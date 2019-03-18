Log in
CIR COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE SPA

(CIR)
CIR: buyback of shares

03/18/2019 | 01:50pm EDT

CIR: buyback of shares

Milano, 18 marzo 2019 - CIR-Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A., nell'ambito della delega approvata dall'Assemblea degli Azionisti e in esecuzione di quanto reso in data 27 aprile 2018, comunica di aver acquistato in data 11 marzo n. 40.000 azioni proprie al prezzo medio di € 1,0961 per un controvalore complessivo di € 43.844,00.
A oggi CIR S.p.A. possiede un totale di n. 153.142.850 azioni proprie, pari al 19,2804% del capitale sociale.
NOTA:Si rammenta che, come reso noto al mercato con comunicato stampa congiunto in data 11 marzo 2019, a seguito dell'approvazione del progetto di fusione per incorporazione diCIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. in COFIDE - Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A.da parte dei rispettivi Consigli di Amministrazione, la Società ha convenuto di sospendere gli acquisiti di azioni proprie effettuati a valere su programmi di buy-back in essere.
CIR: BUYBACK OF SHARES
Milan, March 18 2019 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and according to the notice published on April 27 2018, CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. announces that on March 11 it bought back 40,000 own shares at an average price of € 1.0961, for a total amount of € 43,844.00.
CIR S.p.A. now holds a total of 153,142,850 own shares, equal to 19.2804% of its share capital.
NOTE:as announced to the market in a joint press release on 11 March 2019, following the approval of the merger of CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. into COFIDE - Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. by the respective Boards of Directors, the Company has decided to suspend the share buy-back programmes currently in effect.

18 March 2019 | 18:30 CET

Disclaimer

CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 17:49:19 UTC
