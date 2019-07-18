Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CIRCOR International, Inc.    CIR

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CIR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CIRCOR International : GAMCO Announces Plan to Tender CIRCOR Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE: GBL) (“GAMCO”), announced today that certain of its affiliates are participating in Crane Co.’s (NYSE: CR) (“Crane”) revised tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of CIRCOR International, Inc.’s (NYSE: CIR) (“CIRCOR” or the “Company”) common stock for $48.00 per share in cash. The tender offer is scheduled to expire at midnight, New York City Time, on July 19, 2019.

GAMCO again encourages CIRCOR’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) to engage with Crane as well as any other interested parties for the benefit of all stockholders.

GAMCO’s proxy voting committee will continue to monitor the actions of CIRCOR’s Board as it considers the submission of director nominations at the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL), through its subsidiaries, manages assets of private advisory accounts (GAMCO), mutual funds and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC), and is known for its Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ style of investment.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
03:01pCIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : GAMCO Announces Plan to Tender CIRCOR Shares
BU
08:00aCIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Crane's Revised Un..
PU
07:31aCIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Announces Date for Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release a..
BU
06:04aCIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
07/15Circor and Callon fall while Galapagos, Omnicell rise
AQ
07/15Stocks to Watch: Circor International, Callon Petroleum, American Airlines, B..
DJ
07/11CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Crane's Revised Un..
BU
07/08CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Issues Open Letter to Shareholders and Provides Investor ..
PU
07/08CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : to Review Crane's Revised Unsolicited Tender Offer
BU
06/24CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 115 M
EBIT 2019 96,7 M
Net income 2019 -9,80 M
Debt 2019 589 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -24,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,19x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
Capitalization 739 M
Chart CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
CIRCOR International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 50,67  $
Last Close Price 37,14  $
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott A. Buckhout President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David F. Dietz Chairman
James J. Lapointe Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Chadi Chahine Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter M. Wilver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.80.19%739
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES44.17%39 185
ATLAS COPCO36.10%35 892
ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR)--.--%35 892
FANUC CORP17.08%33 547
INGERSOLL-RAND37.20%30 186
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About