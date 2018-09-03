Milano, 3 settembre 2018
- CIR-Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A., nell'ambito della delega approvata dall'Assemblea degli Azionisti e in esecuzione di quanto reso noto in data 27 aprile 2018, comunica di aver acquistato dal 27 al 31 agosto n. 115.854 azioni proprie al prezzo medio di € 1,0016 per un controvalore complessivo di € 116.039,43.A oggi CIR S.p.A. possiede un totale di n. 146.890.209 azioni proprie, pari al 18,4932% del capitale sociale.
CIR: BUYBACK OF SHARES
Milan, September 3 2018 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and according to the notice published on April 27 2018, CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. announces that between August 27 and 31 it bought back 115,854 own shares at an average price of € 1.0016, for a total amount of € 116,039.43.
CIR S.p.A. now holds a total of 146,890,209 own shares, equal to 18.4932% of its share capital.
