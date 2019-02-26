CIRCOR International : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results 0 02/26/2019 | 08:02pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR), a leading provider of flow control solutions and other highly engineered products for the Industrial, Energy and Aerospace & Defense markets, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. Results include the acquisition of the Colfax Fluid Handling business, which CIRCOR acquired in December 2017. Fourth-Quarter 2018 Highlights Orders of $297 million, up 37% on a reported basis and up 2% on a pro forma organic basis

Revenue of $301 million, up 47% on a reported basis and up 4% on a pro forma organic basis

GAAP Operating Margin of 2.1%, up 460 bps

Adjusted Operating Margin of 9.1%, up 320 bps on a pro forma basis

GAAP Loss per Share of ($1.06); Adjusted Earnings per Share of $0.62

Operating Cash Flow of $26 million

Debt pay down of $25 million “2018 was a transformational year for CIRCOR as our team integrated the largest deal in the Company’s history,” said Scott Buckhout, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we begin the second year of integration, our synergy plan is ahead of schedule, with committed run-rate cost synergies now expected by the end of year three. “We ended the year with solid fourth-quarter results, including strong organic growth and robust margin expansion,” said Buckhout. “In addition, we executed well on our cash management actions, reducing working capital to 24% of sales and generating $26 million of operating cash flow. “De-levering the Company remains a top priority. We reduced our debt by $25 million in the fourth quarter,” added Buckhout. “As previously announced, in January we sold our non-core Reliability Services business for $85 million and used the net proceeds to pay down debt. We continue to evaluate the sale of other non-core businesses to further accelerate the reduction of our outstanding debt. “We remain optimistic about the outlook across the majority of our end markets. Going forward, we will continue to focus on creating long-term value for shareholders by investing in growth, expanding margins, generating strong free cash flow, and de-levering the Company,” concluded Buckhout. First-Quarter 2019 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2019, CIRCOR expects revenue in the range of $245 million to $260 million, and GAAP loss per share in the range of $(0.15) to $(0.01), which reflects acquisition-related amortization expense of $(0.50) to $(0.52) and other special and restructuring (charges) gains of $0.05 to $0.07, which includes an expected gain on the sale of Reliability Services, offset by restructuring and special charges. Excluding the impact of amortization, special and restructuring (charges) gains, adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.32 to $0.42 per share. Presentation slides that provide supporting information to this guidance and fourth-quarter and year-end results are posted on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, http://investors.circor.com, and will be discussed during the conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET tomorrow, February 27, 2019. Selected Consolidated Results (unaudited) ($ millions except EPS) Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Change FY 2018 FY 2017 Change Revenue $ 301.4 $ 205.6 47% $ 1,175.8 $ 661.7 78% GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 6.3 $ (5.1) n/m $ 9.4 $ 20.6 (54)% Adjusted Operating Income1 $ 27.5 $ 18.7 47% $ 96.6 $ 51.7 87% GAAP Operating Margin 2.1% (2.5)% 460 bps 0.8% 3.1% (230) bps Adjusted Operating Margin1 9.1% 9.1% 0 bps 8.2% 7.8% 40 bps GAAP (Loss) Earnings Per Share $ (1.06) $ (0.32) (232)% $ (1.99) $ 0.70 n/m Adjusted Earnings Per Share1 (Diluted)1 $ 0.62 $ 0.57 9% $ 2.11 $ 1.71 23% Operating Cash Flow $ 26.3 $ 7.6 246% $ 49.8 $ 9.6 419% Free Cash Flow2 $ 19.8 $ 1.5 n/m $ 26.4 $ (4.0) n/m Orders $ 296.6 $ 216.5 37% $ 1,239.5 $ 701.6 77% Segment Results ($ millions) Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Change FY 2018 FY 2017 Change Industrial Revenue $ 120.6 $ 52.1 131% $ 487.4 $ 139.1 250% Segment Operating Income $ 14.7 $ 5.0 194% $ 57.3 $ 19.9 188% Segment Operating Margin 12.2% 9.6% 260 bps 11.8% 14.3% (250) bps Orders $ 121.9 $ 47.2 158% $ 510.1 $ 132.0 286% Energy Revenue $ 117.4 $ 96.6 22% $ 451.2 $ 339.6 33% Segment Operating Income $ 9.4 $ 8.6 9% $ 33.5 $ 30.1 11% Segment Operating Margin 8.0% 8.9% (90) bps 7.4% 8.9% (150) bps Orders $ 98.0 $ 118.0 (17)% $ 451.9 $ 376.0 20% Aerospace & Defense Revenue $ 63.3 $ 57.0 11% $ 237.0 $ 183.0 30% Segment Operating Income $ 11.4 $ 10.9 5% $ 36.0 $ 23.4 54% Segment Operating Margin 18.0% 19.1% (110) bps 15.2% 12.8% 240 bps Orders $ 76.7 $ 51.3 50% $ 277.5 $ 193.5 43% 1. Adjusted Consolidated and Segment Results for Q4 2018 exclude non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization, special and restructuring charges totaling $21.2 million ($33.4 million, net of tax). These charges include: (i) $13.7 million for non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization expense and amortization of the step-up in fixed asset values; (ii) $4.4 million related to the sale of businesses; (iii) $3.1 million related to other special and restructuring activities, primarily in Oklahoma City; and (iv) $10.9 million related to the write-off of a deferred tax asset due to changes in US tax law. Consolidated and Segment Results for Q4 2017 exclude special and restructuring charges and non-cash acquisition-related intangible and inventory step-up amortization, totaling $23.7 million ($15.5 million, net of tax). This net charge includes (i) $9.2 million charge for non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization expense, including the amortization of a step-up in fair value of inventories; (ii) $8.9 million in transaction fees associated with the acquisition of the Colfax Fluid Handling business; (iii) $2.4 million for settlement of a legal matter; (iv) $1.8 million write-off for deferred financing fees associated with the prior debt agreement; and (v) $1.4 million related to previously announced restructuring actions. 2. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by subtracting GAAP capital expenditures, net of proceeds from asset sales, from GAAP Operating Cash Flow. Conference Call Information

