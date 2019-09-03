CIRCOR International : Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results 0 09/03/2019 | 07:40am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug. 1, 2019-- CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR), a leading provider of flow control solutions and other highly engineered products for the Industrial, Energy and Aerospace & Defense markets, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Second-Quarter 2019 Highlights Orders of $276 million and Revenue of $270 million

Orders in A&D grew 57% year-over-year

GAAP Operating Margin of 1.5%, down 120 bps year-over-year; 280 bps sequentially

GAAP Loss per Share of $(0.93)

$0.45 Adjusted Earnings per Share; $0.56 excluding Engineered Valves

Adjusted Operating Margin of 8.7%, up 50 bps year-over-year; 120 bps sequentially

Completed divestiture of non-core Engineered Valves in July

Adjusted Operating Margin of 10.0% excluding Engineered Valves

Industrial Segment Operating Margin of 13.5%, up 200 bps year-over-year; 380 bps sequentially

A&D Segment Operating Margin of 16.1%, up 390 bps year-over-year; 80 bps sequentially 'We reported solid second-quarter 2019 results driven by strong performance in our Industrial and Aerospace & Defense businesses,' said Scott Buckhout, President and Chief Executive Officer. 'We reduced our debt by almost $60 million in the first half of 2019, underscoring our commitment to deleveraging. In July, we completed the divestiture of our loss-making upstream oil & gas engineered valve business, which is consistent with our strategy to exit non-core businesses and further simplify the Company.' Mr. Buckhout continued, 'As detailed in our June investor update presentation, we are executing on a detailed plan to deliver substantial earnings growth while deleveraging over the next 18 months. Our second-quarter results are right in line with that plan. 'Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we expect results to continue to improve as we benefit from higher volume, price increases and additional integration savings. We remain focused on enhancing shareholder value and we are confident that our plan will deliver significant value in the near- and long-term,' concluded Mr. Buckhout. Execution of Our Strategic Plan and Evaluation of Value Creation Opportunities - Our Path Forward The CIRCOR Board of Directors and management team have taken decisive actions over the past five years to transform the Company, and we continue to build on that transformation. CIRCOR has outlined a comprehensive 18-month plan to deliver substantial value to shareholders. We delivered on our plan in the second quarter, and we are confident in our previously provided outlook for the balance of 2019 and 2020. As we continue to build on our transformation and execute our strategic plan, the Company will evaluate a broad range of operational, financial, and strategic options that could potentially deliver value in excess of the strategic plan. These options include further portfolio simplification, capital allocation opportunities, and the sale of part or all of CIRCOR, among others. There can be no assurance that the Company will pursue any particular action or transaction; however, CIRCOR will assess all viable paths to enhancing shareholder value, including continuing to execute our strategic plan. Third-Quarter 2019 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2019, CIRCOR expects revenue in the range of $250 million to $260 million, and GAAP loss per share in the range of $(2.15) to $(1.85), which reflects acquisition-related amortization expense of $(0.49) and other special and restructuring charges of $(2.18) to $(1.96), including an expected loss on the sale of the Engineered Valves business in the range of $(1.85) to $(1.65). Excluding the impact of amortization, special and restructuring (charges) gains, adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.52 to $0.60 per share. The revenue and adjusted EPS exclude the results from the Company's Engineered Valves business, which was divested in July. Presentation slides that provide supporting information to this guidance and second-quarter results are posted on the 'Investors' section of the Company's website, http://investors.circor.com, and will be discussed during the conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET today, August 1, 2019. Selected Consolidated Results (unaudited) ($ millions except EPS) Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change Revenue $ 269.6 $ 301.4 (11)% Revenue excluding divested businesses1 $ 269.6 $ 282.5 (5)% GAAP Operating Income $ 4.1 $ 8.3 (51)% Adjusted Operating Income2 $ 23.6 $ 24.8 (5)% GAAP Operating Margin 1.5% 2.7% (120) bps Adjusted Operating Margin2 8.7% 8.2% 50 bps GAAP (Loss) Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $ (0.93) $ 0.30 N/M Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Diluted)2 $ 0.45 $ 0.57 (21)% Operating Cash Flow $ 12.3 $ (0.5) N/M Free Cash Flow3 $ 9.3 $ (4.0) N/M Orders $ 276.3 $ 309.4 (11)% Orders excluding divested businesses1 $ 276.3 $ 286.5 (4)% Segment Results ($ millions) Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change Energy Revenue $ 85.6 $ 112.8 (24)% Revenue excluding divested business1 $ 85.6 $ 95.4 (10)% Segment Operating Income $ 3.5 $ 9.2 (62)% Segment Operating Margin 4.1% 8.2% (410) bps Orders $ 62.2 $ 113.2 (45)% Orders excluding divested business1 $ 62.2 $ 94.8 (34)% Aerospace & Defense Revenue $ 64.7 $ 57.5 13% Segment Operating Income $ 10.4 $ 7.0 49% Segment Operating Margin 16.1% 12.2% 390 bps Orders $ 93.4 $ 59.4 57% Industrial Revenue $ 119.3 $ 131.1 (9)% Revenue excluding divested business1 $ 119.3 $ 129.6 (8)% Segment Operating Income $ 16.1 $ 15.0 7% Segment Operating Margin 13.5% 11.5% 200 bps Orders $ 120.7 $ 136.7 (12)% Orders excluding divested business1 $ 120.7 $ 132.3 (9)% Orders and revenue excluding divested businesses are non-GAAP measures and are calculated by subtracting the orders and revenues generated by the divested businesses during the periods prior to their divestiture from the reported orders and revenues. Divested businesses include Reliability Services (Energy) and Delden (Industrial), which were sold before Q2 2019. No adjustment has been made for Engineered Valves which was sold in Q3 2019. Adjusted Consolidated and Segment Results for Q2 2019 exclude non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization, special and restructuring charges totaling $19.5 million ($23.2 million, net of tax). These charges include: (i) $12.4 million charge for non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization and depreciation expense; (ii ) $2.1 million of professional fees associated with an unsolicited tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of the Company's common stock; (iii) $1.3 million for restructuring-related inventory charges; (iv) $1.1 million loss associated with divested businesses; and (v) $2.6 million of other special and restructuring charges. Adjusted Consolidated and Segment Results for Q2 2018 exclude non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization, special and restructuring charges totaling $16.6 million ($5.5 million, net of tax). These charges include: (i) $13.5 million charge for non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization expense and amortization of the step-up in fixed asset values; (ii) $1.9 million charge related to restructuring activities, primarily severance, related to our Engineered Valves, Reliability Services and Germany-based Pumps business; and (iii) $1.2 million primarily related to the separation of the Fluid Handling business from Colfax Corporation and exiting a product line. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by subtracting GAAP capital expenditures, net of proceeds from asset sales, from GAAP Operating Cash Flow. Conference Call Information

