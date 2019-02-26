Log in
CIRCOR International : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results

0
02/26/2019

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR), a leading provider of flow control solutions and other highly engineered products for the Industrial, Energy and Aerospace & Defense markets, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. Results include the acquisition of the Colfax Fluid Handling business, which CIRCOR acquired in December 2017.

Fourth-Quarter 2018 Highlights

  • Orders of $297 million, up 37% on a reported basis and up 2% on a pro forma organic basis
  • Revenue of $301 million, up 47% on a reported basis and up 4% on a pro forma organic basis
  • GAAP Operating Margin of 2.1%, up 460 bps
  • Adjusted Operating Margin of 9.1%, up 320 bps on a pro forma basis
  • GAAP Loss per Share of ($1.06); Adjusted Earnings per Share of $0.62
  • Operating Cash Flow of $26 million
  • Debt pay down of $25 million

“2018 was a transformational year for CIRCOR as our team integrated the largest deal in the Company’s history,” said Scott Buckhout, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we begin the second year of integration, our synergy plan is ahead of schedule, with committed run-rate cost synergies now expected by the end of year three.

“We ended the year with solid fourth-quarter results, including strong organic growth and robust margin expansion,” said Buckhout. “In addition, we executed well on our cash management actions, reducing working capital to 24% of sales and generating $26 million of operating cash flow.

“De-levering the Company remains a top priority. We reduced our debt by $25 million in the fourth quarter,” added Buckhout. “As previously announced, in January we sold our non-core Reliability Services business for $85 million and used the net proceeds to pay down debt. We continue to evaluate the sale of other non-core businesses to further accelerate the reduction of our outstanding debt.

“We remain optimistic about the outlook across the majority of our end markets. Going forward, we will continue to focus on creating long-term value for shareholders by investing in growth, expanding margins, generating strong free cash flow, and de-levering the Company,” concluded Buckhout.

First-Quarter 2019 Guidance
For the first quarter of 2019, CIRCOR expects revenue in the range of $245 million to $260 million, and GAAP loss per share in the range of $(0.15) to $(0.01), which reflects acquisition-related amortization expense of $(0.50) to $(0.52) and other special and restructuring (charges) gains of $0.05 to $0.07, which includes an expected gain on the sale of Reliability Services, offset by restructuring and special charges. Excluding the impact of amortization, special and restructuring (charges) gains, adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.32 to $0.42 per share. Presentation slides that provide supporting information to this guidance and fourth-quarter and year-end results are posted on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, http://investors.circor.com, and will be discussed during the conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET tomorrow, February 27, 2019.

 

Selected Consolidated Results (unaudited)

                     
($ millions except EPS)     Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Change     FY 2018       FY 2017     Change
Revenue $ 301.4 $ 205.6   47%

$

1,175.8

$

661.7 78%
GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 6.3 $ (5.1) n/m

$

9.4

$

20.6 (54)%
Adjusted Operating Income1 $ 27.5 $ 18.7 47%

$

96.6

$

51.7 87%
GAAP Operating Margin 2.1% (2.5)% 460 bps

0.8%

3.1% (230) bps
Adjusted Operating Margin1 9.1% 9.1% 0 bps 8.2% 7.8% 40 bps
GAAP (Loss) Earnings Per Share $

(1.06)

$ (0.32)

(232)%

$

(1.99)

$

0.70 n/m
Adjusted Earnings Per Share1 (Diluted)1 $ 0.62 $ 0.57

9%

$

2.11

$

1.71

23%

Operating Cash Flow $

26.3

$ 7.6

246%

$

49.8

$

9.6

419%

Free Cash Flow2 $

19.8

$ 1.5 n/m

$

26.4

$

(4.0) n/m
Orders $ 296.6 $ 216.5 37%

$

1,239.5

$

701.6 77%
 
                     

Segment Results

 
($ millions) Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Change     FY 2018       FY 2017     Change
Industrial  
Revenue $ 120.6 $ 52.1 131%

$

487.4

$

139.1 250%
Segment Operating Income $ 14.7 $ 5.0 194%

$

57.3

$

19.9 188%
Segment Operating Margin 12.2% 9.6% 260 bps 11.8% 14.3% (250) bps
Orders $ 121.9 $ 47.2 158%

$

510.1

$

132.0 286%
 
Energy
Revenue $ 117.4 $ 96.6 22%

$

451.2

$

339.6 33%
Segment Operating Income $ 9.4 $ 8.6 9%

$

33.5

$

30.1 11%
Segment Operating Margin 8.0% 8.9% (90) bps 7.4% 8.9% (150) bps
Orders $ 98.0 $ 118.0 (17)%

$

451.9

$

376.0 20%
 
Aerospace & Defense
Revenue $ 63.3 $ 57.0 11%

$

237.0

$

183.0 30%
Segment Operating Income $ 11.4 $ 10.9 5%

$

36.0

$

23.4 54%
Segment Operating Margin 18.0% 19.1% (110) bps 15.2% 12.8% 240 bps
Orders $ 76.7 $ 51.3 50%

$

277.5

$

193.5 43%

1.

