CIR S.p.A. Compagnie Industriali Riunite    CIR   IT0000070786

CIR S.P.A. COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE

(CIR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 07/13 07:19:09 am
0.384 EUR   -0.90%
07:16aCIR S P A COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE : acquires interest in Giano Holding
PU
07/01EXOR : Giano Holding Increases Stake in GEDI to 92.03%
DJ
06/30Exor raises stake in Italian publisher GEDI to over 90%
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CIR S p A Compagnie Industriali Riunite : acquires interest in Giano Holding

07/13/2020 | 07:16am EDT

CIR acquires interest in Giano Holding

Milan, July 13 2020 - CIR S.p.A. - Compagnie Industriali Riunite has today acquired from EXOR an interest in the share capital of Giano Holding S.p.A., in accordance with what was set out in the investment agreement stipulated on April 23 2020 between CIR, EXOR N.V. and Giano Holding.

Giano Holding is the company controlled by EXOR, which, after acquiring the controlling interest in GEDI S.p.A. from CIR, launched a mandatory tender offer for the GEDI shares in circulation that it did not already own, at a unit price of € 0.46 per share.

After the conclusion of the offer and the reinvestment, CIR now holds an interest in the share capital of Giano Holding that represents transparently 5% of GEDI's capital. The reinvestment was made for consideration of 11,699,881.04 (corresponding, transparently, to a price of € 0.46 for each GEDI share).

Disclaimer

CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 11:15:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 955 M 1 081 M 1 081 M
Net income 2020 -40,7 M -46,1 M -46,1 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,2x
Yield 2020 5,16%
Capitalization 484 M 548 M 549 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 18 648
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart CIR S.P.A. COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE
Duration : Period :
CIR S.p.A. Compagnie Industriali Riunite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIR S.P.A. COMPAGNIE INDUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,61 €
Last Close Price 0,39 €
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 57,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Monica Mondardini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodolfo de Benedetti Chairman
Francesco Guasti Independent Non-Executive Director
Marco Diego de Benedetti Non-Executive Director
Paola Dubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIR S.P.A. COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE-29.29%548
DENSO CORPORATION-18.02%29 544
APTIV PLC-19.68%20 598
CONTINENTAL AG-25.47%19 437
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.0.85%17 276
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-24.80%14 984