CIRCOR International will hold a conference call to review its financial results at 9:00 a.m. ET today, August 1, 2019. To listen to the live conference call and view the accompanying presentation slides, please visit 'Webcasts & Presentations' in the 'Investors' portion of CIRCOR's website. The live call also can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-5790 or (201) 689-8328. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website for one year. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted earnings per share (diluted), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, net debt, free cash flow, organic growth, pro forma combined amounts and pro forma organic growth (and such measures further excluding Engineered Valves) are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management in our financial and operating decision making because we believe they reflect our ongoing business and facilitate period-to-period comparisons. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. These non-GAAP financial measures also allow investors and others to compare the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner. For example: We exclude costs and tax effects associated with restructuring activities, such as reducing overhead and consolidating facilities. We believe that the costs related to these restructuring activities are not indicative of our normal operating costs.

We exclude certain acquisition-related costs, including significant transaction costs and amortization of inventory and fixed-asset step-ups and the related tax effects. We exclude these costs because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs.

We exclude the expense and tax effects associated with the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets that have lives up to 25 years. Exclusion of the non-cash amortization expense allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both our newly acquired and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.

We also exclude certain gains/losses and related tax effects, which are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability, and that we believe are not indicative of our normal operating gains and losses. For example, we exclude gains/losses from items such as the sale of a business, significant litigation-related matters and lump-sum pension plan settlements.

