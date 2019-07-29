Log in
Circle Property : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

07/29/2019 | 06:35am EDT

29 July 2019

Circle Property Plc

('Circle' or the 'Company')

POSTING OF ANNUAL REPORT AND NOTICE OF AGM

Circle Property Plc (AIM: CRC), which invests in, develops and actively manages well-located regional office assets, announces that it has posted its annual report for the year ended 31 March 2019 together with a notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') to shareholders. Both documents are available to download from the Company's website at www.circleproperty.co.uk.

The AGM will be held at 3rd Floor, Standard Bank House, 47-49 La Motte Street, St Helier, Jersey JE2 4SZ on 20 August 2019 at 2.30 p.m.

Circle Property Plc

+44 (0)20 7930 8503

John Arnold, CEO

Edward Olins, COO

Cenkos Securities

+44 (0)20 7397 8900

Azhic Basirov

Katy Birkin

Radnor Capital

Iain Daly

Joshua Cryer

+44 (0)20 3897 1830

Camarco

+44 (0)20 3757 4980

Ginny Pulbrook

Tom Huddart

Disclaimer

Circle Property plc published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 10:34:07 UTC