CIRCOR International will hold a conference call to review its financial results at 9:00 a.m. ET tomorrow, February 27, 2019. To listen to the live conference call and view the accompanying presentation slides, please visit “Webcasts & Presentations” in the “Investors” portion of CIRCOR’s website. The live call also can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-5790 or (201) 689-8328. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for one year. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted earnings per share (diluted), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, net debt, free cash flow, organic growth, pro forma combined amounts and pro forma organic growth are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management in our financial and operating decision making because we believe they reflect our ongoing business and facilitate period-to-period comparisons. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. These non-GAAP financial measures also allow investors and others to compare the Company’s current financial results with the Company’s past financial results in a consistent manner.

For example: We exclude costs and tax effects associated with restructuring activities, such as reducing overhead and consolidating facilities. We believe that the costs related to these restructuring activities are not indicative of our normal operating costs.

We exclude certain acquisition-related costs, including significant transaction costs and amortization of inventory and fixed-asset step-ups and the related tax effects. We exclude these costs because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs.

We exclude the expense and tax effects associated with the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets that have lives up to 25 years. Exclusion of the non-cash amortization expense allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both our newly acquired and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.

We also exclude certain gains/losses and related tax effects, which are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability, and that we believe are not indicative of our normal operating gains and losses. For example, we exclude gains/losses from items such as the sale of a business, significant litigation-related matters and lump-sum pension plan settlements.