Due to the significance of recently sold businesses and to provide a comparison of changes in our orders and revenue, we also discuss these changes on an 'organic' basis. Organic is calculated assuming the divestitures completed prior to June 30, 2019 were completed on January 1, 2018 and excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. CIRCOR's management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company's operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of our competitors. We use such measures when publicly providing our business outlook, assessing future earnings potential, evaluating potential acquisitions and dispositions and in our financial and operating decision-making process, including for compensation purposes. Investors should recognize that these non-GAAP measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in this news release. Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27 A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21 E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the control of CIRCOR. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those relating to CIRCOR's third-quarter 2019 guidance, our future performance, including future growth and profitability, increase in shareholder value, realization of cost reductions from restructuring activities and expected synergies, plans to reduce our outstanding debt and our corporate priorities. Actual events, performance or results could differ materially from the anticipated events, performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to vary from expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to respond to competitive developments and to grow our business, both domestically and internationally; changes in the cost, quality or supply of raw materials; our ability to comply with our debt obligations; our ability to successfully implement our acquisition, divestiture or restructuring strategies, including our integration of the Fluid Handling business; changes in industry standards, trade policies or government regulations, both in the United States and internationally; our ability to operate our manufacturing facilities at current or higher levels and respond to increases in manufacturing costs; and any actions of stockholders or others in response to expiration of the recent unsolicited tender offer and the cost and disruption of responding to those actions. BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT DECISIONS REGARDING OUR COMPANY, WE STRONGLY ADVISE YOU TO READ THE SECTION ENTITLED 'RISK FACTORS' IN OUR MOST RECENT ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K AND SUBSEQUENT REPORTS ON FORMS 10-Q, WHICH CAN BE ACCESSED UNDER THE 'INVESTORS' LINK OF OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CIRCOR.COM. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. About CIRCOR International, Inc.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets differentiated technology products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, industrial, aerospace & defense and commercial marine. CIRCOR has a diversified flow and motion control product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers' mission critical needs. The Company's strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR's operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top talent. For more information, visit the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.circor.com. CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 Net revenues $ 269,607 $ 301,368 $ 540,002 $ 576,948 Cost of revenues 191,079 213,117 387,605 412,393 GROSS PROFIT 78,528 88,251 152,397 164,555 Selling, general and administrative expenses 69,408 77,999 139,380 155,237 Special and restructuring charges (recoveries), net 4,992 2,000 (2,823 ) 14,446 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 4,128 8,252 15,840 (5,128 ) Other expense (income): Interest expense, net 12,856 13,755 26,035 25,556 Other expense (income), net 81 (3,759 ) (1,832 ) (5,620 ) TOTAL OTHER EXPENSE, NET 12,937 9,996 24,203 19,936 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (8,809 ) (1,744 ) (8,363 ) (25,064 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 9,711 (7,646 ) 14,790 (13,525 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (18,520 ) $ 5,902 $ (23,153 ) $ (11,539 ) (Loss) earnings