 

Adjusted Consolidated and Segment Results for Q4 2018 exclude non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization, special and restructuring charges totaling $21.2 million ($33.4 million, net of tax). These charges include: (i) $13.7 million for non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization expense and amortization of the step-up in fixed asset values; (ii) $4.4 million related to the sale of businesses; (iii) $3.1 million related to other special and restructuring activities, primarily in Oklahoma City; and (iv) $10.9 million related to the write-off of a deferred tax asset due to changes in US tax law. Consolidated and Segment Results for Q4 2017 exclude special and restructuring charges and non-cash acquisition-related intangible and inventory step-up amortization, totaling $23.7 million ($15.5 million, net of tax).  This net charge includes (i) $9.2 million charge for non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization expense, including the amortization of a step-up in fair value of inventories; (ii) $8.9 million in transaction fees associated with the acquisition of the Colfax Fluid Handling business; (iii) $2.4 million for settlement of a legal matter; (iv) $1.8 million write-off for deferred financing fees associated with the prior debt agreement; and (v) $1.4 million related to previously announced restructuring actions.

2.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by subtracting GAAP capital expenditures, net of proceeds from asset sales, from GAAP Operating Cash Flow.

 

Conference Call Information
CIRCOR International will hold a conference call to review its financial results at 9:00 a.m. ET tomorrow, February 27, 2019. To listen to the live conference call and view the accompanying presentation slides, please visit “Webcasts & Presentations” in the “Investors” portion of CIRCOR’s website. The live call also can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-5790 or (201) 689-8328. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for one year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted earnings per share (diluted), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, net debt, free cash flow, organic growth, pro forma combined amounts and pro forma organic growth are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management in our financial and operating decision making because we believe they reflect our ongoing business and facilitate period-to-period comparisons. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. These non-GAAP financial measures also allow investors and others to compare the Company’s current financial results with the Company’s past financial results in a consistent manner.
For example:

  • We exclude costs and tax effects associated with restructuring activities, such as reducing overhead and consolidating facilities. We believe that the costs related to these restructuring activities are not indicative of our normal operating costs.
  • We exclude certain acquisition-related costs, including significant transaction costs and amortization of inventory and fixed-asset step-ups and the related tax effects. We exclude these costs because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs.
  • We exclude the expense and tax effects associated with the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets that have lives up to 25 years. Exclusion of the non-cash amortization expense allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both our newly acquired and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.
  • We also exclude certain gains/losses and related tax effects, which are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability, and that we believe are not indicative of our normal operating gains and losses. For example, we exclude gains/losses from items such as the sale of a business, significant litigation-related matters and lump-sum pension plan settlements.
  • Due to the significance of the Fluid Handling acquisition and to provide a more meaningful comparison of changes in our orders and revenue, we also discuss these changes on a “pro forma organic” basis. Pro forma organic is calculated assuming the Fluid Handling acquisition was completed on January 1, 2017 and excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

CIRCOR’s management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of our competitors. We use such measures when publicly providing our business outlook, assessing future earnings potential, evaluating potential acquisitions and dispositions and in our financial and operating decision-making process, including for compensation purposes.

Investors should recognize that these non-GAAP measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in this news release.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27 A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21 E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the control of CIRCOR. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those relating to CIRCOR's first-quarter 2019 guidance, our future performance, including realization of cost reductions from restructuring activities and expected synergies, and our corporate priorities. Actual events, performance or results could differ materially from the anticipated events, performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to vary from expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to respond to competitive developments and to grow our business, both domestically and internationally; changes in the cost, quality or supply of raw materials; our ability to comply with our debt obligations; our ability to successfully implement our acquisition, divesture or restructuring strategies, including our integration of the Fluid Handling business; changes in industry standards, trade policies or government regulations, both in the United States and internationally; and our ability to operate our manufacturing facilities at current or higher levels and respond to increases in manufacturing costs. BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT DECISIONS REGARDING OUR COMPANY, WE STRONGLY ADVISE YOU TO READ THE SECTION ENTITLED "RISK FACTORS" IN OUR MOST RECENT ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K AND SUBSEQUENT REPORTS ON FORMS 10-Q, WHICH CAN BE ACCESSED UNDER THE "INVESTORS" LINK OF OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CIRCOR.COM. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About CIRCOR International, Inc.
CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets differentiated technology products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, industrial, aerospace & defense and commercial marine. CIRCOR has a diversified flow and motion control product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ mission critical needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top talent. For more information, visit the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.circor.com.