Due to the significance of the Fluid Handling acquisition and to provide a more meaningful comparison of changes in our orders and revenue, we also discuss these changes on a “pro forma organic” basis. Pro forma organic is calculated assuming the Fluid Handling acquisition was completed on January 1, 2017 and excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. CIRCOR’s management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of our competitors. We use such measures when publicly providing our business outlook, assessing future earnings potential, evaluating potential acquisitions and dispositions and in our financial and operating decision-making process, including for compensation purposes. Investors should recognize that these non-GAAP measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in this news release. Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27 A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21 E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the control of CIRCOR. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those relating to CIRCOR's first-quarter 2019 guidance, our future performance, including realization of cost reductions from restructuring activities and expected synergies, and our corporate priorities. Actual events, performance or results could differ materially from the anticipated events, performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to vary from expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to respond to competitive developments and to grow our business, both domestically and internationally; changes in the cost, quality or supply of raw materials; our ability to comply with our debt obligations; our ability to successfully implement our acquisition, divesture or restructuring strategies, including our integration of the Fluid Handling business; changes in industry standards, trade policies or government regulations, both in the United States and internationally; and our ability to operate our manufacturing facilities at current or higher levels and respond to increases in manufacturing costs. BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT DECISIONS REGARDING OUR COMPANY, WE STRONGLY ADVISE YOU TO READ THE SECTION ENTITLED "RISK FACTORS" IN OUR MOST RECENT ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K AND SUBSEQUENT REPORTS ON FORMS 10-Q, WHICH CAN BE ACCESSED UNDER THE "INVESTORS" LINK OF OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CIRCOR.COM. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. About CIRCOR International, Inc.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets differentiated technology products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, industrial, aerospace & defense and commercial marine. CIRCOR has a diversified flow and motion control product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ mission critical needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top talent. For more information, visit the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.circor.com. CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Net revenues $ 301,363 $ 205,578 $ 1,175,825 $ 661,710 Cost of revenues 209,345 146,362 834,175 460,890 GROSS PROFIT 92,018 59,216 341,650 200,820 Selling, general and administrative expenses 79,085 49,776 308,427 166,201 Special and restructuring charges (recoveries), net 6,637 14,495 23,839 14,051 OPERATING INCOME 6,296 (5,055 ) 9,384 20,568 Other expense (income): Interest expense, net 13,257 4,479 52,913 10,777 Other (income) expense, net (234 ) 1,655 (7,435 ) 3,678 TOTAL OTHER EXPENSE, NET 13,023 6,134 45,478 14,455 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (6,727 ) (11,189 ) (36,094 ) 6,113 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 14,278 (5,619 ) 3,290 (5,676 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (21,005 ) $ (5,570 ) $ (39,384 ) $ 11,789 (Loss) Earnings per common share: Basic $ (1.06 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (1.99 ) $ 0.71 Diluted $ (1.06 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (1.99 ) $ 0.70 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 19,848 17,233 19,834 16,674 Diluted 19,848 17,233 19,834 16,849 Dividends declared per common share $ — $ 0.0375 $ — $ 0.1500 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (UNAUDITED) Twelve Months Ended OPERATING ACTIVITIES December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Net (loss) income $ (39,384 ) $ 11,789 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 28,754 15,290 Amortization 49,255 14,747 Bad debt expense 2,141 810 Loss on write down of inventory 6,987 3,037 Amortization of inventory fair value step-up 6,600 4,300 Compensation expense of share-based plans 4,971 3,807 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (12,200 ) Debt extinguishment and amortization of debt issuance costs 3,823 2,569 Loss on sale or write down of property, plant and equipment 1,316 360 Loss on sale of business 1,882 5,300 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition and disposition: Trade accounts receivable 35,250 (5,734 ) Inventories 11,356 (19,494 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (70,749 ) (8,578 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,551 (6,366 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 49,753 9,637 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment (23,588 ) (14,541 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 231 934 Proceeds from the sale of affiliate 2,753 — Business acquisition, working capital adjustment 6,300 (488,517 ) Net cash used in investing activities (14,304 ) (502,124 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt 248,300 1,090,883 Payments of long-term debt (260,146 ) (523,183 ) Debt issuance costs — (30,366 ) Dividends paid — (2,506 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 690 740 Return of cash to seller (61,201 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (72,357 ) 535,568 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,860 ) 8,996 (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (42,768 ) 52,077 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 112,293 58,279 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 69,525 $ 110,356 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (UNAUDITED) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,517 $ 110,356 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,965 and $4,791, respectively 183,552 223,922 Inventories 217,378 244,896 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 90,658 58,353 Assets held for sale 46,898 866 Total Current Assets 607,003 638,393 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET 201,799 217,539 OTHER ASSETS: Goodwill 501,892 505,762 Intangibles, net 441,973 513,364 Deferred income taxes 29,478 22,334 Other assets 12,797 9,407 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,794,942 $ 1,906,799 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 123,881 $ 117,329 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 115,162 170,454 Accrued compensation and benefits 33,878 34,734 Liabilities held for sale 11,141 — Total Current Liabilities 284,062 322,517 LONG-TERM DEBT, NET 778,187 787,343 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 33,931 26,122 PENSION LIABILITY, NET 146,522 150,719 OTHER NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 19,917 18,124 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 212 212 Additional paid-in capital 444,673 438,721 Retained earnings 232,100 274,243 Common treasury stock, at cost (74,472 ) (74,472 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (70,190 ) (36,730 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 532,323 601,974 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,794,942 $ 1,906,799 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SUMMARY OF ORDERS AND BACKLOG

