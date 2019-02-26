CIRCOR International : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results
0
02/26/2019 | 08:02pm EST
CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR), a leading provider of flow
control solutions and other highly engineered products for the
Industrial, Energy and Aerospace & Defense markets, today announced
financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December
31, 2018. Results include the acquisition of the Colfax Fluid Handling
business, which CIRCOR acquired in December 2017.
Fourth-Quarter 2018 Highlights
Orders of $297 million, up 37% on a reported basis and up 2% on a
pro forma organic basis
Revenue of $301 million, up 47% on a reported basis and up 4% on a
pro forma organic basis
GAAP Operating Margin of 2.1%, up 460 bps
Adjusted Operating Margin of 9.1%, up 320 bps on a pro forma basis
GAAP Loss per Share of ($1.06); Adjusted Earnings per Share of $0.62
Operating Cash Flow of $26 million
Debt pay down of $25 million
“2018 was a transformational year for CIRCOR as our team integrated the
largest deal in the Company’s history,” said Scott Buckhout, President
and Chief Executive Officer. “As we begin the second year of
integration, our synergy plan is ahead of schedule, with committed
run-rate cost synergies now expected by the end of year three.
“We ended the year with solid fourth-quarter results, including strong
organic growth and robust margin expansion,” said Buckhout. “In
addition, we executed well on our cash management actions, reducing
working capital to 24% of sales and generating $26 million of operating
cash flow.
“De-levering the Company remains a top priority. We reduced our debt by
$25 million in the fourth quarter,” added Buckhout. “As previously
announced, in January we sold our non-core Reliability Services business
for $85 million and used the net proceeds to pay down debt. We continue
to evaluate the sale of other non-core businesses to further accelerate
the reduction of our outstanding debt.
“We remain optimistic about the outlook across the majority of our end
markets. Going forward, we will continue to focus on creating long-term
value for shareholders by investing in growth, expanding margins,
generating strong free cash flow, and de-levering the Company,”
concluded Buckhout.
First-Quarter 2019 Guidance For the first quarter of 2019,
CIRCOR expects revenue in the range of $245 million to $260 million, and
GAAP loss per share in the range of $(0.15) to $(0.01), which reflects
acquisition-related amortization expense of $(0.50) to $(0.52) and other
special and restructuring (charges) gains of $0.05 to $0.07, which
includes an expected gain on the sale of Reliability Services, offset by
restructuring and special charges. Excluding the impact of amortization,
special and restructuring (charges) gains, adjusted EPS is expected to
be in the range of $0.32 to $0.42 per share. Presentation slides that
provide supporting information to this guidance and fourth-quarter and
year-end results are posted on the “Investors” section of the Company’s
website, http://investors.circor.com,
and will be discussed during the conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET
tomorrow, February 27, 2019.
Selected Consolidated Results (unaudited)
($ millions except EPS)
Q4 2018
Q4 2017
Change
FY 2018
FY 2017
Change
Revenue
$
301.4
$
205.6
47%
$
1,175.8
$
661.7
78%
GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
$
6.3
$
(5.1)
n/m
$
9.4
$
20.6
(54)%
Adjusted Operating Income1
$
27.5
$
18.7
47%
$
96.6
$
51.7
87%
GAAP Operating Margin
2.1%
(2.5)%
460 bps
0.8%
3.1%
(230) bps
Adjusted Operating Margin1
9.1%
9.1%
0 bps
8.2%
7.8%
40 bps
GAAP (Loss) Earnings Per Share
$
(1.06)
$
(0.32)
(232)%
$
(1.99)
$
0.70
n/m
Adjusted Earnings Per Share1 (Diluted)1
$
0.62
$
0.57
9%
$
2.11
$
1.71
23%
Operating Cash Flow
$
26.3
$
7.6
246%
$
49.8
$
9.6
419%
Free Cash Flow2
$
19.8
$
1.5
n/m
$
26.4
$
(4.0)
n/m
Orders
$
296.6
$
216.5
37%
$
1,239.5
$
701.6
77%
Segment Results
($ millions)
Q4 2018
Q4 2017
Change
FY 2018
FY 2017
Change
Industrial
Revenue
$
120.6
$
52.1
131%
$
487.4
$
139.1
250%
Segment Operating Income
$
14.7
$
5.0
194%
$
57.3
$
19.9
188%
Segment Operating Margin
12.2%
9.6%
260 bps
11.8%
14.3%
(250) bps
Orders
$
121.9
$
47.2
158%
$
510.1
$
132.0
286%
Energy
Revenue
$
117.4
$
96.6
22%
$
451.2
$
339.6
33%
Segment Operating Income
$
9.4
$
8.6
9%
$
33.5
$
30.1
11%
Segment Operating Margin
8.0%
8.9%
(90) bps
7.4%
8.9%
(150) bps
Orders
$
98.0
$
118.0
(17)%
$
451.9
$
376.0
20%
Aerospace & Defense
Revenue
$
63.3
$
57.0
11%
$
237.0
$
183.0
30%
Segment Operating Income
$
11.4
$
10.9
5%
$
36.0
$
23.4
54%
Segment Operating Margin
18.0%
19.1%
(110) bps
15.2%
12.8%
240 bps
Orders
$
76.7
$
51.3
50%
$
277.5
$
193.5
43%
1.
