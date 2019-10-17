Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc    CIR   GB00BJVD3B28

CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

(CIR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Circassia Pharmaceuticals : Grant of options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 12:54pm EDT

Grant of options

Oxford, UK - 17 October 2019:Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc ('Circassia' or 'the Company'; LSE: CIR), a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory disease, announces that it has granted options ('Options') today over 1,630,435 new ordinary shares of 0.08 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') (representing 0.43% per cent. of the Company's issued share capital) to Jonathan Emms, who was appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the Company on 2 September 2019, under the 2019 Performance Share Plan.

The Options have been granted at a price of 0.08 pence per Ordinary Share, will vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant and are exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the date of grant. Vesting is subject to share price and sales performance conditions.

Contacts

Circassia

Steve Harris, Chief Executive Officer

Julien Cotta, Chief Financial Officer

Rob Budge, Corporate Communications

Tel: +44 (0)1865 405560

Peel Hunt (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

James Steel / Dr Christopher Golden

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

finnCap (Joint Broker)

Geoff Nash / Alice Lane

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Numis Securities (Joint Broker)

James Black / Freddie Barnfield

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

FTI Consulting

Simon Conway / Ciara Martin

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Jonathan Emms

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

b.

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc

b.

LEI

2138006YAT138TOGA556

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Options over Ordinary shares of 0.08p each.

GB00BJVD3B28

b.

Nature of the transaction

Award of share options granted under the 2019 Performance Share Plan over Ordinary Shares in Circassia

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.0008

1,630,435

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

n/a

e.

Date of the transaction

2019-10-17

f.

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Disclaimer

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 16:53:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS
12:54pCIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Grant of options
PU
09/26CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 201..
PU
09/26CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Interim Results for Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
PU
09/17CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Woodford discloses less than 5% stake in Circassia P..
RE
09/12CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice of Results and Appointment of Joint Broker
PU
08/12CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Appointment of Jonathan Emms as COO
PU
08/12CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Appoints Industry Veteran Jonathan Emms as Chief Ope..
PU
06/25CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Block Listing Application
PU
05/01CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Preliminary Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2..
PU
04/01CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces FDA Approval of Duaklir® for Maintenance T..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 61,7 M
EBIT 2019 -34,2 M
Net income 2019 -49,3 M
Debt 2019 95,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,23x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,62x
EV / Sales2019 2,53x
EV / Sales2020 2,13x
Capitalization 61,1 M
Chart CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 56,25  GBp
Last Close Price 16,30  GBp
Spread / Highest target 391%
Spread / Average Target 245%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Harris Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francesco Granata Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Emms Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Julien Fabrice Cotta CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Roderick Peter Hafner Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-66.04%78
GILEAD SCIENCES4.48%82 763
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.29%45 261
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-19.84%32 761
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.65.00%20 165
GENMAB30.26%13 396
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group