CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC (CIR)
Circassia Pharmaceuticals : Admission to AIM

02/04/2019 | 07:59pm EST

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc

Admission to AIM

Oxford, UK - 4 February 2019:Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc ('Circassia' or 'the Company') (LSE: CIR), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on respiratory disease, today announces that further to the Company's announcement on 10 December 2018 and the General Meeting on 4 January 2019, the Board is pleased to confirm that the admission of the Company's ordinary shares of 0.08 pence each (the 'Ordinary Shares') to trading on AIM occurred at 8.00 a.m. today, 4 February 2019. The Ordinary Shares have been removed from trading on the Main Market of London Stock Exchange plc and their listing on the Official List has been cancelled.

Enquiries

Circassia

Steve Harris, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +44 (0) 1865 405 560

Julien Cotta, Chief Financial Officer

Rob Budge, Corporate Communications

Peel Hunt (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

James Steel / Dr. Christopher Golden

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Numis Securities (Joint Broker)

James Black / Freddie Barnfield

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

FTI Consulting

Simon Conway / George Kendrick

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3727 1000

About Circassia

Circassia is a world-class specialty pharmaceutical business focused on respiratory disease. Circassia sells its novel, market-leading NIOX® asthma management products directly to specialists in the United States, United Kingdom, China and Germany, and in a wide range of other countries through its network of partners. In 2017, the Company established a commercial collaboration with AstraZeneca in the United States in which it promotes the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment Tudorza®. The Company has the commercial rights to NDA-stage COPD product Duaklir®,and following the exercise of its option anticipates taking full commercial control of Tudorza® in the US in 2019. Circassia also has the commercial rights to the late-stage ventilator-compatible nitric oxide product AirNOvent in the United States and China. For more information please visit www.circassia.com.

Disclaimer

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 00:58:09 UTC