Adjusted Consolidated and Segment Results for Q4 2018 exclude
non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization, special and
restructuring charges totaling $21.2 million ($33.4 million, net
of tax). These charges include: (i) $13.7 million for non-cash
acquisition-related intangible amortization expense and
amortization of the step-up in fixed asset values; (ii) $4.4
million related to the sale of businesses; (iii) $3.1 million
related to other special and restructuring activities, primarily
in Oklahoma City; and (iv) $10.9 million related to the write-off
of a deferred tax asset due to changes in US tax law. Consolidated
and Segment Results for Q4 2017 exclude special and restructuring
charges and non-cash acquisition-related intangible and inventory
step-up amortization, totaling $23.7 million ($15.5 million, net
of tax). This net charge includes (i) $9.2 million charge for
non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization expense,
including the amortization of a step-up in fair value of
inventories; (ii) $8.9 million in transaction fees associated with
the acquisition of the Colfax Fluid Handling business; (iii) $2.4
million for settlement of a legal matter; (iv) $1.8 million
write-off for deferred financing fees associated with the prior
debt agreement; and (v) $1.4 million related to previously
announced restructuring actions.
2.
Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is
calculated by subtracting GAAP capital expenditures, net of
proceeds from asset sales, from GAAP Operating Cash Flow.
Conference Call Information CIRCOR International will hold a
conference call to review its financial results at 9:00 a.m. ET
tomorrow, February 27, 2019. To listen to the live conference call and
view the accompanying presentation slides, please visit “Webcasts &
Presentations” in the “Investors” portion of CIRCOR’s website. The live
call also can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-5790 or (201) 689-8328.
The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for one year.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted operating
income, Adjusted operating margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted
earnings per share (diluted), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, net debt, free
cash flow, organic growth, pro forma combined amounts and pro forma
organic growth are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial
measures are used by management in our financial and operating decision
making because we believe they reflect our ongoing business and
facilitate period-to-period comparisons. We believe these non-GAAP
financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in
understanding and evaluating the Company’s current operating performance
and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so
choose. These non-GAAP financial measures also allow investors and
others to compare the Company’s current financial results with the
Company’s past financial results in a consistent manner. For
example:
We exclude costs and tax effects associated with restructuring
activities, such as reducing overhead and consolidating facilities. We
believe that the costs related to these restructuring activities are
not indicative of our normal operating costs.
We exclude certain acquisition-related costs, including significant
transaction costs and amortization of inventory and fixed-asset
step-ups and the related tax effects. We exclude these costs because
we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs.
We exclude the expense and tax effects associated with the non-cash
amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets because a
significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be
allocated to intangible assets that have lives up to 25 years.
Exclusion of the non-cash amortization expense allows comparisons of
operating results that are consistent over time for both our newly
acquired and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and
non-acquisitive peer companies.
We also exclude certain gains/losses and related tax effects, which
are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any
predictability, and that we believe are not indicative of our normal
operating gains and losses. For example, we exclude gains/losses from
items such as the sale of a business, significant litigation-related
matters and lump-sum pension plan settlements.
Due to the significance of the Fluid Handling acquisition and to
provide a more meaningful comparison of changes in our orders and
revenue, we also discuss these changes on a “pro forma organic” basis.
Pro forma organic is calculated assuming the Fluid Handling
acquisition was completed on January 1, 2017 and excluding the impact
of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
CIRCOR’s management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP
financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s operating
performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods and
to the performance of our competitors. We use such measures when
publicly providing our business outlook, assessing future earnings
potential, evaluating potential acquisitions and dispositions and in our
financial and operating decision-making process, including for
compensation purposes.
Investors should recognize that these non-GAAP measures might not be
comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These
measures should be considered in addition and not as a substitute for or
superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared
in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the
United States. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to
the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in this news
release.
Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains
forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27 A of the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21 E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Reliance should not be placed on
forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the
control of CIRCOR. Any statements in this press release that are not
statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including,
but not limited to, those relating to CIRCOR's first-quarter 2019
guidance, our future performance, including realization of cost
reductions from restructuring activities and expected synergies, and our
corporate priorities. Actual events, performance or results could differ
materially from the anticipated events, performance or results expressed
or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that
could cause actual results to vary from expectations include, but are
not limited to: our ability to respond to competitive developments and
to grow our business, both domestically and internationally; changes in
the cost, quality or supply of raw materials; our ability to comply with
our debt obligations; our ability to successfully implement our
acquisition, divesture or restructuring strategies, including our
integration of the Fluid Handling business; changes in industry
standards, trade policies or government regulations, both in the United
States and internationally; and our ability to operate our manufacturing
facilities at current or higher levels and respond to increases in
manufacturing costs. BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT DECISIONS REGARDING
OUR COMPANY, WE STRONGLY ADVISE YOU TO READ THE SECTION ENTITLED "RISK
FACTORS" IN OUR MOST RECENT ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K AND SUBSEQUENT
REPORTS ON FORMS 10-Q, WHICH CAN BE ACCESSED UNDER THE "INVESTORS" LINK
OF OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CIRCOR.COM.
We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
About CIRCOR International, Inc. CIRCOR International, Inc.
designs, manufactures and markets differentiated technology products and
sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, industrial, aerospace &
defense and commercial marine. CIRCOR has a diversified flow and motion
control product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that
fulfill its customers’ mission critical needs. The Company’s strategy is
to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify
CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and
attract and retain top talent. For more information, visit the Company’s
investor relations website at http://investors.circor.com.
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Net revenues
$
301,363
$
205,578
$
1,175,825
$
661,710
Cost of revenues
209,345
146,362
834,175
460,890
GROSS PROFIT
92,018
59,216
341,650
200,820
Selling, general and administrative expenses
79,085
49,776
308,427
166,201
Special and restructuring charges (recoveries), net
6,637
14,495
23,839
14,051
OPERATING INCOME
6,296
(5,055
)
9,384
20,568
Other expense (income):
Interest expense, net
13,257
4,479
52,913
10,777
Other (income) expense, net
(234
)
1,655
(7,435
)
3,678
TOTAL OTHER EXPENSE, NET
13,023
6,134
45,478
14,455
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(6,727
)
(11,189
)
(36,094
)
6,113
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
14,278
(5,619
)
3,290
(5,676
)
NET (LOSS) INCOME
$
(21,005
)
$
(5,570
)
$
(39,384
)
$
11,789
(Loss) Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
(1.06
)
$
(0.32
)
$
(1.99
)
$
0.71
Diluted
$
(1.06
)
$
(0.32
)
$
(1.99
)
$
0.70
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
19,848
17,233
19,834
16,674
Diluted
19,848
17,233
19,834
16,849
Dividends declared per common share
$
—
$
0.0375
$
—
$
0.1500
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(UNAUDITED)
Twelve Months Ended
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Net (loss) income
$
(39,384
)
$
11,789
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation
28,754
15,290
Amortization
49,255
14,747
Bad debt expense
2,141
810
Loss on write down of inventory
6,987
3,037
Amortization of inventory fair value step-up
6,600
4,300
Compensation expense of share-based plans
4,971
3,807
