Circassia Pharmaceuticals : Woodford discloses less than 5% stake in Circassia Pharmaceuticals - filing

0
09/17/2019 | 05:19am EDT

(This September 16 story corrects third paragraph to say Woodford Investment Management, not Woodford Patient Capital Trust, has been under pressure from lawmakers and investors.)

(Reuters) - British asset manager Woodford Investment Management Ltd disclosed a less than 5% stake in Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc as of Sept. 13, a filing showed on Monday.

Woodford earlier held a 19.95% stake in the speciality biopharmaceutical company, according to the filing.

Woodford Investment Management has been under pressure from lawmakers and investors for not being able to meet redemption requests, after the flagship equity income fund was frozen in June.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC -2.39% 18.35 Delayed Quote.-61.77%
WOOD PATI 2.32% 46.3 Delayed Quote.-43.61%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 63,8 M
EBIT 2019 -27,5 M
Net income 2019 -29,4 M
Debt 2019 75,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,35x
P/E ratio 2020 -9,18x
EV / Sales2019 2,27x
EV / Sales2020 1,82x
Capitalization 68,7 M
Chart CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 71,67  GBp
Last Close Price 18,35  GBp
Spread / Highest target 499%
Spread / Average Target 291%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Harris Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francesco Granata Chairman
Julien Fabrice Cotta CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Roderick Peter Hafner Director, Senior VP-Research & Development
Russell Cummings Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-61.77%86
GILEAD SCIENCES5.79%83 434
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.21%45 637
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-22.86%31 283
GENMAB27.92%13 184
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.42.01%8 956
