Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cirrus Logic, Inc.    CRUS

CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.

(CRUS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cirrus Logic : to Announce Q1 Results July 31

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that the company will post its first quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results and business outlook on the investor relations area of its website on Wednesday, July 31, at approximately 4 p.m. EDT.

Cirrus Logic will host a live Q&A webcast session at 5 p.m. EDT that same day to answer questions related to its financial results and business outlook. Shareholders who would like to submit a question to be addressed during the call are requested to email investor.relations@cirrus.com.

A replay of the Q&A session will be available on the website listed above beginning approximately two hours following the completion of the call or by dialing (416) 621-4642 or toll-free at (800) 585-8367 (Access Code: 8745219).

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in high-performance, low-power ICs for audio, voice and other signal-processing applications. Cirrus Logic’s products span the entire audio signal chain, from capture to playback, providing innovative products for the world’s top smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, wearables and emerging smart home applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture. Check us out at www.cirrus.com.

Cirrus Logic and Cirrus are trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.
04:01pCIRRUS LOGIC : to Announce Q1 Results July 31
BU
05/24CIRRUS LOGIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
05/20CIRRUS LOGIC INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
05/13CIRRUS LOGIC : to Present at Upcoming Conferences
BU
05/09CIRRUS LOGIC : Named in Top 10 of Great Place to Work UK's Top 32 Best Workplace..
BU
05/01CIRRUS LOGIC : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/01CIRRUS LOGIC INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
05/01CIRRUS LOGIC : Reports Q4 FY19 Revenue of $240.4 Million
BU
05/01Best Clean Energy Stocks This Week - This week of May
AQ
04/03CIRRUS LOGIC : to Announce Q4 Results May 1
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 126 M
EBIT 2020 152 M
Net income 2020 68,6 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 38,4x
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,29x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,18x
Capitalization 2 580 M
Chart CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cirrus Logic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 46,9  $
Last Close Price 44,4  $
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jason P. Rhode President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan R. Schuele Chairman
Thurman Klay Case Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John C. Carter Independent Director
Timothy R. Dehne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.33.79%2 580
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%16 244
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS20.62%13 961
AVARY HOLDING SHENZHEN CO LTD--.--%10 536
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION104.09%8 971
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.7.25%7 154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About