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
(12,200
)
Debt extinguishment and amortization of debt issuance costs
3,823
2,569
Loss on sale or write down of property, plant and equipment
1,316
360
Loss on sale of business
1,882
5,300
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of
acquisition and disposition:
Trade accounts receivable
35,250
(5,734
)
Inventories
11,356
(19,494
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(70,749
)
(8,578
)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
7,551
(6,366
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
49,753
9,637
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(23,588
)
(14,541
)
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
231
934
Proceeds from the sale of affiliate
2,753
—
Business acquisition, working capital adjustment
6,300
(488,517
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(14,304
)
(502,124
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from long-term debt
248,300
1,090,883
Payments of long-term debt
(260,146
)
(523,183
)
Debt issuance costs
—
(30,366
)
Dividends paid
—
(2,506
)
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
690
740
Return of cash to seller
(61,201
)
—
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(72,357
)
535,568
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash
(5,860
)
8,996
(DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
(42,768
)
52,077
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
112,293
58,279
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD
$
69,525
$
110,356
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(UNAUDITED)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
68,517
$
110,356
Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of
$6,965 and $4,791, respectively
183,552
223,922
Inventories
217,378
244,896
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
90,658
58,353
Assets held for sale
46,898
866
Total Current Assets
607,003
638,393
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
201,799
217,539
OTHER ASSETS:
Goodwill
501,892
505,762
Intangibles, net
441,973
513,364
Deferred income taxes
29,478
22,334
Other assets
12,797
9,407
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,794,942
$
1,906,799
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
123,881
$
117,329
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
115,162
170,454
Accrued compensation and benefits
33,878
34,734
Liabilities held for sale
11,141
—
Total Current Liabilities
284,062
322,517
LONG-TERM DEBT, NET
778,187
787,343
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
33,931
26,122
PENSION LIABILITY, NET
146,522
150,719
OTHER NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
19,917
18,124
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Common stock
212
212
Additional paid-in capital
444,673
438,721
Retained earnings
232,100
274,243
Common treasury stock, at cost
(74,472
)
(74,472
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(70,190
)
(36,730
)
Total Shareholders’ Equity
532,323
601,974
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
1,794,942
$
1,906,799
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. SUMMARY OF ORDERS AND
BACKLOG (in millions) UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
ORDERS (1) (3)
Energy
$
98.0
$
118.0
$
451.9
$
376.0
Aerospace & Defense
76.7
51.3
277.5
193.5
Industrial
121.9
47.2
510.1
132.0
Total orders
$
296.6
$
216.5
$
1,239.5
$
701.5
BACKLOG (2) (3)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Energy
$
183.5
$
183.0
Aerospace & Defense
179.6
163.7
Industrial
163.8
155.8
Total backlog
$
526.9
$
502.5
Note 1: Orders do not include the foreign exchange impact due to the
re-measurement of customer order backlog amounts denominated in
foreign currencies.
Note 2: Backlog represents unshipped customer orders for which
revenue has not been recognized.
Note 3: 2018 backlog reflects adjustments related to the
cumulative impact of changes in revenue recognition due to the
Company's adoption of ASC 606. December 31, 2017 amounts restated
for Q1 2018 organizational realignment.
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in
thousands, except percentages) UNAUDITED
2017
2018
1ST QTR
2ND QTR
3RD QTR
4TH QTR
TOTAL
1ST QTR
2ND QTR
3RD QTR
4TH QTR
TOTAL
ORDERS