       

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(UNAUDITED)

 
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 31,
2018

   

December 31,
2017

December 31,
2018

   

December 31,
2017

Net revenues $ 301,363 $ 205,578 $ 1,175,825 $ 661,710
Cost of revenues 209,345   146,362   834,175   460,890  
GROSS PROFIT 92,018 59,216 341,650 200,820
Selling, general and administrative expenses 79,085 49,776 308,427 166,201
Special and restructuring charges (recoveries), net 6,637   14,495   23,839   14,051  
OPERATING INCOME 6,296   (5,055 ) 9,384   20,568  
Other expense (income):
Interest expense, net 13,257 4,479 52,913 10,777
Other (income) expense, net (234 ) 1,655   (7,435 ) 3,678  
TOTAL OTHER EXPENSE, NET 13,023   6,134   45,478   14,455  
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (6,727 ) (11,189 ) (36,094 ) 6,113
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 14,278   (5,619 ) 3,290   (5,676 )
NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (21,005 ) $ (5,570 ) $ (39,384 ) $ 11,789  
(Loss) Earnings per common share:
Basic $ (1.06 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (1.99 ) $ 0.71
Diluted $ (1.06 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (1.99 ) $ 0.70
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic 19,848 17,233 19,834 16,674
Diluted 19,848 17,233 19,834 16,849
Dividends declared per common share $ $ 0.0375 $ $ 0.1500
 
 

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED)

 
      Twelve Months Ended
OPERATING ACTIVITIES

December 31,
2018

   

December 31,
2017

Net (loss) income $ (39,384 ) $ 11,789
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation 28,754

15,290

Amortization 49,255

14,747

Bad debt expense 2,141

810

Loss on write down of inventory 6,987

3,037

Amortization of inventory fair value step-up 6,600

4,300

Compensation expense of share-based plans 4,971

3,807

Change in fair value of contingent consideration (12,200 )

Debt extinguishment and amortization of debt issuance costs

3,823

2,569

Loss on sale or write down of property, plant and equipment 1,316

360

Loss on sale of business 1,882 5,300
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition and disposition:
Trade accounts receivable 35,250

(5,734

)

Inventories 11,356

(19,494

)
Prepaid expenses and other assets

(70,749

)

(8,578

)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,551  

(6,366

)
Net cash provided by operating activities

49,753

 

9,637

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Additions to property, plant and equipment (23,588 )

(14,541

)
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 231

934

Proceeds from the sale of affiliate 2,753
Business acquisition, working capital adjustment 6,300  

(488,517

)

Net cash used in investing activities (14,304 )

(502,124

)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from long-term debt 248,300

1,090,883

Payments of long-term debt (260,146 )

(523,183

)
Debt issuance costs

(30,366

)
Dividends paid

(2,506

)
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 690

740

Return of cash to seller (61,201 )  
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (72,357 )

535,568

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(5,860

)

8,996

 
(DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(42,768

)

52,077

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 112,293  

58,279

 
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $

69,525

  $

110,356

 
 
 

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(UNAUDITED)

         
December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents $

68,517

$ 110,356
Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,965 and $4,791, respectively 183,552 223,922
Inventories 217,378 244,896
Prepaid expenses and other current assets

90,658

58,353
Assets held for sale 46,898   866  
Total Current Assets

607,003

  638,393  
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET 201,799 217,539
OTHER ASSETS:
Goodwill 501,892 505,762
Intangibles, net 441,973 513,364
Deferred income taxes

29,478

22,334
Other assets

12,797

  9,407  
TOTAL ASSETS $

1,794,942

  $ 1,906,799  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable $ 123,881 $ 117,329
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

115,162

170,454
Accrued compensation and benefits 33,878

34,734

Liabilities held for sale 11,141    
Total Current Liabilities

284,062

  322,517  
LONG-TERM DEBT, NET 778,187 787,343
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

33,931

26,122
PENSION LIABILITY, NET 146,522 150,719
OTHER NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

19,917

18,124
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Common stock 212 212
Additional paid-in capital 444,673 438,721
Retained earnings 232,100 274,243
Common treasury stock, at cost (74,472 ) (74,472 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (70,190 ) (36,730 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity 532,323   601,974  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $

1,794,942

  $ 1,906,799  
 
 

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
SUMMARY OF ORDERS AND BACKLOG
(in millions)
UNAUDITED

 

      Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended

December 31,
2018

   

December 31,
2017

December 31,
2018

   

December 31,
2017

ORDERS (1) (3)  
Energy $ 98.0 $ 118.0 $ 451.9 $ 376.0
Aerospace & Defense 76.7 51.3 277.5 193.5
Industrial 121.9   47.2   510.1   132.0
Total orders $ 296.6   $ 216.5   $ 1,239.5   $ 701.5
 
BACKLOG (2) (3)

December 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

Energy $ 183.5 $ 183.0
Aerospace & Defense 179.6 163.7
Industrial 163.8   155.8  
Total backlog $ 526.9   $ 502.5  
Note 1: Orders do not include the foreign exchange impact due to the re-measurement of customer order backlog amounts denominated in foreign currencies.
Note 2: Backlog represents unshipped customer orders for which revenue has not been recognized.

Note 3: 2018 backlog reflects adjustments related to the cumulative impact of changes in revenue recognition due to the Company's adoption of ASC 606. December 31, 2017 amounts restated for Q1 2018 organizational realignment.

 

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(in thousands, except percentages)
UNAUDITED

                                         
2017   2018
1ST QTR   2ND QTR   3RD QTR   4TH QTR   TOTAL   1ST QTR   2ND QTR   3RD QTR   4TH QTR   TOTAL
ORDERS                
Energy $ 100,012 $ 73,140 $ 84,857 $

118,030

$

376,039

$ 129,762 $ 113,171 $ 110,987 $ 97,990 $ 451,910
Aerospace & Defense 56,416 39,902 45,939

 

51,278

193,535

59,793 59,441 81,533 76,702 277,469
Industrial 27,654     29,889     27,296    

47,154

   

131,993

    136,607     136,746     114,876     121,886     510,115  
Total $ 184,082     $ 142,931     $ 158,092     $

216,462

    $

701,567

    $ 326,162     $ 309,358     $ 307,396     $ 296,578     $ 1,239,494  
 
NET REVENUES
Energy $ 76,210 $ 78,276 $ 88,570 $ 96,561 $ 339,617 $ 99,972 $ 112,804 $ 121,023 $ 117,433 $ 451,232
Aerospace & Defense 41,601 43,304 41,117

 

56,961 182,983 58,477 57,500 57,757 63,283 237,017
Industrial 27,397     29,651     30,006     52,056     139,110     117,131     131,064     118,734     120,647     487,576  
Total $ 145,208     $ 151,231     $ 159,693     $ 205,578     $ 661,710     $ 275,580     $ 301,368     $ 297,514     $ 301,363     $ 1,175,825  
 
SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME
Energy $ 6,407 $ 8,170 $ 6,936 $ 8,618 $ 30,131 $ 5,696 $ 9,242 $ 9,163 $ 9,396 $ 33,497
Aerospace & Defense 3,784 4,374 4,333 10,884 23,375 8,931 6,992 8,709 11,415 36,047
Industrial 4,384 4,901 5,675 4,972 19,932 12,948 15,037 14,609 14,746 57,340
Corporate expenses (5,479 )   (5,396 )   (5,067 )   (5,802 )   (21,744 )   (7,802 )   (6,448 )   (8,034 )   (8,015 )   (30,299 )
Adjusted Operating Income $ 9,096     $ 12,049     $ 11,877     $ 18,672     $ 51,694     $ 19,773     $ 24,823     $ 24,447     $ 27,542     $ 96,585  
 
SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN %
Energy 8.4 % 10.4 % 7.8 % 8.9 % 8.9 % 5.7 % 8.2 % 7.6 % 8.0 % 7.4 %
Aerospace & Defense 9.1 % 10.1 % 10.5 % 19.1 % 12.8 % 15.3 % 12.2 % 15.1 % 18.0 % 15.2 %
Industrial 16.0 %   16.5 %   18.9 %   9.6 %   14.3 %   11.1 %   11.5 %   12.3 %   12.2 %   11.8 %
Adjusted Operating Margin 6.3 %   8.0 %   7.4 %   9.1 %   7.8 %   7.2 %   8.2 %   8.2 %   9.1 %   8.2 %
 
 

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF KEY PERFORMANCE MEASURES TO COMMONLY USED GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLE TERMS
(in thousands, except percentages)
UNAUDITED

         
2017   2018
1ST QTR   2ND QTR   3RD QTR   4TH QTR   TOTAL   1ST QTR   2ND QTR   3RD QTR   4TH QTR   TOTAL
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 16,195   $ 2,667   $ (16,854 )   $ 7,629   $ 9,637 $ (145 )   $ (465 )   $ 24,073   $

