CIRCOR International : to Participate in Fireside Chat at Gabelli & Company's 29th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium

Event to be Webcast Live at 8:30 a.m. ET on February 28

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb. 19, 2019-- CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR), a leading provider of flow control solutions and other highly engineered products for the Industrial, Energy and Aerospace & Defense markets, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Buckhout will participate in an analyst-hosted fireside chat at Gabelli & Company's 29th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium in New York City.

The event will be webcast live at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 28, 2019. A link to the webcast can be found on the 'Webcasts & Presentations ' section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.circor.com. An archive of the event will be available for approximately 90 days.

About CIRCOR International, Inc.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets differentiated technology products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, industrial, aerospace & defense and commercial marine. CIRCOR has a diversified flow and motion control product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers' mission critical needs. The Company's strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR's operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top talent. For more information, visit the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.circor.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005546/en/

Source: CIRCOR International, Inc.

David Mullen

Senior Vice President of Finance

781-270-1206