Energy
$
100,012
$
73,140
$
84,857
$
118,030
$
376,039
$
129,762
$
113,171
$
110,987
$
97,990
$
451,910
Aerospace & Defense
56,416
39,902
45,939
51,278
193,535
59,793
59,441
81,533
76,702
277,469
Industrial
27,654
29,889
27,296
47,154
131,993
136,607
136,746
114,876
121,886
510,115
Total
$
184,082
$
142,931
$
158,092
$
216,462
$
701,567
$
326,162
$
309,358
$
307,396
$
296,578
$
1,239,494
NET REVENUES
Energy
$
76,210
$
78,276
$
88,570
$
96,561
$
339,617
$
99,972
$
112,804
$
121,023
$
117,433
$
451,232
Aerospace & Defense
41,601
43,304
41,117
56,961
182,983
58,477
57,500
57,757
63,283
237,017
Industrial
27,397
29,651
30,006
52,056
139,110
117,131
131,064
118,734
120,647
487,576
Total
$
145,208
$
151,231
$
159,693
$
205,578
$
661,710
$
275,580
$
301,368
$
297,514
$
301,363
$
1,175,825
SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME
Energy
$
6,407
$
8,170
$
6,936
$
8,618
$
30,131
$
5,696
$
9,242
$
9,163
$
9,396
$
33,497
Aerospace & Defense
3,784
4,374
4,333
10,884
23,375
8,931
6,992
8,709
11,415
36,047
Industrial
4,384
4,901
5,675
4,972
19,932
12,948
15,037
14,609
14,746
57,340
Corporate expenses
(5,479
)
(5,396
)
(5,067
)
(5,802
)
(21,744
)
(7,802
)
(6,448
)
(8,034
)
(8,015
)
(30,299
)
Adjusted Operating Income
$
9,096
$
12,049
$
11,877
$
18,672
$
51,694
$
19,773
$
24,823
$
24,447
$
27,542
$
96,585
SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN %
Energy
8.4
%
10.4
%
7.8
%
8.9
%
8.9
%
5.7
%
8.2
%
7.6
%
8.0
%
7.4
%
Aerospace & Defense
9.1
%
10.1
%
10.5
%
19.1
%
12.8
%
15.3
%
12.2
%
15.1
%
18.0
%
15.2
%
Industrial
16.0
%
16.5
%
18.9
%
9.6
%
14.3
%
11.1
%
11.5
%
12.3
%
12.2
%
11.8
%
Adjusted Operating Margin
6.3
%
8.0
%
7.4
%
9.1
%
7.8
%
7.2
%
8.2
%
8.2
%
9.1
%
8.2
%
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF KEY
PERFORMANCE MEASURES TO COMMONLY USED GENERALLY ACCEPTED
ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLE TERMS (in thousands, except
percentages) UNAUDITED
2017
2018
1ST QTR
2ND QTR
3RD QTR
4TH QTR
TOTAL
1ST QTR
2ND QTR
3RD QTR
4TH QTR
TOTAL
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
$
16,195
$
2,667
$
(16,854
)
$
7,629
$
9,637
$
(145
)
$
(465
)
$
24,073
$
26,290
$
49,753
LESS:
Capital expenditures, net of sale proceeds
2,811
2,375
2,318
6,103
13,607
8,141
3,563
5,119
6,534
23,357
FREE CASH FLOW
$
13,384
$
292
$
(19,172
)
$
1,526
$
(3,970
)
$
(8,286
)
$
(4,028
)
$
18,954
$
19,756
$
26,396
GROSS DEBT
$
243,000
$
252,856
$
269,026
$
795,208
$
795,208
$
823,665
$
827,629
$
831,613
$
807,050
$
807,050
LESS:
Cash & cash equivalents
65,656
77,272
75,627
110,356
110,356
123,305
69,030
71,334
68,517
68,517
GROSS DEBT, NET OF CASH
$
177,344
$
175,584
$
193,399
$
684,852
$
684,852
$
700,360
$
758,599
$
760,279
$
738,533
$
738,533
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
415,537
$
438,097
$
451,885
$
601,974
$
601,974
$
592,096
$
573,992
$
574,171
$
532,323
$
532,323
GROSS DEBT AS % OF EQUITY
58
%
58
%
60
%
132
%
132
%
139
%
144
%
145
%
152
%
152
%
GROSS DEBT, NET OF CASH AS % OF EQUITY
43
%
40
%
43
%
114
%
114
%
118
%
132
%
132
%
138
%
139
%
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF KEY
PERFORMANCE MEASURES TO COMMONLY USED GENERALLY ACCEPTED
ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLE TERMS (in thousands, except
per share data) UNAUDITED
2017
2018
1ST QTR
2ND QTR
3RD QTR
4TH QTR
TOTAL
1ST QTR
2ND QTR
3RD QTR
4TH QTR
TOTAL
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
4,773
$
8,970
$
3,617
$
(5,571
)
$
11,789
$
(17,441
)
$
5,902
$
(6,841
)
$
(21,005
)
$
(39,385
)
LESS:
Restructuring related inventory charges
—
—
—
—
—
473
1,067
—
864
2,404
Amortization of inventory step-up
—
—
—
4,300
4,300
6,600
—
—
—
6,600
Restructuring charges, net
1,458
3,566
341
697
6,062
9,615
844
1,348
944
12,751
Acquisition amortization
2,552
2,599
2,694
4,697
12,542
11,797
11,767
11,733
12,012
47,309
Acquisition depreciation
—
—
—
233
233
1,837
1,735
1,742
1,735
7,049
Special (recoveries) charges, net
(2,268
)
(5,520
)
1,978
13,799
7,989
2,831
1,156
1,408
5,692
11,087
Income tax impact
(1,137
)
(3,124
)
(1,497
)
(8,279
)
(14,037
)
(7,687
)
(11,056
)
967
12,124
(5,652
)
ADJUSTED NET INCOME
$
5,378
$
6,491
$
7,133
$
9,876
$
28,878
$
8,025
$
11,415
$
10,357
$
12,366
$
42,163
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE (Diluted)
$
0.29
$
0.54
$
0.22
$