per common share: Basic $ (0.93 ) $ 0.30 $ (1.16 ) $ (0.58 ) Diluted $ (0.93 ) $ 0.30 $ (1.16 ) $ (0.58 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 19,906 19,836 19,888 19,821 Diluted 19,906 20,005 19,888 19,821 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended OPERATING ACTIVITIES June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 Net loss $ (23,153 ) $ (11,539 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 12,173 14,491 Amortization 24,355 24,611 Bad debt expense 75 903 Loss on write down of inventory 6,620 4,076 Amortization of inventory fair value step-up - 6,600 Compensation expense for share-based plans 3,132 2,866 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,997 2,008 Loss on sale or write-down of property, plant and equipment (826 ) 1,037 Gain on sale of business (9,165 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition and disposition: Trade accounts receivable 13,570 13,163 Inventories (15,048 ) (14,824 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,363 ) (16,617 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (18,406 ) (27,385 ) Net cash used in operating activities (10,039 ) (610 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment (7,542 ) (11,879 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 858 175 Proceeds from the sale of business, net 82,203 - Business acquisition, working capital consideration adjustment - 6,300 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 75,519 (5,404 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt 149,500 136,600 Payments of long-term debt (208,300 ) (105,511 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 106 440 Return of cash to Fluid Handling Seller - (61,201 ) Net cash used in financing activities (58,694 ) (29,672 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 793 (5,785 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH 7,579 (41,471 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 69,525 112,293 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 77,104 $ 70,822 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,082 $ 68,517 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,695 and $6,735 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 166,623 183,552 Inventories 226,953 217,378 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 99,012 90,659 Assets held for sale 4,520 87,940 Total Current Assets 573,190 648,046 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET 194,932 201,799 OTHER ASSETS: Goodwill 461,771 459,205 Intangibles, net 410,957 441,302 Deferred income taxes 31,548 28,462 Other assets 40,299 12,798 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,712,697 $ 1,791,612 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 118,648 $ 123,881 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 107,445 107,312 Accrued compensation and benefits 30,314 33,878 Current portion of long-term debt - 7,850 Liabilities held for sale - 11,141 Total Current Liabilities 256,407 284,062 LONG-TERM DEBT 728,653 778,187 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 38,232 33,932 PENSION LIABILITY, NET 149,204 150,623 OTHER NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 45,302 15,815 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 29,000,000 shares authorized; 19,900,885 and 19,845,205 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 212 212 Additional paid-in capital 444,109 440,890 Retained earnings 210,065 232,102 Common treasury stock, at cost (1,372,488 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018) (74,472 ) (74,472 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (85,015 ) (69,739 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 494,899 528,993 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,712,697 $ 1,791,612 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. SUMMARY OF ORDERS AND BACKLOG (in millions) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 ORDERS (1) Energy $ 62.2 $ 113.2 $ 130.0 $ 242.9 Aerospace & Defense 93.4 59.4 181.5 119.2 Industrial 120.7 136.7 244.4 273.4 Total orders $ 276.3 $ 309.3 $ 555.9 $ 635.5 BACKLOG (2) June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 Energy $ 116.2 $ 217.7 Aerospace & Defense 235.0 152.1 Industrial 175.7 167.3 Total backlog $ 526.9 $ 537.1 Note 1: Orders do not include the foreign exchange impact due to the