26,290

  $

49,753

LESS:
Capital expenditures, net of sale proceeds 2,811     2,375     2,318     6,103     13,607     8,141     3,563     5,119     6,534    

23,357

 
FREE CASH FLOW $ 13,384     $ 292     $ (19,172 )   $ 1,526     $ (3,970 )   $ (8,286 )   $ (4,028 )   $ 18,954     $

19,756

    $

26,396

 
GROSS DEBT $ 243,000 $ 252,856 $ 269,026 $ 795,208 $ 795,208 $ 823,665 $ 827,629 $ 831,613 $ 807,050 $ 807,050
LESS:
Cash & cash equivalents 65,656     77,272     75,627     110,356     110,356     123,305     69,030     71,334    

68,517

   

68,517

 
GROSS DEBT, NET OF CASH $ 177,344     $ 175,584     $ 193,399     $ 684,852     $ 684,852     $ 700,360     $ 758,599     $ 760,279     $

738,533

    $

738,533

 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 415,537 $ 438,097 $ 451,885 $ 601,974 $ 601,974 $ 592,096 $ 573,992 $ 574,171 $ 532,323 $ 532,323
 
GROSS DEBT AS % OF EQUITY 58 % 58 % 60 % 132 % 132 % 139 % 144 % 145 % 152 % 152 %
GROSS DEBT, NET OF CASH AS % OF EQUITY 43 % 40 % 43 % 114 % 114 % 118 % 132 % 132 % 138 %

139

%
 
 

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF KEY PERFORMANCE MEASURES TO COMMONLY USED GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLE TERMS
(in thousands, except per share data)
UNAUDITED

         
2017   2018
1ST QTR   2ND QTR   3RD QTR   4TH QTR   TOTAL   1ST QTR   2ND QTR   3RD QTR   4TH QTR   TOTAL
NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 4,773   $ 8,970   $ 3,617   $ (5,571 )   $ 11,789 $ (17,441 )   $ 5,902   $ (6,841 )   $ (21,005 )   $ (39,385 )
LESS:
Restructuring related inventory charges 473 1,067 864 2,404
Amortization of inventory step-up 4,300 4,300 6,600 6,600
Restructuring charges, net 1,458 3,566 341 697 6,062 9,615 844 1,348 944 12,751
Acquisition amortization 2,552 2,599 2,694 4,697 12,542 11,797 11,767 11,733 12,012 47,309
Acquisition depreciation 233 233 1,837 1,735 1,742 1,735 7,049
Special (recoveries) charges, net (2,268 ) (5,520 ) 1,978 13,799 7,989 2,831 1,156 1,408 5,692 11,087
Income tax impact (1,137 )   (3,124 )   (1,497 )   (8,279 )   (14,037 )   (7,687 )   (11,056 )   967     12,124     (5,652 )
ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 5,378     $ 6,491     $ 7,133     $ 9,876     $ 28,878     $ 8,025     $ 11,415     $ 10,357     $ 12,366     $ 42,163  
 
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE (Diluted) $ 0.29 $ 0.54 $ 0.22 $ (0.32 ) $ 0.70 $ (0.88 ) $ 0.30 $ (0.34 ) $ (1.06 ) $ (1.99 )
LESS:
Restructuring related inventory charges 0.02 0.05 0.04 0.12
Amortization of inventory step-up 0.25 0.26 0.33 0.33
Restructuring charges, net 0.09 0.21 0.02 0.04 0.36 0.49 0.04 0.07 0.05 0.64
Acquisition amortization 0.15 0.16 0.16 0.27 0.74 0.60 0.59 0.59 0.60 2.37
Acquisition depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.35
Special (recoveries) charges, net (0.14 ) (0.33 ) 0.12 0.80 0.47 0.14 0.06 0.07 0.29 0.55
Income tax impact (0.07 )   (0.19 )   (0.09 )   (0.48 )   (0.83 )   (0.39 )   (0.55 )   0.05     0.61     (0.28 )
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (Diluted) $ 0.32     $ 0.39     $ 0.43     $ 0.57     $ 1.71     $ 0.40     $ 0.57     $ 0.52     $ 0.62     $ 2.11  
 
 

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF KEY PERFORMANCE MEASURES TO COMMONLY USED GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLE TERMS
(in thousands)
UNAUDITED