(in millions)

UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 ORDERS (1) (3) Energy $ 98.0 $ 118.0 $ 451.9 $ 376.0 Aerospace & Defense 76.7 51.3 277.5 193.5 Industrial 121.9 47.2 510.1 132.0 Total orders $ 296.6 $ 216.5 $ 1,239.5 $ 701.5 BACKLOG (2) (3) December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Energy $ 183.5 $ 183.0 Aerospace & Defense 179.6 163.7 Industrial 163.8 155.8 Total backlog $ 526.9 $ 502.5 Note 1: Orders do not include the foreign exchange impact due to the re-measurement of customer order backlog amounts denominated in foreign currencies. Note 2: Backlog represents unshipped customer orders for which revenue has not been recognized. Note 3: 2018 backlog reflects adjustments related to the cumulative impact of changes in revenue recognition due to the Company's adoption of ASC 606. December 31, 2017 amounts restated for Q1 2018 organizational realignment. CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(in thousands, except percentages)

UNAUDITED 2017 2018 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL ORDERS Energy $ 100,012 $ 73,140 $ 84,857 $ 118,030 $ 376,039 $ 129,762 $ 113,171 $ 110,987 $ 97,990 $ 451,910 Aerospace & Defense 56,416 39,902 45,939 51,278 193,535 59,793 59,441 81,533 76,702 277,469 Industrial 27,654 29,889 27,296 47,154 131,993 136,607 136,746 114,876 121,886 510,115 Total $ 184,082 $ 142,931 $ 158,092 $ 216,462 $ 701,567 $ 326,162 $ 309,358 $ 307,396 $ 296,578 $ 1,239,494 NET REVENUES Energy $ 76,210 $ 78,276 $ 88,570 $ 96,561 $ 339,617 $ 99,972 $ 112,804 $ 121,023 $ 117,433 $ 451,232 Aerospace & Defense 41,601 43,304 41,117 56,961 182,983 58,477 57,500 57,757 63,283 237,017 Industrial 27,397 29,651 30,006 52,056 139,110 117,131 131,064 118,734 120,647 487,576 Total $ 145,208 $ 151,231 $ 159,693 $ 205,578 $ 661,710 $ 275,580 $ 301,368 $ 297,514 $ 301,363 $ 1,175,825 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME Energy $ 6,407 $ 8,170 $ 6,936 $ 8,618 $ 30,131 $ 5,696 $ 9,242 $ 9,163 $ 9,396 $ 33,497 Aerospace & Defense 3,784 4,374 4,333 10,884 23,375 8,931 6,992 8,709 11,415 36,047 Industrial 4,384 4,901 5,675 4,972 19,932 12,948 15,037 14,609 14,746 57,340 Corporate expenses (5,479 ) (5,396 ) (5,067 ) (5,802 ) (21,744 ) (7,802 ) (6,448 ) (8,034 ) (8,015 ) (30,299 ) Adjusted Operating Income $ 9,096 $ 12,049 $ 11,877 $ 18,672 $ 51,694 $ 19,773 $ 24,823 $ 24,447 $ 27,542 $ 96,585 SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN % Energy 8.4 % 10.4 % 7.8 % 8.9 % 8.9 % 5.7 % 8.2 % 7.6 % 8.0 % 7.4 % Aerospace & Defense 9.1 % 10.1 % 10.5 % 19.1 % 12.8 % 15.3 % 12.2 % 15.1 % 18.0 % 15.2 % Industrial 16.0 % 16.5 % 18.9 % 9.6 % 14.3 % 11.1 % 11.5 % 12.3 % 12.2 % 11.8 % Adjusted Operating Margin 6.3 % 8.0 % 7.4 % 9.1 % 7.8 % 7.2 % 8.2 % 8.2 % 9.1 % 8.2 % CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF KEY PERFORMANCE MEASURES TO COMMONLY USED GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLE TERMS

(in thousands, except percentages)

