CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CIR)
CIRCOR International : Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

09/03/2019 | 07:40am EDT

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug. 1, 2019-- CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR), a leading provider of flow control solutions and other highly engineered products for the Industrial, Energy and Aerospace & Defense markets, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second-Quarter 2019 Highlights

  • Orders of $276 million and Revenue of $270 million
  • Orders in A&D grew 57% year-over-year
  • GAAP Operating Margin of 1.5%, down 120 bps year-over-year; 280 bps sequentially
  • GAAP Loss per Share of $(0.93)
  • $0.45 Adjusted Earnings per Share; $0.56 excluding Engineered Valves
  • Adjusted Operating Margin of 8.7%, up 50 bps year-over-year; 120 bps sequentially
  • Completed divestiture of non-core Engineered Valves in July
  • Adjusted Operating Margin of 10.0% excluding Engineered Valves
  • Industrial Segment Operating Margin of 13.5%, up 200 bps year-over-year; 380 bps sequentially
  • A&D Segment Operating Margin of 16.1%, up 390 bps year-over-year; 80 bps sequentially

'We reported solid second-quarter 2019 results driven by strong performance in our Industrial and Aerospace & Defense businesses,' said Scott Buckhout, President and Chief Executive Officer. 'We reduced our debt by almost $60 million in the first half of 2019, underscoring our commitment to deleveraging. In July, we completed the divestiture of our loss-making upstream oil & gas engineered valve business, which is consistent with our strategy to exit non-core businesses and further simplify the Company.'

Mr. Buckhout continued, 'As detailed in our June investor update presentation, we are executing on a detailed plan to deliver substantial earnings growth while deleveraging over the next 18 months. Our second-quarter results are right in line with that plan.

'Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we expect results to continue to improve as we benefit from higher volume, price increases and additional integration savings. We remain focused on enhancing shareholder value and we are confident that our plan will deliver significant value in the near- and long-term,' concluded Mr. Buckhout.

Execution of Our Strategic Plan and Evaluation of Value Creation Opportunities - Our Path Forward

The CIRCOR Board of Directors and management team have taken decisive actions over the past five years to transform the Company, and we continue to build on that transformation. CIRCOR has outlined a comprehensive 18-month plan to deliver substantial value to shareholders. We delivered on our plan in the second quarter, and we are confident in our previously provided outlook for the balance of 2019 and 2020. As we continue to build on our transformation and execute our strategic plan, the Company will evaluate a broad range of operational, financial, and strategic options that could potentially deliver value in excess of the strategic plan. These options include further portfolio simplification, capital allocation opportunities, and the sale of part or all of CIRCOR, among others. There can be no assurance that the Company will pursue any particular action or transaction; however, CIRCOR will assess all viable paths to enhancing shareholder value, including continuing to execute our strategic plan.

Third-Quarter 2019 Guidance
 For the third quarter of 2019, CIRCOR expects revenue in the range of $250 million to $260 million, and GAAP loss per share in the range of $(2.15) to $(1.85), which reflects acquisition-related amortization expense of $(0.49) and other special and restructuring charges of $(2.18) to $(1.96), including an expected loss on the sale of the Engineered Valves business in the range of $(1.85) to $(1.65). Excluding the impact of amortization, special and restructuring (charges) gains, adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.52 to $0.60 per share. The revenue and adjusted EPS exclude the results from the Company's Engineered Valves business, which was divested in July. Presentation slides that provide supporting information to this guidance and second-quarter results are posted on the 'Investors' section of the Company's website, http://investors.circor.com, and will be discussed during the conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET today, August 1, 2019.

