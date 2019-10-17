Circassia Pharmaceuticals : Grant of options

Grant of options
Oxford, UK - 17 October 2019:Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc ('Circassia' or 'the Company'; LSE: CIR), a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory disease, announces that it has granted options ('Options') today over 1,630,435 new ordinary shares of 0.08 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') (representing 0.43% per cent. of the Company's issued share capital) to Jonathan Emms, who was appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the Company on 2 September 2019, under the 2019 Performance Share Plan.
The Options have been granted at a price of 0.08 pence per Ordinary Share, will vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant and are exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the date of grant. Vesting is subject to share price and sales performance conditions.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a.
|
Name
|
Jonathan Emms
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a.
|
Position/status
|
Chief Operating Officer
|
b.
|
Initial notification
/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a.
|
Name
|
Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc
|
b.
|
LEI
|
2138006YAT138TOGA556
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a.
|
Description of the
Financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Options over Ordinary shares of 0.08p each.
GB00BJVD3B28
|
b.
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Award of share options granted under the 2019 Performance Share Plan over Ordinary Shares in Circassia
|
c.
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£0.0008
|
1,630,435
|
d.
|
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
|
n/a
|
e.
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-10-17
|
f.
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
Disclaimer
Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 16:53:04 UTC