UNAUDITED 2017 2018 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 16,195 $ 2,667 $ (16,854 ) $ 7,629 $ 9,637 $ (145 ) $ (465 ) $ 24,073 $ 26,290 $ 49,753 LESS: Capital expenditures, net of sale proceeds 2,811 2,375 2,318 6,103 13,607 8,141 3,563 5,119 6,534 23,357 FREE CASH FLOW $ 13,384 $ 292 $ (19,172 ) $ 1,526 $ (3,970 ) $ (8,286 ) $ (4,028 ) $ 18,954 $ 19,756 $ 26,396 GROSS DEBT $ 243,000 $ 252,856 $ 269,026 $ 795,208 $ 795,208 $ 823,665 $ 827,629 $ 831,613 $ 807,050 $ 807,050 LESS: Cash & cash equivalents 65,656 77,272 75,627 110,356 110,356 123,305 69,030 71,334 68,517 68,517 GROSS DEBT, NET OF CASH $ 177,344 $ 175,584 $ 193,399 $ 684,852 $ 684,852 $ 700,360 $ 758,599 $ 760,279 $ 738,533 $ 738,533 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 415,537 $ 438,097 $ 451,885 $ 601,974 $ 601,974 $ 592,096 $ 573,992 $ 574,171 $ 532,323 $ 532,323 GROSS DEBT AS % OF EQUITY 58 % 58 % 60 % 132 % 132 % 139 % 144 % 145 % 152 % 152 % GROSS DEBT, NET OF CASH AS % OF EQUITY 43 % 40 % 43 % 114 % 114 % 118 % 132 % 132 % 138 % 139 % CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF KEY PERFORMANCE MEASURES TO COMMONLY USED GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLE TERMS

(in thousands, except per share data)

UNAUDITED 2017 2018 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 4,773 $ 8,970 $ 3,617 $ (5,571 ) $ 11,789 $ (17,441 ) $ 5,902 $ (6,841 ) $ (21,005 ) $ (39,385 ) LESS: Restructuring related inventory charges — — — — — 473 1,067 — 864 2,404 Amortization of inventory step-up — — — 4,300 4,300 6,600 — — — 6,600 Restructuring charges, net 1,458 3,566 341 697 6,062 9,615 844 1,348 944 12,751 Acquisition amortization 2,552 2,599 2,694 4,697 12,542 11,797 11,767 11,733 12,012 47,309 Acquisition depreciation — — — 233 233 1,837 1,735 1,742 1,735 7,049 Special (recoveries) charges, net (2,268 ) (5,520 ) 1,978 13,799 7,989 2,831 1,156 1,408 5,692 11,087 Income tax impact (1,137 ) (3,124 ) (1,497 ) (8,279 ) (14,037 ) (7,687 ) (11,056 ) 967 12,124 (5,652 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 5,378 $ 6,491 $ 7,133 $ 9,876 $ 28,878 $ 8,025 $ 11,415 $ 10,357 $ 12,366 $ 42,163 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE (Diluted) $ 0.29 $ 0.54 $ 0.22 $ (0.32 ) $ 0.70 $ (0.88 ) $ 0.30 $ (0.34 ) $ (1.06 ) $ (1.99 ) LESS: Restructuring related inventory charges — — — — — 0.02 0.05 — 0.04 0.12 Amortization of inventory step-up — — — 0.25 0.26 0.33 — — — 0.33 Restructuring charges, net 0.09 0.21 0.02 0.04 0.36 0.49 0.04 0.07 0.05 0.64 Acquisition amortization 0.15 0.16 0.16 0.27 0.74 0.60 0.59 0.59 0.60 2.37 Acquisition depreciation — — — 0.01 0.01 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.35 Special (recoveries) charges, net (0.14 ) (0.33 ) 0.12 0.80 0.47 0.14 0.06 0.07 0.29 0.55 Income tax impact (0.07 ) (0.19 ) (0.09 ) (0.48 ) (0.83 ) (0.39 ) (0.55 ) 0.05 0.61 (0.28 ) ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (Diluted) $ 0.32 $ 0.39 $ 0.43 $ 0.57 $ 1.71 $ 0.40 $ 0.57 $ 0.52 $ 0.62 $ 2.11 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF KEY PERFORMANCE MEASURES TO COMMONLY USED GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLE TERMS

(in thousands)

