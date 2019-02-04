Circassia Pharmaceuticals : Admission to AIM

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc

Admission to AIM

Oxford, UK - 4 February 2019:Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc ('Circassia' or 'the Company') (LSE: CIR), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on respiratory disease, today announces that further to the Company's announcement on 10 December 2018 and the General Meeting on 4 January 2019, the Board is pleased to confirm that the admission of the Company's ordinary shares of 0.08 pence each (the 'Ordinary Shares') to trading on AIM occurred at 8.00 a.m. today, 4 February 2019. The Ordinary Shares have been removed from trading on the Main Market of London Stock Exchange plc and their listing on the Official List has been cancelled.

Enquiries

Circassia Steve Harris, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +44 (0) 1865 405 560 Julien Cotta, Chief Financial Officer Rob Budge, Corporate Communications Peel Hunt (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) James Steel / Dr. Christopher Golden Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Numis Securities (Joint Broker) James Black / Freddie Barnfield Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000 FTI Consulting Simon Conway / George Kendrick Tel: +44 (0) 20 3727 1000

About Circassia

Circassia is a world-class specialty pharmaceutical business focused on respiratory disease. Circassia sells its novel, market-leading NIOX® asthma management products directly to specialists in the United States, United Kingdom, China and Germany, and in a wide range of other countries through its network of partners. In 2017, the Company established a commercial collaboration with AstraZeneca in the United States in which it promotes the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment Tudorza®. The Company has the commercial rights to NDA-stage COPD product Duaklir®,and following the exercise of its option anticipates taking full commercial control of Tudorza® in the US in 2019. Circassia also has the commercial rights to the late-stage ventilator-compatible nitric oxide product AirNOvent in the United States and China. For more information please visit www.circassia.com.