(0.32
)
$
0.70
$
(0.88
)
$
0.30
$
(0.34
)
$
(1.06
)
$
(1.99
)
LESS:
Restructuring related inventory charges
—
—
—
—
—
0.02
0.05
—
0.04
0.12
Amortization of inventory step-up
—
—
—
0.25
0.26
0.33
—
—
—
0.33
Restructuring charges, net
0.09
0.21
0.02
0.04
0.36
0.49
0.04
0.07
0.05
0.64
Acquisition amortization
0.15
0.16
0.16
0.27
0.74
0.60
0.59
0.59
0.60
2.37
Acquisition depreciation
—
—
—
0.01
0.01
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.35
Special (recoveries) charges, net
(0.14
)
(0.33
)
0.12
0.80
0.47
0.14
0.06
0.07
0.29
0.55
Income tax impact
(0.07
)
(0.19
)
(0.09
)
(0.48
)
(0.83
)
(0.39
)
(0.55
)
0.05
0.61
(0.28
)
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (Diluted)
$
0.32
$
0.39
$
0.43
$
0.57
$
1.71
$
0.40
$
0.57
$
0.52
$
0.62
$
2.11
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF KEY
PERFORMANCE MEASURES TO COMMONLY USED GENERALLY ACCEPTED
ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLE TERMS (in thousands) UNAUDITED
2017
2018
1ST QTR
2ND QTR
3RD QTR
4TH QTR
TOTAL
1ST QTR
2ND QTR
3RD QTR
4TH QTR
TOTAL
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
4,773
$
8,970
$
3,617
$
(5,571
)
$
11,789
$
(17,441
)
$
5,902
$
(6,841
)
$
(21,005
)
$
(39,385
)
LESS:
Interest expense, net
(1,669
)
(2,184
)
(2,445
)
(4,479
)
(10,777
)
(11,801
)
(13,755
)
(14,100
)
(13,257
)
(52,913
)
Depreciation
(3,798
)
(3,547
)
(3,544
)
(4,401
)
(15,290
)
(7,334
)
(7,157
)
(7,065
)
(7,198
)
(28,754
)
Amortization
(3,092
)
(3,124
)
(3,275
)
(5,256
)
(14,747
)
(12,329
)
(12,282
)
(12,234
)
(12,509
)
(49,354
)
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
(687
)
724
21
5,618
5,676
5,879
7,646
(2,537
)
(14,278
)
(3,290
)
EBITDA
$
14,019
$
17,101
$
12,860
$
2,947
$
46,927
$
8,144
$
31,450
$
29,095
$
26,237
$
94,926
LESS:
Restructuring related inventory charges
—
—
—
—
—
(473
)
(1,067
)
—
(864
)
(2,404
)
Amortization of inventory step-up
—
—
—
(4,300
)
(4,300
)
(6,600
)
—
—
—
(6,600
)
Restructuring charges, net
(1,458
)
(3,566
)
(341
)
(697
)
(6,062
)
(9,615
)
(844
)
(1,348
)
(944
)
(12,751
)
Special recoveries (charges), net
2,268
5,520
(1,978
)
(13,799
)
(7,989
)
(2,831
)
(1,156
)
(1,408
)
(5,692
)
(11,087
)
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
13,209
$
15,147
$
15,179
$
21,743
$
65,278
$
27,663
$
34,517
$
31,851
$
33,737
$
127,768
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF KEY
PERFORMANCE MEASURES TO COMMONLY USED GENERALLY ACCEPTED
ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLE TERMS (in thousands, except
percentages) UNAUDITED
2017
2018
1ST QTR
2ND QTR
3RD QTR
4TH QTR
TOTAL
1ST QTR
2ND QTR
3RD QTR
4TH QTR
TOTAL
GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
$
7,354
$
11,404
$
6,864
$
(5,054
)
$
20,568
$
(13,380
)
$
8,252
$
8,216
$
6,296
$
9,384
LESS:
Restructuring related inventory charges
—
—
—
—
—
473
1,067
—
864
2,404
Amortization of inventory step-up
—
—
—
4,300
4,300
6,600
—
—
—
6,600
Restructuring charges, net
1,458
3,566
341
697
6,062
9,615
844
1,348
944
12,751
Acquisition amortization
2,552
2,599
2,694
4,697
12,542
11,797
11,767
11,733
12,012
47,309
Acquisition depreciation
—
—
—
233
233
1,837
1,735
1,742
1,735
7,049
Special (recoveries) charges, net
(2,268
)
(5,520
)
1,978
13,799
7,989
2,831
1,156
1,408
5,692
11,087
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
$
9,096
$
12,049
$
11,877
$
18,672
$
51,694
$
19,773
$
24,821
$
24,447
$
27,543
$
96,584
GAAP OPERATING MARGIN
5.1
%
7.5
%
4.3
%
(2.5
)%
3.1
%
(4.9
)%
2.7
%
2.8
%
2.1
%
0.8
%
LESS:
Restructuring related inventory charges
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
0.2
%
0.4
%
—
%
0.3
%
0.2
%
Amortization of inventory step-up
—
%
—
%
—
%
2.1
%
0.6
%
2.4
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
0.6
%
Restructuring charges, net
1.0
%
2.4
%
0.2
%
0.3
%
0.9
%
3.5
%
0.3
%
0.5
%
0.3
%
1.1
%
Acquisition amortization
1.8
%
1.7
%
1.7
%
2.3
%
1.9
%
4.3
%
3.9
%
3.9
%
4.0
%
4.0
%
Acquisition depreciation
—
%
—
%
—
%
0.1
%
—
%
0.7
%
0.6
%
0.6
%
0.6
%
0.6
%
Special (recoveries) charges, net
(1.6
)%
(3.7
)%
1.2
%
6.7
%
1.2
%
1.0
%
0.4
%
0.5
%
1.9
%
0.9
%
ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN
6.3
%
8.0
%
7.4
%
9.1
%
7.8
%
7.2
%
8.2
%
8.2
%
9.1
%
8.2
%
The Company is providing certain combined information related to the
recently acquired Fluid Handling business.
