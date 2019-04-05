Log in
CIR: documentation for AGM filed

04/05/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

Milan, April 5 2019 - CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. announces that for the ordinary and extraordinary Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders scheduled to be held on April 29 2019 at a single call, the Report of the Board of Directors on Own shares (item 2 of the ordinary part), the Compensation Report (item 3 of the ordinary part) and the Report of the Board of Directors on powers delegated to the Board of Directors as per Articles 2420-ter and 2443 of the Civil Code (item 6 of the extraordinary part) are available to the public on the website

www.cirgroup.it, on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE and at the company's temporary headquarters (Via Privata Nervesa 21, Milan).
Also available are the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended December 31 2018 together with the reports of the Firm of Auditors and the Board of Statutory Auditors, the Report on Corporate Governance that also contains information on the shareholding structure as per the terms of Art. 123-bis of the TUF, and the 2018 Consolidated Non-Financial Disclosure.

Disclaimer

CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 16:16:03 UTC