Selected Consolidated Results (unaudited)

($ millions except EPS)

Q2 2019

Q2 2018

Change

Revenue

$

269.6

$

301.4

(11)%

Revenue excluding divested businesses1

$

269.6

$

282.5

(5)%

GAAP Operating Income

$

4.1

$

8.3

(51)%

Adjusted Operating Income2

$

23.6

$

24.8

(5)%

GAAP Operating Margin

1.5%

2.7%

(120) bps

Adjusted Operating Margin2

8.7%

8.2%

50 bps

GAAP (Loss) Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

$

(0.93)

$

0.30

N/M

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Diluted)2

$

0.45

$

0.57

(21)%

Operating Cash Flow

$

12.3

$

(0.5)

N/M

Free Cash Flow3

$

9.3

$

(4.0)

N/M

Orders

$

276.3

$

309.4

(11)%

Orders excluding divested businesses1

$

276.3

$

286.5

(4)%

Segment Results

($ millions)

Q2 2019

Q2 2018

Change

Energy

Revenue

$

85.6

$

112.8

(24)%

Revenue excluding divested business1

$

85.6

$

95.4

(10)%

Segment Operating Income

$

3.5

$

9.2

(62)%

Segment Operating Margin

4.1%

8.2%

(410) bps

Orders

$

62.2

$

113.2

(45)%

Orders excluding divested business1

$

62.2

$

94.8

(34)%

Aerospace & Defense

Revenue

$

64.7

$

57.5

13%

Segment Operating Income

$

10.4

$

7.0

49%

Segment Operating Margin

16.1%

12.2%

390 bps

Orders

$

93.4

$

59.4

57%

Industrial

Revenue

$

119.3

$

131.1

(9)%

Revenue excluding divested business1

$

119.3

$

129.6

(8)%

Segment Operating Income

$

16.1

$

15.0

7%

Segment Operating Margin

13.5%

11.5%

200 bps

Orders

$

120.7

$

136.7

(12)%

Orders excluding divested business1

$

120.7

$

132.3

(9)%

  1. Orders and revenue excluding divested businesses are non-GAAP measures and are calculated by subtracting the orders and revenues generated by the divested businesses during the periods prior to their divestiture from the reported orders and revenues. Divested businesses include Reliability Services (Energy) and Delden (Industrial), which were sold before Q2 2019. No adjustment has been made for Engineered Valves which was sold in Q3 2019.
  2. Adjusted Consolidated and Segment Results for Q2 2019 exclude non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization, special and restructuring charges totaling $19.5 million ($23.2 million, net of tax). These charges include: (i) $12.4 million charge for non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization and depreciation expense; (ii ) $2.1 million of professional fees associated with an unsolicited tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of the Company's common stock; (iii) $1.3 million for restructuring-related inventory charges; (iv) $1.1 million loss associated with divested businesses; and (v) $2.6 million of other special and restructuring charges. Adjusted Consolidated and Segment Results for Q2 2018 exclude non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization, special and restructuring charges totaling $16.6 million ($5.5 million, net of tax). These charges include: (i) $13.5 million charge for non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization expense and amortization of the step-up in fixed asset values; (ii) $1.9 million charge related to restructuring activities, primarily severance, related to our Engineered Valves, Reliability Services and Germany-based Pumps business; and (iii) $1.2 million primarily related to the separation of the Fluid Handling business from Colfax Corporation and exiting a product line.
  3. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by subtracting GAAP capital expenditures, net of proceeds from asset sales, from GAAP Operating Cash Flow.

Conference Call Information
 CIRCOR International will hold a conference call to review its financial results at 9:00 a.m. ET today, August 1, 2019. To listen to the live conference call and view the accompanying presentation slides, please visit 'Webcasts & Presentations' in the 'Investors' portion of CIRCOR's website. The live call also can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-5790 or (201) 689-8328. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website for one year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted earnings per share (diluted), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, net debt, free cash flow, organic growth, pro forma combined amounts and pro forma organic growth (and such measures further excluding Engineered Valves) are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management in our financial and operating decision making because we believe they reflect our ongoing business and facilitate period-to-period comparisons. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. These non-GAAP financial measures also allow investors and others to compare the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner.