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION - COMBINED
(in thousands, except percentages)
UNAUDITED
2017
1ST QTR
2ND QTR
3RD QTR
4TH QTR
TOTAL
ORDERS - Recast
Energy
$
100,012
$
73,140
$
84,857
$
118,073
$
376,082
Aerospace & Defense
56,416
39,902
45,939
52,043
194,300
Industrial
27,654
29,889
27,296
46,407
131,246
Total
$
184,082
$
142,931
$
158,092
$
216,523
$
701,628
ORDERS - Fluid Handling
Energy
$
23,679
$
16,882
$
21,401
$
11,803
$
73,765
Aerospace & Defense
8,255
24,375
9,716
6,816
49,162
Industrial
77,944
76,866
87,378
60,193
302,381
Total
$
109,878
$
118,123
$
118,495
$
78,812
$
425,308
ORDERS - Combined
Energy
$
123,690
$
90,022
$
106,258
$
129,876
$
449,846
Aerospace & Defense
64,671
64,277
55,655
58,859
243,462
Industrial
105,598
106,755
114,674
106,601
433,628
Total
$
293,959
$
261,054
$
276,587
$
295,336
$
1,126,936
NET REVENUES - Recast
Energy
$
76,210
$
78,276
$
88,570
$
96,561
$
339,617
Aerospace & Defense
41,601
43,304
41,117
56,961
182,983
Industrial
27,397
29,651
30,006
52,056
139,110
Total
$
145,208
$
151,231
$
159,693
$
205,578
$
661,710
NET REVENUES - Fluid Handling
Energy
$
15,546
$
17,705
$
17,789
$
13,663
$
64,703
Aerospace & Defense
10,728
17,044
11,208
6,918
45,898
Industrial
85,264
83,310
85,604
72,489
326,667
Total
$
111,538
$
118,059
$
114,601
$
93,070
$
437,268
NET REVENUES - Combined
Energy
$
91,756
$
95,981
$
106,359
$
110,224
$
404,320
Aerospace & Defense
52,329
60,348
52,325
63,879
228,881
Industrial
112,661
112,961
115,610
124,545
465,777
Total
$
256,746
$
269,290
$
274,294
$
298,648
$
1,098,978
Notes:
- Items labeled "Recast" represent previously reported CIRCOR
information, adjusted to reflect the impact of our February 28, 2018
organizational realignment
- Items labeled "Fluid Handling" represent the information from the
Fluid Handling businesses prior to their acquisition by CIRCOR on
December 10, 2017
- Items labeled "Combined" represent the sum of the Recast and Fluid
Handling information
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION - COMBINED
(in thousands, except percentages)
UNAUDITED
2017
1ST QTR
2ND QTR
3RD QTR
4TH QTR
TOTAL
SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME - Recast
Energy
$
6,407
$
8,170
$
6,936
$
8,618
$
30,131
Aerospace & Defense
3,784
4,374
4,333
10,884
23,375
Industrial
4,384
4,901
5,675
4,972
19,932
Corporate expenses
(5,479
)
(5,396
)
(5,067
)
(5,802
)
(21,744
)
Total
$
9,096
$
12,049
$
11,877
$
18,672
$
51,694
SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME - Fluid Handling
Energy
$
(83
)
$
1,080
$
1,761
$
812
$
3,570
Aerospace & Defense
1,488
3,661
2,201
(367
)
6,983
Industrial
8,833
7,709
4,365
(1,414
)
19,493
Corporate expenses
—
—
—
—
—
Total
$
10,238
$
12,450
$
8,327
$
(969
)
$
30,046
SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME - Combined
Energy
$
6,324
$
9,250
$
8,697
$
9,430
$
33,701
Aerospace & Defense
5,272
8,035
6,534
10,517
30,358
Industrial
13,217
12,610
10,040
3,558
39,425
Corporate expenses
(5,479
)
(5,396
)
(5,067
)
(5,802
)
(21,744
)
Total
$
19,334
$
24,499
$
20,204
$
17,703
$
81,740
SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN - Combined
Energy
6.9
%
9.6
%
8.2
%
8.6
%
8.3
%
Aerospace & Defense
10.1
%
13.3
%
12.5
%
16.5
%
13.3
%
Industrial
11.7
%
11.2
%
8.7
%
2.9
%
8.5
%
Corporate expenses
(2.1
)%
(2.0
)%
(1.8
)%
(1.9
)%
(2.0
)%
Total
7.5
%
9.1
%
7.4
%
5.9
%
7.4
