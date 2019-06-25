Log in
CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

(CIR)
Circassia Pharmaceuticals : Block Listing Application

06/25/2019 | 12:06pm EDT

25 June 2019

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc

Block Listing Application

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc ('Circassia' or 'the Company') today announces that an application (the 'Application') has been made to the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 930,000 ordinary shares of 0.08 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to be admitted to trading on AIM.

The Application relates to Ordinary Shares to be issued from time to time in order to satisfy the potential exercise of share options granted under the 2016 Performance Share Plan Scheme.

It is expected that admission will become effective on 1 July 2019. When issued, the Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc

Julien Cotta, Company Secretary Tel: +44 (0) 1865 405 560

Disclaimer

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 16:05:14 UTC