re-measurement of customer order backlog amounts denominated in foreign currencies. Q2 2018 orders include $22.8 million, related to businesses divested prior to June 30, 2019 (Reliability Services and Delden). Note 2: Backlog includes unshipped customer orders for which revenue has not been recognized. Backlog at Q2 2018 includes $29.0 million related to businesses divested prior to June 30, 2019 (Reliability Services and Delden). CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands, except percentages) UNAUDITED 2018 2019 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR TOTAL ORDERS Energy $ 129,762 $ 113,171 $ 110,987 $ 97,990 $ 451,910 $ 67,770 $ 62,239 $ 130,009 Aerospace & Defense 59,793 59,441 81,533 76,702 277,469 88,107 93,405 181,512 Industrial 136,607 136,746 114,876 121,886 510,115 123,746 120,660 244,406 Total $ 326,162 $ 309,358 $ 307,396 $ 296,578 $ 1,239,494 $ 279,623 $ 276,304 $ 555,927 NET REVENUES Energy $ 99,972 $ 112,804 $ 121,023 $ 117,433 $ 451,232 $ 98,417 $ 85,591 $ 184,008 Aerospace & Defense 58,477 57,500 57,757 63,283 237,017 61,240 64,694 125,934 Industrial 117,131 131,064 118,734 120,647 487,576 110,738 119,322 230,060 Total $ 275,580 $ 301,368 $ 297,514 $ 301,363 $ 1,175,825 $ 270,395 $ 269,607 $ 540,002 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME Energy $ 5,696 $ 9,242 $ 9,163 $ 9,396 $ 33,497 $ 6,783 $ 3,498 $ 10,281 Aerospace & Defense 8,931 6,992 8,709 11,415 36,047 9,374 10,443 19,817 Industrial 12,948 15,037 14,609 14,746 57,340 10,786 16,138 26,924 Corporate expenses (7,802 ) (6,448 ) (8,034 ) (8,015 ) (30,299 ) (6,703 ) (6,493 ) (13,196 ) CIRCOR Adjusted Operating Income $ 19,773 $ 24,823 $ 24,447 $ 27,542 $ 96,585 $ 20,240 $ 23,586 $ 43,826 SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN % Energy 5.7 % 8.2 % 7.6 % 8.0 % 7.4 % 6.9 % 4.1 % 5.6 % Aerospace & Defense 15.3 % 12.2 % 15.1 % 18.0 % 15.2 % 15.3 % 16.1 % 15.7 % Industrial 11.1 % 11.5 % 12.3 % 12.2 % 11.8 % 9.7 % 13.5 % 11.7 % CIRCOR Adjusted Operating Margin 7.2 % 8.2 % 8.2 % 9.1 % 8.2 % 7.5 % 8.7 % 8.1 % SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN % EXCLUDING DIVESTITURES Energy 6.7 % 7.5 % 6.0 % 7.8 % 7.0 % 7.1 % 4.1 % 5.7 % Aerospace & Defense 15.3 % 12.2 % 15.1 % 18.0 % 15.2 % 15.3 % 16.1 % 15.7 % Industrial 11.4 % 11.9 % 12.8 % 12.7 % 12.2 % 9.7 % 13.5 % 11.7 % CIRCOR Adjusted Operating Margin Excluding Divestitures (1) 7.7 % 8.2 % 7.9 % 9.3 % 8.3 % 7.6 % 8.7 % 10.6 % (1) Divestitures are Reliability Services (Energy) sold in January 2019 and Delden (Industrial) sold in October 2018. The table above does not reflect the removal of the Engineered Valves business sold in July 2019. CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION REGARDING DIVESTED BUSINESSES (in thousands) UNAUDITED 2018 2019 DIVESTED BUSINESSES (1) 1st QTR 2nd QTR 3rd QTR 4th QTR Total 1st QTR 2nd QTR Total ORDERS Energy $ 16,891 $ 18,389 $ 19,145 $ 15,451 $ 69,875 4,104 $ - $ 4,104 Industrial 4,848 4,484 2,302 4,796 16,430 - - - CIRCOR $ 21,738 $ 22,873 $ 21,446 $ 20,247 $ 86,305 4,104 $ - $ 4,104 NET REVENUES Energy $ 14,731 $ 17,419 $ 16,579 $ 16,885 $ 65,613 3,106 $ - $ 3,106 Industrial 3,897 1,499 2,070 3,846 11,312 - - - CIRCOR $ 18,628 $ 18,918 $ 18,649 $ 20,731 $ 76,925 3,106 $ - $ 3,106 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME Energy $ 8 $ 2,085 $ 2,905 $ 1,597 $ 6,596 - $ - $ - Industrial 79 (427) (371) (78) (798) - - - CIRCOR $ 87 $ 1,658 $ 2,534 $ 1,519 $ 5,798 - $ - $ - (1) Divested businesses include Reliability Services (Energy) sold in January 2019 and Delden (Industrial) sold in October 2018. ENGINEERED VALVES The table above does not include the results of the Engineered Valves business in the Energy segment which was sold in July 2019. Its results are: 2018 2019 1st QTR 2nd QTR 3rd QTR 4th QTR Total 1st QTR 2nd QTR Total Orders $ 20,489 $ 21,889 $ 4,695 $ 11,324 $ 58,397 7,257 9,218 $ 16,475 Net Revenues 9,600 8,674 17,491 14,633 50,398 14,331 8,304 22,635 Segment Operating Income (1,512) (3,314) (1,996) (1,767) (8,589) (1,569) (2,456) (4,025) CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF KEY PERFORMANCE MEASURES TO COMMONLY USED GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLE TERMS (in thousands, except percentages) UNAUDITED 2018 2019 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR TOTAL NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ (145 ) $ (465 ) $ 24,073 $ 30,531 $ 53,994 $ (22,378 ) $ 12,339 $ (10,039 ) LESS: Capital expenditures, net of sale proceeds 8,141 3,563 5,119 6,534 23,357 3,689 2,995 6,684 FREE CASH FLOW $ (8,286 ) $ (4,028 ) $ 18,954 $ 23,997 $ 30,637 $ (26,067 ) $ 9,344 $ (16,723 ) GROSS DEBT $ 823,665 $ 827,629 $ 831,613 $ 807,050 $ 807,050 $ 753,950 $ 748,250 $ 748,250 LESS: Cash & cash equivalents 123,305 69,030 71,334 68,517 68,517 73,619 76,082 76,082 GROSS DEBT, NET OF CASH $ 700,360 $ 758,599 $ 760,279 $ 738,533 $ 738,533 $ 680,331 $ 672,168 $ 672,168 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 592,096 $ 573,992 $ 574,171 $ 528,993 $ 528,993 $ 516,177 $ 494,899 $ 494,899 GROSS DEBT AS % OF EQUITY 139 % 144 % 145 % 153 % 153 % 146 % 151 % 151 % GROSS DEBT, NET OF CASH AS % OF EQUITY 118 % 132 % 132 % 140 % 140 % 132 % 136 % 136 % CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF KEY PERFORMANCE MEASURES TO COMMONLY USED GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLE TERMS (in thousands, except per share data) UNAUDITED 2018 2019 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR TOTAL NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (17,441 ) $ 5,902 $ (6,841 ) $ (21,005 ) $ (39,385 ) $ (4,633 ) $ (18,520 ) $ (23,153 ) LESS: Restructuring related inventory charges 473 1,067 - 862 2,402 3,143 2,112 5,255 Amortization of inventory step-up 6,600 - - - 6,600 - - - Restructuring charges, net 9,615 844 1,348 945 12,752 863 1,527 2,390 Acquisition amortization 11,797 11,767 11,733 12,013 47,310 12,078 11,247 23,325 Acquisition depreciation 1,837 1,735 1,742 1,735 7,049 1,122 1,107 2,229 Special charges (recoveries), net 2,831 1,156 1,408 5,692 11,087 (8,678 ) 3,465 (5,213 ) Income tax impact (7,687 ) (11,056 ) 967 12,124 (5,652 ) 3,751 8,164 11,915 ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 8,025 $ 11,415 $ 10,357 $ 12,366 $ 42,163 $ 7,645 $ 9,102 $ 16,748 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE (Diluted) $ (0.88 ) $ 0.30 $ (0.34 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (1.99 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (1.16 ) LESS: Restructuring related inventory charges 0.02 0.05 - 0.04 0.12 0.16 0.11 0.26 Amortization of inventory step-up 0.33 - - - 0.33 - - - Restructuring charges, net 0.49 0.04 0.07 0.05 0.64 0.04 0.08 0.12 Acquisition amortization 0.60 0.59 0.59 0.60 2.37 0.60 0.57 1.17 Acquisition depreciation 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.35 0.06 0.06 0.11 Special charges (recoveries), net 0.14 0.06 0.07 0.29 0.55 (0.43 ) 0.17 (0.26 ) Income tax impact (0.39 ) (0.55 ) 0.05 0.61 (0.28 ) 0.19 0.39 0.60 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (Diluted) $ 0.40 $ 0.57 $ 0.52 $ 0.62 $ 2.11 $ 0.38 $ 0.45 $ 0.84 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF KEY PERFORMANCE MEASURES TO COMMONLY USED GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLE TERMS (in thousands) UNAUDITED 2018 2019 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR TOTAL NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (17,441 ) $ 5,902 $ (6,841 ) $ (21,005 ) $ (39,385 ) $ (4,633 ) $ (18,520 ) $ (23,153 ) LESS: Interest expense, net (11,801 ) (13,755 ) (14,100 ) (13,257 ) (52,913 ) (13,179 ) (12,856 ) (26,035 ) Depreciation (7,334 ) (7,157 ) (7,065 ) (7,198 ) (28,754 ) (5,944 ) (6,229 ) (12,173 ) Amortization (12,329 ) (12,282 ) (12,234 ) (12,410 ) (49,255 ) (12,836 ) (11,519 ) (24,355 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 5,879 7,646 (2,537 ) (14,278 ) (3,290 ) (5,079 ) (9,711 ) (14,790 ) EBITDA $ 8,144 $ 31,450 $ 29,095 $ 26,138 $ 94,827 $ 32,405 $ 21,795 $ 54,200 LESS: Restructuring related inventory charges (473 ) (1,067 ) - (862 ) (2,402 ) (3,143 ) (2,112 ) (5,255 ) Amortization of inventory step-up (6,600 ) - - - (6,600 ) - - - Restructuring charges, net (9,615 ) (844 ) (1,348 ) (945 ) (12,752 ) (863 ) (1,527 ) (2,390 ) Special (charges) recoveries, net (2,831 ) (1,156 ) (1,408 ) (5,692 ) (11,087 ) 8,678 (3,465 ) 5,213 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 27,663 $ 34,517 $ 31,851 $ 33,637 $ 127,668 $ 27,733 $ 28,899 $ 56,632 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF KEY PERFORMANCE MEASURES TO COMMONLY USED GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLE TERMS (in thousands, except percentages) UNAUDITED 2018 2019 