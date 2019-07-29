Circle Property : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

29 July 2019
Circle Property Plc
('Circle' or the 'Company')
POSTING OF ANNUAL REPORT AND NOTICE OF AGM
Circle Property Plc (AIM: CRC), which invests in, develops and actively manages well-located regional office assets, announces that it has posted its annual report for the year ended 31 March 2019 together with a notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') to shareholders. Both documents are available to download from the Company's website at www.circleproperty.co.uk.
The AGM will be held at 3rd Floor, Standard Bank House, 47-49 La Motte Street, St Helier, Jersey JE2 4SZ on 20 August 2019 at 2.30 p.m.
|
Circle Property Plc
|
+44 (0)20 7930 8503
|
John Arnold, CEO
Edward Olins, COO
|
|
|
|
Cenkos Securities
|
+44 (0)20 7397 8900
|
Azhic Basirov
Katy Birkin
Radnor Capital
Iain Daly
Joshua Cryer
|
+44 (0)20 3897 1830
|
Camarco
|
+44 (0)20 3757 4980
|
Ginny Pulbrook
Tom Huddart
|
Disclaimer
Circle Property plc published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 10:34:07 UTC