CIRCLE PROPERTY PLC
CIRCLE PROPERTY : Successful lease regear
PU
07/06CIRCLE PROPERTY : Posting of Annual Report
PU
05/14CIRCLE PROPERTY : Somerset House Letting
PU
Circle Property : Successful lease regear

10/02/2018 | 01:07pm CEST

2 October 2018

Circle Property Plc

('Circle' or the 'Company')

Successful lease regear

Circle Property Plc,the specialist regional UK office investment, development and management company, announces that it has successfully concluded a lease renegotiation with a major tenant at the Company's biggest asset, Kents Hill Business Park in Milton Keynes.

The tenant has agreed to the removal of two break clauses at year 15 and 20 in its lease, which has 23 years remaining before expiry.

John Arnold, CEO of Circle Property Plc, commented:'By successfully renegotiating this lease we have significantly enhanced the certainty of long-term income, which is now RPI linked and so creates an institutional quality asset. This is a major endorsement for the asset and further validates our active asset management approach. We anticipate this will be positive to NAV.'

ENDS

This announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Circle Property Plc

+44 (0)20 7930 8503

John Arnold, CEO

Edward Olins, COO

Smith & Williamson

+44 (0) 20 7131 4000

Azhic Basirov

Katy Birkin

Radnor Capital

Joshua Cryer

Iain Daly

+44 (0) 20 3897 1830

FTI Consulting

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Giles Barrie

Richard Sunderland

Eve Kirmatzis

Disclaimer

Circle Property plc published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 11:06:11 UTC