For example:

  • We exclude costs and tax effects associated with restructuring activities, such as reducing overhead and consolidating facilities. We believe that the costs related to these restructuring activities are not indicative of our normal operating costs.
  • We exclude certain acquisition-related costs, including significant transaction costs and amortization of inventory and fixed-asset step-ups and the related tax effects. We exclude these costs because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs.
  • We exclude the expense and tax effects associated with the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets that have lives up to 25 years. Exclusion of the non-cash amortization expense allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both our newly acquired and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.
  • We also exclude certain gains/losses and related tax effects, which are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability, and that we believe are not indicative of our normal operating gains and losses. For example, we exclude gains/losses from items such as the sale of a business, significant litigation-related matters and lump-sum pension plan settlements.
  • Due to the significance of recently sold businesses and to provide a comparison of changes in our orders and revenue, we also discuss these changes on an 'organic' basis. Organic is calculated assuming the divestitures completed prior to June 30, 2019 were completed on January 1, 2018 and excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

CIRCOR's management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company's operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of our competitors. We use such measures when publicly providing our business outlook, assessing future earnings potential, evaluating potential acquisitions and dispositions and in our financial and operating decision-making process, including for compensation purposes.

Investors should recognize that these non-GAAP measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in this news release.

Safe Harbor Statement
 This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27 A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21 E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the control of CIRCOR. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those relating to CIRCOR's third-quarter 2019 guidance, our future performance, including future growth and profitability, increase in shareholder value, realization of cost reductions from restructuring activities and expected synergies, plans to reduce our outstanding debt and our corporate priorities. Actual events, performance or results could differ materially from the anticipated events, performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to vary from expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to respond to competitive developments and to grow our business, both domestically and internationally; changes in the cost, quality or supply of raw materials; our ability to comply with our debt obligations; our ability to successfully implement our acquisition, divestiture or restructuring strategies, including our integration of the Fluid Handling business; changes in industry standards, trade policies or government regulations, both in the United States and internationally; our ability to operate our manufacturing facilities at current or higher levels and respond to increases in manufacturing costs; and any actions of stockholders or others in response to expiration of the recent unsolicited tender offer and the cost and disruption of responding to those actions. BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT DECISIONS REGARDING OUR COMPANY, WE STRONGLY ADVISE YOU TO READ THE SECTION ENTITLED 'RISK FACTORS' IN OUR MOST RECENT ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K AND SUBSEQUENT REPORTS ON FORMS 10-Q, WHICH CAN BE ACCESSED UNDER THE 'INVESTORS' LINK OF OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CIRCOR.COM. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About CIRCOR International, Inc.
CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets differentiated technology products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, industrial, aerospace & defense and commercial marine. CIRCOR has a diversified flow and motion control product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers' mission critical needs. The Company's strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR's operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top talent. For more information, visit the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.circor.com.

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

July 1, 2018

June 30, 2019

July 1, 2018

Net revenues

$

269,607

$

301,368

$

540,002

$

576,948

Cost of revenues

191,079

213,117

387,605

412,393

GROSS PROFIT

78,528

88,251

152,397

164,555

Selling, general and administrative expenses

69,408

77,999

139,380

155,237

Special and restructuring charges (recoveries), net

4,992

2,000

(2,823

)

14,446

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

4,128

8,252

15,840

(5,128

)

Other expense (income):

Interest expense, net

12,856

13,755

26,035

25,556

Other expense (income), net

81

(3,759

)

(1,832

)

(5,620

)

TOTAL OTHER EXPENSE, NET

12,937

9,996

24,203

19,936

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(8,809

)

(1,744

)

(8,363

)

(25,064

)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

9,711

(7,646

)

14,790

(13,525

)

NET (LOSS) INCOME

$

(18,520

)

$

5,902

$

(23,153

)

$

(11,539

)

(Loss) earnings per common share:

Basic

$

(0.93

)

$

0.30

$

(1.16

)

$

(0.58

)

Diluted

$

(0.93

)

$

0.30

$

(1.16

)

