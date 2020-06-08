CIR: AGM approves Financial Statements for 2019

New Board for the three years 2020-2022. Rodolfo De Benedetti confirmed as Chairman and Monica Mondardini as Chief Executive Officer. Former CIR Directors Philippe Bertherat, Maristella Botticini, Franco Debenedetti, Silvia Giannini and Francesca Pasinelli enter the Board

Milan, June 8 2020 - The Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of CIR S.p.A. - Compagnie Industriali Riunite was held today in Milan under the chairmanship of Rodolfo De Benedetti.

Pursuant to terms of Art. 106, paragraph 4, of Decree Law no. 18 of March 17 2020, Shareholder attendance at the AGM took place exclusively through the designated representative appointed in accordance with the terms of Art. 135-undecies of D.Lgs. no 58 of February 24 1998 (TUF) and identified as Studio Segre S.r.l., to whom proxies/ sub-proxies were given as per the terms of Art. 135-novies of the TUF, in waiver of Art. 135-undecies, paragraph 4, of the TUF.

Approval of the Financial Statements for 2019

The Shareholders approved the Financial Statements for 2019 of CIR and COFIDE before the merger (on February 19 2020 the merger by incorporation of CIR S.p.A. - Compagnie Industriali Riunite into COFIDE - Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. took effect; the name of the Company resulting from the merger is CIR).

The group closed the year with pro-forma consolidated revenues of € 2,114.4 million, substantially unchanged from 2018, and EBITDA of € 290.3 million, down by 7.4% with constant accounting criteria. The net result before the effects relating to GEDI was a positive €

14.3 million (€ 22.6 million excluding non-recurring items and changes to accounting standards, in line with € 21.8 million, the comparable figure for the year 2018); including GEDI, the group reported a loss of € 122.4 million.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the proposal of the Board of Directors not to distribute dividends and the proposal not to renew the authorization to buy back own shares.

Stock Grant Plan

The Shareholders approved the first section of the report on compensation policy and on the compensation paid out and voted in favour of the second section of the same report. They also