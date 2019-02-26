Log in
CIRCOR International : to Participate in Fireside Chat at Gabelli & Company's 29th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium

02/26/2019 | 08:23pm EST

Event to be Webcast Live at 8:30 a.m. ET on February 28

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb. 19, 2019-- CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR), a leading provider of flow control solutions and other highly engineered products for the Industrial, Energy and Aerospace & Defense markets, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Buckhout will participate in an analyst-hosted fireside chat at Gabelli & Company's 29th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium in New York City.

The event will be webcast live at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 28, 2019. A link to the webcast can be found on the 'Webcasts & Presentations ' section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.circor.com. An archive of the event will be available for approximately 90 days.

About CIRCOR International, Inc.
CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets differentiated technology products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, industrial, aerospace & defense and commercial marine. CIRCOR has a diversified flow and motion control product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers' mission critical needs. The Company's strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR's operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top talent. For more information, visit the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.circor.com.

David Mullen
Senior Vice President of Finance
781-270-1206

Circor International Inc. published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 01:22:04 UTC