$

(0.58

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic

19,906

19,836

19,888

19,821

Diluted

19,906

20,005

19,888

19,821

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

June 30, 2019

July 1, 2018

Net loss

$

(23,153

)

$

(11,539

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation

12,173

14,491

Amortization

24,355

24,611

Bad debt expense

75

903

Loss on write down of inventory

6,620

4,076

Amortization of inventory fair value step-up

-

6,600

Compensation expense for share-based plans

3,132

2,866

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,997

2,008

Loss on sale or write-down of property, plant and equipment

(826

)

1,037

Gain on sale of business

(9,165

)

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition and disposition:

Trade accounts receivable

13,570

13,163

Inventories

(15,048

)

(14,824

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(5,363

)

(16,617

)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

(18,406

)

(27,385

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(10,039

)

(610

)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(7,542

)

(11,879

)

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

858

175

Proceeds from the sale of business, net

82,203

-

Business acquisition, working capital consideration adjustment

-

6,300

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

75,519

(5,404

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from long-term debt

149,500

136,600

Payments of long-term debt

(208,300

)

(105,511

)

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

106

440

Return of cash to Fluid Handling Seller

-

(61,201

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(58,694

)

(29,672

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

793

(5,785

)

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH

7,579

(41,471

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

69,525

112,293

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD

$

77,104

$

70,822

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(UNAUDITED)

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

76,082

$

68,517

Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,695 and $6,735 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

166,623

183,552

Inventories

226,953

217,378

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

99,012

90,659

Assets held for sale

4,520

87,940

Total Current Assets

573,190

648,046

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

194,932

201,799

OTHER ASSETS:

Goodwill

461,771

459,205

Intangibles, net

410,957

441,302

Deferred income taxes

31,548

28,462

Other assets

40,299

12,798

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,712,697

$

1,791,612

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable

$

118,648

$

123,881

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

107,445

107,312

Accrued compensation and benefits

30,314

33,878

Current portion of long-term debt

-

7,850

Liabilities held for sale

-

11,141

Total Current Liabilities

256,407

284,062

LONG-TERM DEBT

728,653

778,187

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

38,232

33,932

PENSION LIABILITY, NET

149,204

150,623

OTHER NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

45,302

15,815

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 29,000,000 shares authorized; 19,900,885

and 19,845,205 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

212

212

Additional paid-in capital

444,109

440,890

Retained earnings

210,065

232,102

Common treasury stock, at cost (1,372,488 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018)

(74,472

)

(74,472

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(85,015

)

(69,739

)

Total Shareholders' Equity

494,899

528,993

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,712,697

$

1,791,612

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SUMMARY OF ORDERS AND BACKLOG

(in millions)

UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

July 1, 2018

June 30, 2019

July 1, 2018

ORDERS (1)

Energy

$

62.2

$

113.2

$

130.0

$

242.9

Aerospace & Defense

93.4

59.4

181.5

119.2

Industrial

120.7

136.7

244.4

273.4

Total orders

$

276.3

$

309.3

$

555.9

$

635.5

BACKLOG (2)

June 30, 2019

July 1, 2018

Energy

$

116.2

$

217.7

Aerospace & Defense

235.0

152.1

Industrial

175.7

167.3

Total backlog

$

526.9

$

537.1

Note 1: Orders do not include the foreign exchange impact due to the re-measurement of customer order backlog amounts denominated in foreign currencies. Q2 2018 orders include $22.8 million, related to businesses divested prior to June 30, 2019 (Reliability Services and Delden).

Note 2: Backlog includes unshipped customer orders for which revenue has not been recognized. Backlog at Q2 2018 includes $29.0 million related to businesses divested prior to June 30, 2019 (Reliability Services and Delden).