         
2017   2018
1ST QTR   2ND QTR   3RD QTR   4TH QTR   TOTAL   1ST QTR   2ND QTR   3RD QTR   4TH QTR   TOTAL
NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 4,773   $ 8,970   $ 3,617   $ (5,571 )   $ 11,789 $ (17,441 )   $ 5,902   $ (6,841 )   $ (21,005 )   $ (39,385 )
LESS:
Interest expense, net (1,669 ) (2,184 ) (2,445 ) (4,479 ) (10,777 ) (11,801 ) (13,755 ) (14,100 ) (13,257 ) (52,913 )
Depreciation (3,798 ) (3,547 ) (3,544 ) (4,401 ) (15,290 ) (7,334 ) (7,157 ) (7,065 ) (7,198 ) (28,754 )
Amortization (3,092 ) (3,124 ) (3,275 ) (5,256 ) (14,747 ) (12,329 ) (12,282 ) (12,234 ) (12,509 ) (49,354 )
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes (687 )   724     21     5,618     5,676     5,879     7,646     (2,537 )   (14,278 )   (3,290 )
EBITDA $ 14,019 $ 17,101 $ 12,860 $ 2,947 $ 46,927 $ 8,144 $ 31,450 $ 29,095 $ 26,237 $ 94,926
LESS:
Restructuring related inventory charges (473 ) (1,067 ) (864 ) (2,404 )
Amortization of inventory step-up (4,300 ) (4,300 ) (6,600 ) (6,600 )
Restructuring charges, net (1,458 ) (3,566 ) (341 ) (697 ) (6,062 ) (9,615 ) (844 ) (1,348 ) (944 ) (12,751 )
Special recoveries (charges), net 2,268     5,520     (1,978 )   (13,799 )   (7,989 )   (2,831 )   (1,156 )   (1,408 )   (5,692 )   (11,087 )
ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 13,209     $ 15,147     $ 15,179     $ 21,743     $ 65,278     $ 27,663     $ 34,517     $ 31,851     $ 33,737     $ 127,768  
 
 

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF KEY PERFORMANCE MEASURES TO COMMONLY USED GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLE TERMS
(in thousands, except percentages)
UNAUDITED

         
2017   2018
1ST QTR   2ND QTR   3RD QTR   4TH QTR   TOTAL   1ST QTR   2ND QTR   3RD QTR   4TH QTR   TOTAL
GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) $ 7,354   $ 11,404   $ 6,864   $ (5,054 )   $ 20,568 $ (13,380 )   $ 8,252   $ 8,216   $ 6,296   $ 9,384
LESS:
Restructuring related inventory charges 473 1,067 864 2,404
Amortization of inventory step-up 4,300 4,300 6,600 6,600
Restructuring charges, net 1,458 3,566 341 697 6,062 9,615 844 1,348 944 12,751
Acquisition amortization 2,552 2,599 2,694 4,697 12,542 11,797 11,767 11,733 12,012 47,309
Acquisition depreciation 233 233 1,837 1,735 1,742 1,735 7,049
Special (recoveries) charges, net (2,268 )   (5,520 )   1,978     13,799     7,989     2,831     1,156     1,408     5,692     11,087  
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME $ 9,096     $ 12,049     $ 11,877     $ 18,672     $ 51,694     $ 19,773     $ 24,821     $ 24,447     $ 27,543     $ 96,584  
 
GAAP OPERATING MARGIN 5.1 % 7.5 % 4.3 % (2.5 )% 3.1 % (4.9 )% 2.7 % 2.8 % 2.1 % 0.8 %
LESS:
Restructuring related inventory charges % % % % % 0.2 % 0.4 % % 0.3 % 0.2 %
Amortization of inventory step-up % % % 2.1 % 0.6 % 2.4 % % % % 0.6 %
Restructuring charges, net 1.0 % 2.4 % 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.9 % 3.5 % 0.3 % 0.5 % 0.3 % 1.1 %
Acquisition amortization 1.8 % 1.7 % 1.7 % 2.3 % 1.9 % 4.3 % 3.9 % 3.9 % 4.0 % 4.0 %
Acquisition depreciation % % % 0.1 % % 0.7 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.6 %
Special (recoveries) charges, net (1.6 )%   (3.7 )%   1.2 %   6.7 %   1.2 %   1.0 %   0.4 %   0.5 %   1.9 %   0.9 %
ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 6.3 %   8.0 %   7.4 %   9.1 %   7.8 %   7.2 %   8.2 %   8.2 %   9.1 %   8.2 %
 

The Company is providing certain combined information related to the recently acquired Fluid Handling business.

