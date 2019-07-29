Circle Property : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

29 July 2019

Circle Property Plc

('Circle' or the 'Company')

POSTING OF ANNUAL REPORT AND NOTICE OF AGM

Circle Property Plc (AIM: CRC), which invests in, develops and actively manages well-located regional office assets, announces that it has posted its annual report for the year ended 31 March 2019 together with a notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') to shareholders. Both documents are available to download from the Company's website at www.circleproperty.co.uk.

The AGM will be held at 3rd Floor, Standard Bank House, 47-49 La Motte Street, St Helier, Jersey JE2 4SZ on 20 August 2019 at 2.30 p.m.