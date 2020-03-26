Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of CIRCOR International, Inc. ("CIRCOR" or the "Company") (NYSE: CIR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 2, 2020, CIRCOR announced that the filing of its fourth quarter 2019 financial report will be delayed, due to material weaknesses and its internal control over financial reporting and the need for additional time to evaluate the impact of those weaknesses. The company also disclosed an independent investigation into accounting and financial reporting at one of its discontinued operations in order to determine if there are any matters which could have a material impact on its financial results.

On this news, CIRCOR’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 3, 2020.