%
Notes:
- Items labeled "Recast" represent previously reported CIRCOR
information, adjusted to reflect the impact of our February 28, 2018
organizational realignment
- Items labeled "Fluid Handling" represent the information from the
Fluid Handling businesses prior to their acquisition by CIRCOR on
December 10, 2017
- Items labeled "Combined" represent the sum of the Recast and Fluid
Handling information
- Segment Operating Margin - Combined represent Segment Operating
Income - Combined divided by Segment Net Revenues Combined
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Q4 2018 Organic Growth Calculations
(in thousands, except percentages)
UNAUDITED
Industrial
Energy
Aerospace & Defense
ORDERS
Reported
Pro Forma Combined
Reported
Pro Forma Combined
Reported
Pro Forma Combined
$
%
$
%
$
%
$
%
$
%
$
%
2017
47,154
107,348
118,030
129,833
51,278
58,094
Organic
6,499
14
%
16,392
15
%
(31,478
)
(27
)%
(30,201
)
(23
)%
(4,253
)
(8
)%
19,188
33
%
Acquisitions/Divestitures
68,803
146
%
1,437
1
%
12,201
10
%
—
—
%
30,257
59
%
—
—
%
Foreign Exchange
(570
)
(1
)%
(3,291
)
(3
)%
(763
)
(1
)%
(1,642
)
(1
)%
(580
)
(1
)%
(580
)
(1
)%
Total Change
74,732
158
%
14,538
14
%
(20,040
)
(17
)%
(31,843
)
(25
)%
25,424
50
%
18,608
32
%
2018
121,886
121,886
97,990
97,990
76,702
76,702
Industrial
Energy
Aerospace & Defense
NET REVENUE
Reported
Pro Forma Combined
Reported
Pro Forma Combined
Reported
Pro Forma Combined
$
%
$
%
$
%
$
%
$
%
$
%
2017
52,056
124,545
96,561
110,225
56,961
63,878
Organic
3,866
7
%
3,001
2
%
13,216
14
%
9,008
8
%
(3,642
)
(6
)%
24
—
%
Acquisitions/Divestitures
65,121
125
%
(3,904
)
(3
)%
8,561
9
%
—
—
%
10,584
19
%
—
—
%
Foreign Exchange
(492
)
(1
)%
(3,091
)
(2
)%
(906
)
(1
)%
(1,800
)
(2
)%
(620
)
(1
)%
(620
)
(1
)%
Total Change
68,495
132
%
(3,994
)
(3
)%
20,871
22
%
7,208
7
%
6,322
11
%
(596
)
(1
)%
2018
120,551
120,551
117,431
117,432
63,283
63,282
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Q4 2018 Organic Growth Calculations
(in thousands, except percentages)
UNAUDITED
CIRCOR
ORDERS
Reported
Pro Forma Combined
$
%
$
%
2017
216,462
295,275
Organic
(29,232
)
(14
)%
5,379
2
%
Acquisitions/Divestitures
111,261
51
%
1,437
—
%
Foreign Exchange
(1,913
)
(1
)%
(5,513
)
(2
)%
Total Change
80,116
37
%
1,303
(1
)%
2018
296,578
296,578
CIRCOR
NET REVENUE
Reported
Pro Forma Combined
$
%
$
%
2017
205,578
298,649
Organic
13,548
7
%
12,140
4
%
Acquisitions/Divestitures
84,266
41
%
(3,904
)
(1
)%
Foreign Exchange
(2,030
)
(1
)%
(5,523
)
(2
)%
Total Change
95,784
47
%
2,713
1
%
2018
301,362
301,362
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF FLUID HANDLING SEGMENT INFORMATION TO GAAP
OPERATING INCOME
(in thousands, except percentages)
UNAUDITED
2017
1ST QTR
2ND QTR
3RD QTR
4TH QTR
TOTAL
FLUID HANDLING GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
$
4,359
$
19,738
$
2,241
$
3,129
$
29,467
LESS:
Asbestos costs
2,690
2,517
2,379
1,274
8,860
Impairment charges
—
—
—
—
—
Exited businesses
65
(26
)
(47
)
—
(8
)
Acquisition amortization
796
810
818
—
2,424
Restructuring and other special charges (recoveries)
2,328
(10,589
)
636
(5,372
)
(12,997
)
Stay bonus
—
—
2,300
—
2,300
FLUID HANDLING ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
$
10,238
$
12,450
$
8,327
$
(969
)
$
30,046
Notes
- Amounts relate to Fluid Handling results prior to December 10,
2017, the date of CIRCOR's acquisition.