 

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION - COMBINED

(in thousands, except percentages)

UNAUDITED

       
2017
1ST QTR     2ND QTR     3RD QTR     4TH QTR     TOTAL
ORDERS - Recast                
Energy $ 100,012 $ 73,140 $ 84,857 $ 118,073 $ 376,082
Aerospace & Defense 56,416 39,902 45,939 52,043 194,300
Industrial 27,654       29,889       27,296       46,407       131,246

Total

$ 184,082       $ 142,931       $ 158,092       $ 216,523       $ 701,628
 
ORDERS - Fluid Handling
Energy $ 23,679 $ 16,882 $ 21,401 $ 11,803 $ 73,765
Aerospace & Defense 8,255 24,375 9,716 6,816 49,162
Industrial 77,944       76,866       87,378       60,193       302,381

Total

$ 109,878       $ 118,123       $ 118,495       $ 78,812       $ 425,308
 
ORDERS - Combined
Energy $ 123,690 $ 90,022 $ 106,258 $ 129,876 $ 449,846
Aerospace & Defense 64,671 64,277 55,655 58,859 243,462
Industrial 105,598       106,755       114,674       106,601       433,628

Total

$ 293,959       $ 261,054       $ 276,587       $ 295,336       $ 1,126,936
 
NET REVENUES - Recast
Energy $ 76,210 $ 78,276 $ 88,570 $ 96,561 $ 339,617
Aerospace & Defense 41,601 43,304 41,117 56,961 182,983
Industrial 27,397       29,651       30,006       52,056       139,110

Total

$ 145,208       $ 151,231       $ 159,693       $ 205,578       $ 661,710
 
NET REVENUES - Fluid Handling
Energy $ 15,546 $ 17,705 $ 17,789 $ 13,663 $ 64,703
Aerospace & Defense 10,728 17,044 11,208 6,918 45,898
Industrial 85,264       83,310       85,604       72,489       326,667

Total

$ 111,538       $ 118,059       $ 114,601       $ 93,070       $ 437,268
 
NET REVENUES - Combined
Energy $ 91,756 $ 95,981 $ 106,359 $ 110,224 $ 404,320
Aerospace & Defense 52,329 60,348 52,325 63,879 228,881
Industrial 112,661       112,961       115,610       124,545       465,777

Total

$ 256,746       $ 269,290       $ 274,294       $ 298,648       $ 1,098,978
Notes:
  - Items labeled "Recast" represent previously reported CIRCOR information, adjusted to reflect the impact of our February 28, 2018 organizational realignment
- Items labeled "Fluid Handling" represent the information from the Fluid Handling businesses prior to their acquisition by CIRCOR on December 10, 2017
- Items labeled "Combined" represent the sum of the Recast and Fluid Handling information
 
 

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION - COMBINED

(in thousands, except percentages)

UNAUDITED

       
2017
1ST QTR     2ND QTR     3RD QTR     4TH QTR     TOTAL

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME - Recast

               
Energy $ 6,407 $ 8,170 $ 6,936 $ 8,618 $ 30,131
Aerospace & Defense 3,784 4,374 4,333 10,884 23,375
Industrial 4,384 4,901 5,675 4,972 19,932
Corporate expenses (5,479 )     (5,396 )     (5,067 )     (5,802 )     (21,744 )
Total

 

$ 9,096       $ 12,049       $ 11,877       $ 18,672       $ 51,694  
 

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME - Fluid Handling

Energy $ (83 ) $ 1,080 $ 1,761 $ 812 $ 3,570
Aerospace & Defense 1,488 3,661 2,201 (367 ) 6,983
Industrial 8,833 7,709 4,365 (1,414 ) 19,493
Corporate expenses                          
Total $ 10,238       $ 12,450       $ 8,327       $ (969 )     $ 30,046  
 

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME - Combined

Energy $ 6,324 $ 9,250 $ 8,697 $ 9,430 $ 33,701
Aerospace & Defense 5,272 8,035 6,534 10,517 30,358
Industrial 13,217 12,610 10,040 3,558 39,425
Corporate expenses (5,479 )     (5,396 )     (5,067 )     (5,802 )     (21,744 )
Total $ 19,334       $ 24,499       $ 20,204       $ 17,703       $ 81,740  
 

SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN - Combined

Energy 6.9 % 9.6 % 8.2 % 8.6 % 8.3 %
Aerospace & Defense 10.1 % 13.3 % 12.5 % 16.5 % 13.3 %
Industrial 11.7 % 11.2 % 8.7 % 2.9 % 8.5 %
Corporate expenses (2.1 )% (2.0 )% (1.8 )% (1.9 )% (2.0 )%
Total 7.5 % 9.1 % 7.4 % 5.9 % 7.4 %
Notes:
- Items labeled "Recast" represent previously reported CIRCOR information, adjusted to reflect the impact of our February 28, 2018 organizational realignment
- Items labeled "Fluid Handling" represent the information from the Fluid Handling businesses prior to their acquisition by CIRCOR on December 10, 2017
- Items labeled "Combined" represent the sum of the Recast and Fluid Handling information
- Segment Operating Margin - Combined represent Segment Operating Income - Combined divided by Segment Net Revenues Combined
 
