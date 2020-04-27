Circassia Pharmaceuticals : Issue of Equity

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc

Issue of Equity

Oxford, UK - 27 April 2020

- Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc ('Circassia' or the 'Company') (LSE: CIR), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on respiratory disease, today announces that it has issued and allotted 412,706 new ordinary shares of 0.08p pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at nominal value to The Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc Employee Benefit Trust in order to satisfy part of the bonus awarded to Steve Harris, Rod Hafner and Julien Cotta for performance in 2018 .

Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading, which is expected to be on or around 1 May 2020. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passuwith the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company.

Following this issue of Ordinary Shares, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 375,692,819 Ordinary Shares (including the 412,706 new Ordinary Shares). The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the AIM Rules.