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(in thousands, except percentages)

UNAUDITED

2018

2019

1ST QTR

2ND QTR

3RD QTR

4TH QTR

TOTAL

1ST QTR

2ND QTR

TOTAL

ORDERS

Energy

$

129,762

$

113,171

$

110,987

$

97,990

$

451,910

$

67,770

$

62,239

$

130,009

Aerospace & Defense

59,793

59,441

81,533

76,702

277,469

88,107

93,405

181,512

Industrial

136,607

136,746

114,876

121,886

510,115

123,746

120,660

244,406

Total

$

326,162

$

309,358

$

307,396

$

296,578

$

1,239,494

$

279,623

$

276,304

$

555,927

NET REVENUES

Energy

$

99,972

$

112,804

$

121,023

$

117,433

$

451,232

$

98,417

$

85,591

$

184,008

Aerospace & Defense

58,477

57,500

57,757

63,283

237,017

61,240

64,694

125,934

Industrial

117,131

131,064

118,734

120,647

487,576

110,738

119,322

230,060

Total

$

275,580

$

301,368

$

297,514

$

301,363

$

1,175,825

$

270,395

$

269,607

$

540,002

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME

Energy

$

5,696

$

9,242

$

9,163

$

9,396

$

33,497

$

6,783

$

3,498

$

10,281

Aerospace & Defense

8,931

6,992

8,709

11,415

36,047

9,374

10,443

19,817

Industrial

12,948

15,037

14,609

14,746

57,340

10,786

16,138

26,924

Corporate expenses

(7,802

)

(6,448

)

(8,034

)

(8,015

)

(30,299

)

(6,703

)

(6,493

)

(13,196

)

CIRCOR Adjusted Operating Income

$

19,773

$

24,823

$

24,447

$

27,542

$

96,585

$

20,240

$

23,586

$

43,826

SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN %

Energy

5.7

%

8.2

%

7.6

%

8.0

%

7.4

%

6.9

%

4.1

%

5.6

%

Aerospace & Defense

15.3

%

12.2

%

15.1

%

18.0

%

15.2

%

15.3

%

16.1

%

15.7

%

Industrial

11.1

%

11.5

%

12.3

%

12.2

%

11.8

%

9.7

%

13.5

%

11.7

%

CIRCOR Adjusted Operating Margin

7.2

%

8.2

%

8.2

%

9.1

%

8.2

%

7.5

%

8.7

%

8.1

%

SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN % EXCLUDING DIVESTITURES

Energy

6.7

%

7.5

%

6.0

%

7.8

%

7.0

%

7.1

%

4.1

%

5.7

%

Aerospace & Defense

15.3

%

12.2

%

15.1

%

18.0

%

15.2

%

15.3

%

16.1

%

15.7

%

Industrial

11.4

%

11.9

%

12.8

%

12.7

%

12.2

%

9.7

%

13.5

%

11.7

%

CIRCOR Adjusted Operating Margin Excluding Divestitures (1)

7.7

%

8.2

%

7.9

%

9.3

%

8.3

%

7.6

%

8.7

%

10.6

%

(1) Divestitures are Reliability Services (Energy) sold in January 2019 and Delden (Industrial) sold in October 2018. The table above does not reflect the removal of the Engineered Valves business sold in July 2019.

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION REGARDING DIVESTED BUSINESSES

(in thousands)

UNAUDITED

2018

2019

DIVESTED BUSINESSES (1)

1st QTR

2nd QTR

3rd QTR

4th QTR

Total

1st QTR

2nd QTR

Total

ORDERS

Energy

$

16,891

$

18,389

$

19,145

$

15,451

$

69,875

4,104

$

-

$

4,104

Industrial

4,848

4,484

2,302

4,796

16,430

-

-

-

CIRCOR

$

21,738

$

22,873

$

21,446

$

20,247

$

86,305

4,104

$

-

$

4,104

NET REVENUES

Energy

$

14,731

$

17,419

$

16,579

$

16,885

$

65,613

3,106

$

-

$

3,106

Industrial

3,897

1,499

2,070

3,846

11,312

-

-

-

CIRCOR

$

18,628

$

18,918

$

18,649

$

20,731

$

76,925

3,106

$

-

$

3,106

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME

Energy

$

8

$

2,085

$

2,905

$

1,597

$

6,596

-

$

-

$

-

Industrial

79

(427)

(371)

(78)

(798)

-

-

-

CIRCOR

$

87

$

1,658

$

2,534

$

1,519

$

5,798

-

$

-

$

-

(1) Divested businesses include Reliability Services (Energy) sold in January 2019 and Delden (Industrial) sold in October 2018.