 

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Q4 2018 Organic Growth Calculations

(in thousands, except percentages)

UNAUDITED

                                   
Industrial Energy Aerospace & Defense
ORDERS Reported

Pro Forma
Combined

Reported

Pro Forma
Combined

Reported

Pro Forma
Combined

$ % $ % $ % $ % $ % $ %
2017 47,154 107,348 118,030 129,833 51,278 58,094
 
Organic 6,499 14 % 16,392 15 % (31,478 ) (27 )% (30,201 ) (23 )% (4,253 ) (8 )% 19,188 33 %

Acquisitions/Divestitures

68,803 146 % 1,437 1 % 12,201 10 % % 30,257 59 % %
Foreign Exchange (570 ) (1 )% (3,291 ) (3 )% (763 ) (1 )% (1,642 ) (1 )% (580 ) (1 )% (580 ) (1 )%
Total Change 74,732   158 % 14,538   14 % (20,040 ) (17 )% (31,843 ) (25 )% 25,424   50 % 18,608   32 %
 
2018 121,886   121,886   97,990   97,990   76,702   76,702  
 
 
Industrial Energy Aerospace & Defense
NET REVENUE Reported

Pro Forma
Combined

Reported

Pro Forma
Combined

Reported

Pro Forma
Combined

$ % $ % $ % $ % $ % $ %
2017 52,056 124,545 96,561 110,225 56,961 63,878
 
Organic 3,866 7 % 3,001 2 % 13,216 14 % 9,008 8 % (3,642 ) (6 )% 24 %

Acquisitions/Divestitures

65,121 125 % (3,904 ) (3 )% 8,561 9 % % 10,584 19 % %
Foreign Exchange (492 ) (1 )% (3,091 ) (2 )% (906 ) (1 )% (1,800 ) (2 )% (620 ) (1 )% (620 ) (1 )%
Total Change 68,495   132 % (3,994 ) (3 )% 20,871   22 % 7,208   7 % 6,322   11 % (596 ) (1 )%
 
2018 120,551   120,551   117,431   117,432   63,283   63,282  
 

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Q4 2018 Organic Growth Calculations

(in thousands, except percentages)

UNAUDITED

                 
CIRCOR
ORDERS Reported

Pro Forma
Combined

$ % $ %
2017 216,462 295,275
 
Organic (29,232 ) (14 )% 5,379 2 %

Acquisitions/Divestitures

111,261 51 % 1,437 %
Foreign Exchange (1,913 ) (1 )% (5,513 ) (2 )%
Total Change 80,116   37 % 1,303   (1 )%
 
2018 296,578   296,578  
 
 
CIRCOR
NET REVENUE Reported

Pro Forma
Combined

$ % $ %
2017 205,578 298,649
 
Organic 13,548 7 % 12,140 4 %

Acquisitions/Divestitures

84,266 41 % (3,904 ) (1 )%
Foreign Exchange (2,030 ) (1 )% (5,523 ) (2 )%
Total Change 95,784   47 % 2,713   1 %
 
2018 301,362   301,362  
 
 

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FLUID HANDLING SEGMENT INFORMATION TO GAAP OPERATING INCOME

(in thousands, except percentages)

UNAUDITED

       
2017
1ST QTR     2ND QTR     3RD QTR     4TH QTR     TOTAL
FLUID HANDLING GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) $ 4,359     $ 19,738     $ 2,241     $ 3,129     $ 29,467
LESS:
Asbestos costs 2,690 2,517 2,379 1,274 8,860
Impairment charges
Exited businesses 65 (26 ) (47 ) (8 )
Acquisition amortization 796 810 818 2,424
Restructuring and other special charges (recoveries) 2,328 (10,589 ) 636 (5,372 ) (12,997 )
Stay bonus             2,300             2,300  
FLUID HANDLING ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME $ 10,238       $ 12,450       $ 8,327       $ (969 )     $ 30,046  
Notes
- Amounts relate to Fluid Handling results prior to December 10, 2017, the date of CIRCOR's acquisition.
 


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 183 M
EBIT 2018 97,4 M
Net income 2018 -19,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,67
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,53x
Capitalization 650 M
