CIR COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE SPA (CIR)

CIR COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE SPA (CIR)
    
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/03
0.991 EUR   +1.95%
08:57pCIR : buyback of shares
PU
08/29CIR COMPAGNIE I : Sogefi (CIR Group) announces settlement of outstan..
PU
08/20CIR : buyback of shares
PU
CIR: buyback of shares

09/03/2018 | 08:57pm CEST
Milano, 3 settembre 2018
- CIR-Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A., nell'ambito della delega approvata dall'Assemblea degli Azionisti e in esecuzione di quanto reso noto in data 27 aprile 2018, comunica di aver acquistato dal 27 al 31 agosto n. 115.854 azioni proprie al prezzo medio di € 1,0016 per un controvalore complessivo di € 116.039,43.A oggi CIR S.p.A. possiede un totale di n. 146.890.209 azioni proprie, pari al 18,4932% del capitale sociale.

CIR: BUYBACK OF SHARES
Milan, September 3 2018 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and according to the notice published on April 27 2018, CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. announces that between August 27 and 31 it bought back 115,854 own shares at an average price of € 1.0016, for a total amount of € 116,039.43.
CIR S.p.A. now holds a total of 146,890,209 own shares, equal to 18.4932% of its share capital.

Disclaimer

CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 18:56:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 201 M
EBIT 2018 182 M
Net income 2018 52,0 M
Debt 2018 243 M
Yield 2018 4,63%
P/E ratio 2018 12,96
P/E ratio 2019 12,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capitalization 772 M
Chart CIR COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE SPA
Duration : Period :
CIR Compagnie Industriali Riunite SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIR COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,24 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Monica Mondardini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rodolfo de Benedetti Chairman
Michele Cavigioli Director-Group Finance & Investor Relations
Carlo de Benedetti Honorary Chairman
Franco Debenedetti Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIR COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE SPA-16.57%896
HANON SYSTEMS--.--%5 746
FRENI BREMBO SPA-9.08%4 462
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD-34.05%4 277
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.-7.16%2 580
ZHEJIANG WANLIYANG CO LTD--.--%1 971