UNAUDITED 2017 2018 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 4,773 $ 8,970 $ 3,617 $ (5,571 ) $ 11,789 $ (17,441 ) $ 5,902 $ (6,841 ) $ (21,005 ) $ (39,385 ) LESS: Interest expense, net (1,669 ) (2,184 ) (2,445 ) (4,479 ) (10,777 ) (11,801 ) (13,755 ) (14,100 ) (13,257 ) (52,913 ) Depreciation (3,798 ) (3,547 ) (3,544 ) (4,401 ) (15,290 ) (7,334 ) (7,157 ) (7,065 ) (7,198 ) (28,754 ) Amortization (3,092 ) (3,124 ) (3,275 ) (5,256 ) (14,747 ) (12,329 ) (12,282 ) (12,234 ) (12,509 ) (49,354 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (687 ) 724 21 5,618 5,676 5,879 7,646 (2,537 ) (14,278 ) (3,290 ) EBITDA $ 14,019 $ 17,101 $ 12,860 $ 2,947 $ 46,927 $ 8,144 $ 31,450 $ 29,095 $ 26,237 $ 94,926 LESS: Restructuring related inventory charges — — — — — (473 ) (1,067 ) — (864 ) (2,404 ) Amortization of inventory step-up — — — (4,300 ) (4,300 ) (6,600 ) — — — (6,600 ) Restructuring charges, net (1,458 ) (3,566 ) (341 ) (697 ) (6,062 ) (9,615 ) (844 ) (1,348 ) (944 ) (12,751 ) Special recoveries (charges), net 2,268 5,520 (1,978 ) (13,799 ) (7,989 ) (2,831 ) (1,156 ) (1,408 ) (5,692 ) (11,087 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 13,209 $ 15,147 $ 15,179 $ 21,743 $ 65,278 $ 27,663 $ 34,517 $ 31,851 $ 33,737 $ 127,768 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF KEY PERFORMANCE MEASURES TO COMMONLY USED GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLE TERMS

(in thousands, except percentages)

