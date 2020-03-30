CIR: F.lli De Benedetti S.p.A. presents list for Board of Statutory Auditors

Milan, March 30 2020 - CIR S.p.A. - Compagnie Industriali Riunite announces that the company F.lli De Benedetti S.p.A., holder of 381,500,256 ordinary shares in CIR equal to 29.87% of the share capital and 44.53% of the voting rights, is the only shareholder to have presented a list for the renewal of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the years 2020-2022 at the ordinary Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders to be held on April 24 2020 at 11.00 a.m. at a single call.

The list contains the following candidates:

Candidates for the position of Statutory Auditor (in office)

Mantegazza Francesco Allievi Anna Maria Rebecchini Gaetano

Candidates for the position of Alternate Auditor

Dellatorre Antonella Macchiorlatti Vignat Luigi Marini Gianluca

As only one list has been presented, pursuant to the terms of the second paragraph of Art. 144-octies of Consob Resolution no. 11971 of 14.5.1999 and subsequent amendments and additions, it should be noted that further lists can be presented until April 2 2020; the threshold of 2.5% stipulated in Art. 22 of the Company Bylaws is reduced by a half as required by paragraph five of Art. 144-sexies of the Resolution.

The CVs and the documentation in which the candidates accept their candidature and attest that they possess the requisites prescribed by law and by the Company Bylaws together with the profile containing their personal and professional details will be made available to the public as from April 3 2020 at the Company headquarters (Via Ciovassino 1, Milan), on the website www.cirgroup.com and on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE.

Download pdf