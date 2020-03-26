Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) on Behalf of Investors

03/26/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of CIRCOR International, Inc. ("CIRCOR" or the "Company") (NYSE: CIR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 2, 2020, CIRCOR announced that the filing of its fourth quarter 2019 financial report will be delayed, due to material weaknesses and its internal control over financial reporting and the need for additional time to evaluate the impact of those weaknesses. The company also disclosed an independent investigation into accounting and financial reporting at one of its discontinued operations in order to determine if there are any matters which could have a material impact on its financial results.

On this news, CIRCOR’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 3, 2020.

If you purchased CIRCOR securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 026 M
EBIT 2019 99,4 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 544 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,78x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
Capitalization 253 M
Technical analysis trends CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 47,25  $
Last Close Price 12,72  $
Spread / Highest target 301%
Spread / Average Target 271%
Spread / Lowest Target 199%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott A. Buckhout President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David F. Dietz Chairman
James J. Lapointe Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Peter M. Wilver Independent Director
John Andy O'Donnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.-72.49%253
ATLAS COPCO AB-14.11%36 962
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-19.49%30 260
FANUC CORPORATION6.08%26 428
INGERSOLL-RAND-35.96%20 293
FORTIVE CORPORATION-34.69%16 784