UNAUDITED 2017 2018 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) $ 7,354 $ 11,404 $ 6,864 $ (5,054 ) $ 20,568 $ (13,380 ) $ 8,252 $ 8,216 $ 6,296 $ 9,384 LESS: Restructuring related inventory charges — — — — — 473 1,067 — 864 2,404 Amortization of inventory step-up — — — 4,300 4,300 6,600 — — — 6,600 Restructuring charges, net 1,458 3,566 341 697 6,062 9,615 844 1,348 944 12,751 Acquisition amortization 2,552 2,599 2,694 4,697 12,542 11,797 11,767 11,733 12,012 47,309 Acquisition depreciation — — — 233 233 1,837 1,735 1,742 1,735 7,049 Special (recoveries) charges, net (2,268 ) (5,520 ) 1,978 13,799 7,989 2,831 1,156 1,408 5,692 11,087 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME $ 9,096 $ 12,049 $ 11,877 $ 18,672 $ 51,694 $ 19,773 $ 24,821 $ 24,447 $ 27,543 $ 96,584 GAAP OPERATING MARGIN 5.1 % 7.5 % 4.3 % (2.5 )% 3.1 % (4.9 )% 2.7 % 2.8 % 2.1 % 0.8 % LESS: Restructuring related inventory charges — % — % — % — % — % 0.2 % 0.4 % — % 0.3 % 0.2 % Amortization of inventory step-up — % — % — % 2.1 % 0.6 % 2.4 % — % — % — % 0.6 % Restructuring charges, net 1.0 % 2.4 % 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.9 % 3.5 % 0.3 % 0.5 % 0.3 % 1.1 % Acquisition amortization 1.8 % 1.7 % 1.7 % 2.3 % 1.9 % 4.3 % 3.9 % 3.9 % 4.0 % 4.0 % Acquisition depreciation — % — % — % 0.1 % — % 0.7 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.6 % Special (recoveries) charges, net (1.6 )% (3.7 )% 1.2 % 6.7 % 1.2 % 1.0 % 0.4 % 0.5 % 1.9 % 0.9 % ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 6.3 % 8.0 % 7.4 % 9.1 % 7.8 % 7.2 % 8.2 % 8.2 % 9.1 % 8.2 % The Company is providing certain combined information related to the recently acquired Fluid Handling business. CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION - COMBINED (in thousands, except percentages) UNAUDITED 2017 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL ORDERS - Recast Energy $ 100,012 $ 73,140 $ 84,857 $ 118,073 $ 376,082 Aerospace & Defense 56,416 39,902 45,939 52,043 194,300 Industrial 27,654 29,889 27,296 46,407 131,246 Total $ 184,082 $ 142,931 $ 158,092 $ 216,523 $ 701,628 ORDERS - Fluid Handling Energy $ 23,679 $ 16,882 $ 21,401 $ 11,803 $ 73,765 Aerospace & Defense 8,255 24,375 9,716 6,816 49,162 Industrial 77,944 76,866 87,378 60,193 302,381 Total $ 109,878 $ 118,123 $ 118,495 $ 78,812 $ 425,308 ORDERS - Combined Energy $ 123,690 $ 90,022 $ 106,258 $ 129,876 $ 449,846 Aerospace & Defense 64,671 64,277 55,655 58,859 243,462 Industrial 105,598 106,755 114,674 106,601 433,628 Total $ 293,959 $ 261,054 $ 276,587 $ 295,336 $ 1,126,936 NET REVENUES - Recast Energy $ 76,210 $ 78,276 $ 88,570 $ 96,561 $ 339,617 Aerospace & Defense 41,601 43,304 41,117 56,961 182,983 Industrial 27,397 29,651 30,006 52,056 139,110 Total $ 145,208 $ 151,231 $ 159,693 $ 205,578 $ 661,710 NET REVENUES - Fluid Handling Energy $ 15,546 $ 17,705 $ 17,789 $ 13,663 $ 64,703 Aerospace & Defense 10,728 17,044 11,208 6,918 45,898 Industrial 85,264 83,310 85,604 72,489 326,667 Total $ 111,538 $ 118,059 $ 114,601 $ 93,070 $ 437,268 NET REVENUES - Combined Energy $ 91,756 $ 95,981 $ 106,359 $ 110,224 $ 404,320 Aerospace & Defense 52,329 60,348 52,325 63,879 228,881 Industrial 112,661 112,961 115,610 124,545 465,777 Total $ 256,746 $ 269,290 $ 274,294 $ 298,648 $ 1,098,978 Notes: - Items labeled "Recast" represent previously reported CIRCOR information, adjusted to reflect the impact of our February 28, 2018 organizational realignment - Items labeled "Fluid Handling" represent the information from the Fluid Handling businesses prior to their acquisition by CIRCOR on December 10, 2017 - Items labeled "Combined" represent the sum of the Recast and Fluid Handling information CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION - COMBINED (in thousands, except percentages) UNAUDITED 2017 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME - Recast Energy $ 6,407 $ 8,170 $ 6,936 $ 8,618 $ 30,131 Aerospace & Defense 3,784 4,374 4,333 10,884 23,375 Industrial 4,384 4,901 5,675 4,972 19,932 Corporate expenses (5,479 ) (5,396 ) (5,067 ) (5,802 ) (21,744 ) Total $ 9,096 $ 12,049 $ 11,877 $ 18,672 $ 51,694 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME - Fluid Handling Energy $ (83 ) $ 1,080 $ 1,761 $ 812 $ 3,570 Aerospace & Defense 1,488 3,661 2,201 (367 ) 6,983 Industrial 8,833 7,709 4,365 (1,414 ) 19,493 Corporate expenses — — — — — Total $ 10,238 $ 12,450 $ 8,327 $ (969 ) $ 30,046 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME - Combined Energy $ 6,324 $ 9,250 $ 8,697 $ 9,430 $ 33,701 Aerospace & Defense 5,272 8,035 6,534 10,517 30,358 Industrial 13,217 12,610 10,040 3,558 39,425 Corporate expenses (5,479 ) (5,396 ) (5,067 ) (5,802 ) (21,744 ) Total $ 19,334 $ 24,499 $ 20,204 $ 17,703 $ 81,740 SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN - Combined Energy 6.9 % 9.6 % 8.2 % 8.6 % 8.3 % Aerospace & Defense 10.1 % 13.3 % 12.5 % 16.5 % 13.3 % Industrial 11.7 % 11.2 % 8.7 % 2.9 % 8.5 % Corporate expenses (2.1 )% (2.0 )% (1.8 )% (1.9 )% (2.0 )% Total 7.5 % 9.1 % 7.4 % 5.9 % 7.4 % Notes: - Items labeled "Recast" represent previously reported CIRCOR information, adjusted to reflect the impact of our February 28, 2018 organizational realignment - Items labeled "Fluid Handling" represent the information from the Fluid Handling businesses prior to their acquisition by CIRCOR on December 10, 2017 - Items labeled "Combined" represent the sum of the Recast and Fluid Handling information - Segment Operating Margin - Combined represent Segment Operating Income - Combined divided by Segment Net Revenues Combined CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. Q4 2018 Organic Growth Calculations (in thousands, except percentages) UNAUDITED Industrial Energy Aerospace & Defense ORDERS Reported Pro Forma