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR TOTAL GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) $ (13,380 ) $ 8,252 $ 8,216 $ 6,296 $ 9,384 $ 11,712 $ 4,128 $ 15,840 LESS: Restructuring related inventory charges 473 1,067 - 862 2,402 3,143 2,112 5,255 Amortization of inventory step-up 6,600 - - - 6,600 - - - Restructuring charges, net 9,615 844 1,348 945 12,752 863 1,527 2,390 Acquisition amortization 11,797 11,767 11,733 12,013 47,310 12,078 11,247 23,325 Acquisition depreciation 1,837 1,735 1,742 1,735 7,049 1,122 1,107 2,229 Special charges (recoveries), net 2,831 1,156 1,408 5,692 11,087 (8,678 ) 3,465 (5,213 ) ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME $ 19,773 $ 24,821 $ 24,447 $ 27,543 $ 96,584 $ 20,240 $ 23,586 $ 43,826 GAAP OPERATING MARGIN (4.9 )% 2.7 % 2.8 % 2.1 % 0.8 % 4.3 % 1.5 % 2.9 % LESS: Restructuring related inventory charges 0.2 % 0.4 % - % 0.3 % 0.2 % 1.2 % 0.8 % 1.0 % Amortization of inventory step-up 2.4 % - % - % - % 0.6 % - % - % - % Restructuring charges, net 3.5 % 0.3 % 0.5 % 0.3 % 1.1 % 0.3 % 0.6 % 0.4 % Acquisition amortization 4.3 % 3.9 % 3.9 % 4.0 % 4.0 % 4.5 % 4.2 % 4.3 % Acquisition depreciation 0.7 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.4 % 0.4 % 0.4 % Special charges (recoveries), net 1.0 % 0.4 % 0.5 % 1.9 % 0.9 % (3.2 )% 1.3 % (1.0 )% ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 7.2 % 8.2 % 8.2 % 9.1 % 8.2 % 7.5 % 8.7 % 8.0 % Impact of Divestitures (1) 0.5 % - % (0.3 )% 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.1 % - % 0.1 % ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN EXCLUDING DIVESTITURES (1) 7.7 % 8.2 % 7.9 % 9.3 % 8.3 % 7.6 % 8.7 % 8.1 % (1) Divestitures are Reliability Services (Energy) sold in January 2019 and Delden (Industrial) sold in October 2018. The above table does not reflect the removal of Engineered Valves business sold in July 2019. CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. Q2 2019 Organic Growth Calculations (in millions, except percentages) UNAUDITED Industrial Energy Aerospace & Defense CIRCOR ORDERS $ % $ % $ % $ % Q2 2018 $ 136.7 $ 113.2 $ 59.4 $ 309.4 Divestitures (1) (4.5 ) (18.4 ) - (22.9 ) Q1 2018 Excluding Divestitures 132.3 94.8 59.4 286.5 Organic (6.9 ) -5% (31.4 ) -33% 35.0 59 % (3.3 ) -1% FX (4.7 ) -4% (1.2 ) -1% (1.0 ) -2% (6.9 ) -2% Total Change Excluding Divestitures (11.6 ) -9% (32.5 ) -34% 34.0 57 % (10.2 ) -4% Q2 2019 $ 120.7 $ 62.2 $ 93.4 $ 276.3 Industrial Energy Aerospace & Defense CIRCOR NET REVENUE $ % $ % $ % $ % Q2 2018 $ 131.1 $ 112.8 $ 57.5 $ 301.4 Divestitures (1) (1.5 ) (17.4 ) - (18.9 ) 2018 Excluding Divestitures 129.6 95.4 57.5 282.5 Organic (5.4 ) -4% (8.7 ) -9% 8.2 14 % (6.0 ) -2% FX (4.8 ) -4% (1.1 ) -1% (1.0 ) -2% (6.9 ) -2% Total Change Excluding Divestitures (10.2 ) -8% (9.8 ) -10% 7.2 12 % (12.8 ) -4% Q2 2019 $ 119.3 $ 85.6 $ 64.7 $ 269.6 (1) Divestitures include businesses sold prior to the end of Q2 2019 which are Reliability Services (Energy) and Delden (Industrial). Engineered Valves, which was sold in July 2019 is not reflected above as a divestiture. Numbers may not add due to rounding. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005528/en/ Source: CIRCOR International, Inc. David F. Mullen

Senior Vice President Finance

CIRCOR International

(781) 270-1200 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Circor International Inc. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 11:39:01 UTC 0 Latest news on CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. 07:59a EMERSON ELECTRIC : Buys Product Lines From Circor for $84.5 Million DJ 07:40a CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results PU 07:33a CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Announces Sale of Non-Core Spence and Nicholson Product L.. BU 08/01 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI.. AQ 08/01 CIRCOR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 08/01 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Comments on Expiration of Crane's Unsolicited Tender Offe.. PU 08/01 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ.. AQ 08/01 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results BU 08/01 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (f.. AQ 07/22 CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Announces Date for Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release a.. PU