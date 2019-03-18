CIR: buyback of shares

Milano, 18 marzo 2019 - CIR-Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A., nell'ambito della delega approvata dall'Assemblea degli Azionisti e in esecuzione di quanto reso in data 27 aprile 2018, comunica di aver acquistato in data 11 marzo n. 40.000 azioni proprie al prezzo medio di € 1,0961 per un controvalore complessivo di € 43.844,00.

A oggi CIR S.p.A. possiede un totale di n. 153.142.850 azioni proprie, pari al 19,2804% del capitale sociale.

NOTA:Si rammenta che, come reso noto al mercato con comunicato stampa congiunto in data 11 marzo 2019, a seguito dell'approvazione del progetto di fusione per incorporazione diCIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. in COFIDE - Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A.da parte dei rispettivi Consigli di Amministrazione, la Società ha convenuto di sospendere gli acquisiti di azioni proprie effettuati a valere su programmi di buy-back in essere.

CIR: BUYBACK OF SHARES

Milan, March 18 2019 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and according to the notice published on April 27 2018, CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. announces that on March 11 it bought back 40,000 own shares at an average price of € 1.0961, for a total amount of € 43,844.00.

CIR S.p.A. now holds a total of 153,142,850 own shares, equal to 19.2804% of its share capital.

NOTE:as announced to the market in a joint press release on 11 March 2019, following the approval of the merger of CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. into COFIDE - Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. by the respective Boards of Directors, the Company has decided to suspend the share buy-back programmes currently in effect.

18 March 2019 | 18:30 CET