ENGINEERED VALVES

The table above does not include the results of the Engineered Valves business in the Energy segment which was sold in July 2019. Its results are:

2018

2019

1st QTR

2nd QTR

3rd QTR

4th QTR

Total

1st QTR

2nd QTR

Total

Orders

$

20,489

$

21,889

$

4,695

$

11,324

$

58,397

7,257

9,218

$

16,475

Net Revenues

9,600

8,674

17,491

14,633

50,398

14,331

8,304

22,635

Segment Operating Income

(1,512)

(3,314)

(1,996)

(1,767)

(8,589)

(1,569)

(2,456)

(4,025)

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF KEY PERFORMANCE MEASURES TO COMMONLY USED GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLE TERMS

(in thousands, except percentages)

UNAUDITED

2018

2019

1ST QTR

2ND QTR

3RD QTR

4TH QTR

TOTAL

1ST QTR

2ND QTR

TOTAL

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$

(145

)

$

(465

)

$

24,073

$

30,531

$

53,994

$

(22,378

)

$

12,339

$

(10,039

)

LESS:

Capital expenditures, net of sale proceeds

8,141

3,563

5,119

6,534

23,357

3,689

2,995

6,684

FREE CASH FLOW

$

(8,286

)

$

(4,028

)

$

18,954

$

23,997

$

30,637

$

(26,067

)

$

9,344

$

(16,723

)

GROSS DEBT

$

823,665

$

827,629

$

831,613

$

807,050

$

807,050

$

753,950

$

748,250

$

748,250

LESS: Cash & cash equivalents

123,305

69,030

71,334

68,517

68,517

73,619

76,082

76,082

GROSS DEBT, NET OF CASH

$

700,360

$

758,599

$

760,279

$

738,533

$

738,533

$

680,331

$

672,168

$

672,168

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

592,096

$

573,992

$

574,171

$

528,993

$

528,993

$

516,177

$

494,899

$

494,899

GROSS DEBT AS % OF EQUITY

139

%

144

%

145

%

153

%

153

%

146

%

151

%

151

%

GROSS DEBT, NET OF CASH AS % OF EQUITY

118

%

132

%

132

%

140

%

140

%

132

%

136

%

136

%

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF KEY PERFORMANCE MEASURES TO COMMONLY USED GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLE TERMS

(in thousands, except per share data)

UNAUDITED

2018

2019

1ST QTR

2ND QTR

3RD QTR

4TH QTR

TOTAL

1ST QTR

2ND QTR

TOTAL

NET (LOSS) INCOME

$

(17,441

)

$

5,902

$

(6,841

)

$

(21,005

)

$

(39,385

)

$

(4,633

)

$

(18,520

)

$

(23,153

)

LESS:

Restructuring related inventory charges

473

1,067

-

862

2,402

3,143

2,112

5,255

Amortization of inventory step-up

6,600

-

-

-

6,600

-

-

-

Restructuring charges, net

9,615

844

1,348

945

12,752

863

1,527

2,390

Acquisition amortization

11,797

11,767

11,733

12,013

47,310

12,078

11,247

23,325

Acquisition depreciation

1,837

1,735

1,742

1,735

7,049

1,122

1,107

2,229

Special charges (recoveries), net

2,831

1,156

1,408

5,692

11,087

(8,678

)

3,465

(5,213

)

Income tax impact

(7,687

)

(11,056

)

967

12,124

(5,652

)

3,751

8,164

11,915

ADJUSTED NET INCOME

$

8,025

$

11,415

$

10,357

$

12,366

$

42,163

$

7,645

$

9,102

$

16,748

EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE (Diluted)

