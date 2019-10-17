Circassia Pharmaceuticals : Grant of options

Grant of options

Oxford, UK - 17 October 2019:Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc ('Circassia' or 'the Company'; LSE: CIR), a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory disease, announces that it has granted options ('Options') today over 1,630,435 new ordinary shares of 0.08 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') (representing 0.43% per cent. of the Company's issued share capital) to Jonathan Emms, who was appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the Company on 2 September 2019, under the 2019 Performance Share Plan.

The Options have been granted at a price of 0.08 pence per Ordinary Share, will vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant and are exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the date of grant. Vesting is subject to share price and sales performance conditions.

Contacts

Circassia Steve Harris, Chief Executive Officer Julien Cotta, Chief Financial Officer

