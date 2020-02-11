Log in
CIRCOR International : Announces Date for Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/11/2020

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) today announced that it plans to release its fourth-quarter and year-end 2019 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, March 2, 2020. At 9:00 a.m. ET that morning, the Company will conduct a conference call hosted by Scott Buckhout, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chadi Chahine, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To listen to the live conference call and view the accompanying presentation slides, please visit “Webcasts & Presentations” in the “Investors” portion of CIRCOR’s website. The live call also can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-5790 or (201) 689-8328. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for one year.

About CIRCOR International, Inc.
CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Energy. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. For more information, visit the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.circor.com, where we routinely post information that may be important to investors.


© Business Wire 2020