$

(0.88

)

$

0.30

$

(0.34

)

$

(1.05

)

$

(1.99

)

$

(0.23

)

$

(0.93

)

$

(1.16

)

LESS:

Restructuring related inventory charges

0.02

0.05

-

0.04

0.12

0.16

0.11

0.26

Amortization of inventory step-up

0.33

-

-

-

0.33

-

-

-

Restructuring charges, net

0.49

0.04

0.07

0.05

0.64

0.04

0.08

0.12

Acquisition amortization

0.60

0.59

0.59

0.60

2.37

0.60

0.57

1.17

Acquisition depreciation

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.35

0.06

0.06

0.11

Special charges (recoveries), net

0.14

0.06

0.07

0.29

0.55

(0.43

)

0.17

(0.26

)

Income tax impact

(0.39

)

(0.55

)

0.05

0.61

(0.28

)

0.19

0.39

0.60

ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (Diluted)

$

0.40

$

0.57

$

0.52

$

0.62

$

2.11

$

0.38

$

0.45

$

0.84

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF KEY PERFORMANCE MEASURES TO COMMONLY USED GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLE TERMS

(in thousands)

UNAUDITED

2018

2019

1ST QTR

2ND QTR

3RD QTR

4TH QTR

TOTAL

1ST QTR

2ND QTR

TOTAL

NET (LOSS) INCOME

$

(17,441

)

$

5,902

$

(6,841

)

$

(21,005

)

$

(39,385

)

$

(4,633

)

$

(18,520

)

$

(23,153

)

LESS:

Interest expense, net

(11,801

)

(13,755

)

(14,100

)

(13,257

)

(52,913

)

(13,179

)

(12,856

)

(26,035

)

Depreciation

(7,334

)

(7,157

)

(7,065

)

(7,198

)

(28,754

)

(5,944

)

(6,229

)

(12,173

)

Amortization

(12,329

)

(12,282

)

(12,234

)

(12,410

)

(49,255

)

(12,836

)

(11,519

)

(24,355

)

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

5,879

7,646

(2,537

)

(14,278

)

(3,290

)

(5,079

)

(9,711

)

(14,790

)

EBITDA

$

8,144

$

31,450

$

29,095

$

26,138

$

94,827

$

32,405

$

21,795

$

54,200

LESS:

Restructuring related inventory charges

(473

)

(1,067

)

-

(862

)

(2,402

)

(3,143

)

(2,112

)

(5,255

)

Amortization of inventory step-up

(6,600

)

-

-

-

(6,600

)

-

-

-

Restructuring charges, net

(9,615

)

(844

)

(1,348

)

(945

)

(12,752

)

(863

)

(1,527

)

(2,390

)

Special (charges) recoveries, net

(2,831

)

(1,156

)

(1,408

)

(5,692

)

(11,087

)

8,678

(3,465

)

5,213

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

27,663

$

34,517

$

31,851

$

33,637

$

127,668

$

27,733

$

28,899

$

56,632

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF KEY PERFORMANCE MEASURES TO COMMONLY USED GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLE TERMS

(in thousands, except percentages)

UNAUDITED

2018

2019

1ST QTR

2ND QTR

3RD QTR

4TH QTR

TOTAL

1ST QTR

2ND QTR

TOTAL

GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

$

(13,380

)

$

8,252

$

8,216

$

6,296

$

9,384

$

11,712

$

4,128

$

15,840

LESS:

Restructuring related inventory charges

473

1,067

-

862

2,402

3,143

2,112

5,255

Amortization of inventory step-up

6,600

-

-

-

6,600

-

-

-

Restructuring charges, net

9,615

844

1,348

945

12,752

863

1,527

2,390

Acquisition amortization

11,797

11,767

11,733

12,013

47,310

12,078

11,247

23,325

Acquisition depreciation

1,837

1,735

1,742

1,735

7,049

1,122

1,107

2,229

Special charges (recoveries), net

2,831

1,156

1,408

5,692

11,087

(8,678

)