Combined Reported Pro Forma

Combined Reported Pro Forma

Combined $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % 2017 47,154 107,348 118,030 129,833 51,278 58,094 Organic 6,499 14 % 16,392 15 % (31,478 ) (27 )% (30,201 ) (23 )% (4,253 ) (8 )% 19,188 33 % Acquisitions/Divestitures 68,803 146 % 1,437 1 % 12,201 10 % — — % 30,257 59 % — — % Foreign Exchange (570 ) (1 )% (3,291 ) (3 )% (763 ) (1 )% (1,642 ) (1 )% (580 ) (1 )% (580 ) (1 )% Total Change 74,732 158 % 14,538 14 % (20,040 ) (17 )% (31,843 ) (25 )% 25,424 50 % 18,608 32 % 2018 121,886 121,886 97,990 97,990 76,702 76,702 Industrial Energy Aerospace & Defense NET REVENUE Reported Pro Forma

Combined Reported Pro Forma

Combined Reported Pro Forma

Combined $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % 2017 52,056 124,545 96,561 110,225 56,961 63,878 Organic 3,866 7 % 3,001 2 % 13,216 14 % 9,008 8 % (3,642 ) (6 )% 24 — % Acquisitions/Divestitures 65,121 125 % (3,904 ) (3 )% 8,561 9 % — — % 10,584 19 % — — % Foreign Exchange (492 ) (1 )% (3,091 ) (2 )% (906 ) (1 )% (1,800 ) (2 )% (620 ) (1 )% (620 ) (1 )% Total Change 68,495 132 % (3,994 ) (3 )% 20,871 22 % 7,208 7 % 6,322 11 % (596 ) (1 )% 2018 120,551 120,551 117,431 117,432 63,283 63,282 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. Q4 2018 Organic Growth Calculations (in thousands, except percentages) UNAUDITED CIRCOR ORDERS Reported Pro Forma

Combined $ % $ % 2017 216,462 295,275 Organic (29,232 ) (14 )% 5,379 2 % Acquisitions/Divestitures 111,261 51 % 1,437 — % Foreign Exchange (1,913 ) (1 )% (5,513 ) (2 )% Total Change 80,116 37 % 1,303 (1 )% 2018 296,578 296,578 CIRCOR NET REVENUE Reported Pro Forma

Combined $ % $ % 2017 205,578 298,649 Organic 13,548 7 % 12,140 4 % Acquisitions/Divestitures 84,266 41 % (3,904 ) (1 )% Foreign Exchange (2,030 ) (1 )% (5,523 ) (2 )% Total Change 95,784 47 % 2,713 1 % 2018 301,362 301,362 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF FLUID HANDLING SEGMENT INFORMATION TO GAAP OPERATING INCOME (in thousands, except percentages) UNAUDITED 2017 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL FLUID HANDLING GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) $ 4,359 $ 19,738 $ 2,241 $ 3,129 $ 29,467 LESS: Asbestos costs 2,690 2,517 2,379 1,274 8,860 Impairment charges — — — — — Exited businesses 65 (26 ) (47 ) — (8 ) Acquisition amortization 796 810 818 — 2,424 Restructuring and other special charges (recoveries) 2,328 (10,589 ) 636 (5,372 ) (12,997 ) Stay bonus — — 2,300 — 2,300 FLUID HANDLING ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME $ 10,238 $ 12,450 $ 8,327 $ (969 ) $ 30,046 Notes - Amounts relate to Fluid Handling results prior to December 10, 2017, the date of CIRCOR's acquisition. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006276/en/

© Business Wire 2019 0 Latest news on CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. 08:23p CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : to Participate in Fireside Chat at Gabelli & Company's 29.. PU 08:02p CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Result.. BU 02/19 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Announces Dates for Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earn.. PU 02/19 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : to Participate in Fireside Chat at Gabelli & Company's 29.. BU 02/13 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Announces Sale of Non-Core Reliability Services Business .. PU 02/13 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Announces Dates for Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earn.. BU 02/05 CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense New York & Lockheed Martin Enter Site Agreement fo.. GL 01/30 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : RelaDyne Acquires CIRCOR Reliability Services Business, P.. AQ 01/28 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Announces Sale of Non-Core Reliability Services Business .. BU 01/02 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial .. AQ