3,465

(5,213

)

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

$

19,773

$

24,821

$

24,447

$

27,543

$

96,584

$

20,240

$

23,586

$

43,826

GAAP OPERATING MARGIN

(4.9

)%

2.7

%

2.8

%

2.1

%

0.8

%

4.3

%

1.5

%

2.9

%

LESS:

Restructuring related inventory charges

0.2

%

0.4

%

-

%

0.3

%

0.2

%

1.2

%

0.8

%

1.0

%

Amortization of inventory step-up

2.4

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

0.6

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

Restructuring charges, net

3.5

%

0.3

%

0.5

%

0.3

%

1.1

%

0.3

%

0.6

%

0.4

%

Acquisition amortization

4.3

%

3.9

%

3.9

%

4.0

%

4.0

%

4.5

%

4.2

%

4.3

%

Acquisition depreciation

0.7

%

0.6

%

0.6

%

0.6

%

0.6

%

0.4

%

0.4

%

0.4

%

Special charges (recoveries), net

1.0

%

0.4

%

0.5

%

1.9

%

0.9

%

(3.2

)%

1.3

%

(1.0

)%

ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN

7.2

%

8.2

%

8.2

%

9.1

%

8.2

%

7.5

%

8.7

%

8.0

%

Impact of Divestitures (1)

0.5

%

-

%

(0.3

)%

0.2

%

0.1

%

0.1

%

-

%

0.1

%

ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN EXCLUDING DIVESTITURES (1)

7.7

%

8.2

%

7.9

%

9.3

%

8.3

%

7.6

%

8.7

%

8.1

%

(1) Divestitures are Reliability Services (Energy) sold in January 2019 and Delden (Industrial) sold in October 2018. The above table does not reflect the removal of Engineered Valves business sold in July 2019.

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Q2 2019 Organic Growth Calculations

(in millions, except percentages)

UNAUDITED

Industrial

Energy

Aerospace & Defense

CIRCOR

ORDERS

$

%

$

%

$

%

$

%

Q2 2018

$

136.7

$

113.2

$

59.4

$

309.4

Divestitures (1)

(4.5

)

(18.4

)

-

(22.9

)

Q1 2018 Excluding Divestitures

132.3

94.8

59.4

286.5

Organic

(6.9

)

-5%

(31.4

)

-33%

35.0

59

%

(3.3

)

-1%

FX

(4.7

)

-4%

(1.2

)

-1%

(1.0

)

-2%

(6.9

)

-2%

Total Change Excluding Divestitures

(11.6

)

-9%

(32.5

)

-34%

34.0

57

%

(10.2

)

-4%

Q2 2019

$

120.7

$

62.2

$

93.4

$

276.3

Industrial

Energy

Aerospace & Defense

CIRCOR

NET REVENUE

$

%

$

%

$

%

$

%

Q2 2018

$

131.1

$

112.8

$

57.5

$

301.4

Divestitures (1)

(1.5

)

(17.4

)

-

(18.9

)

2018 Excluding Divestitures

129.6

95.4

57.5

282.5

Organic

(5.4

)

-4%

(8.7

)

-9%

8.2

14

%

(6.0

)

-2%

FX

(4.8

)

-4%

(1.1

)

-1%

(1.0

)

-2%

(6.9

)

-2%

Total Change Excluding Divestitures

(10.2

)

-8%

(9.8

)

-10%

7.2

12

%

(12.8

)

-4%

Q2 2019

$

119.3

$

85.6

$

64.7

$

269.6

(1) Divestitures include businesses sold prior to the end of Q2 2019 which are Reliability Services (Energy) and Delden (Industrial). Engineered Valves, which was sold in July 2019 is not reflected above as a divestiture.

Numbers may not add due to rounding.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005528/en/

Source: CIRCOR International, Inc.

David F. Mullen
Senior Vice President Finance
CIRCOR International
(781) 270-1200

Disclaimer

Circor International Inc. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 11:39:01 UTC
