Cirrus Logic : to Announce Q4 Results May 1

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that the
company will post its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2019 financial
results and business outlook on the investor relations area of its website
on Wednesday, May 1, at approximately 4 p.m. EDT.
Cirrus Logic will host a live Q&A webcast session at 5 p.m. EDT that
same day to answer questions related to its financial results and
business outlook. Shareholders who would like to submit a question to be
addressed during the call are requested to email investor.relations@cirrus.com.
A replay of the Q&A session will be available on the website listed
above beginning approximately two hours following the completion of the
call or by dialing (647) 689-4179 or toll-free at (833) 236-2754 (Access
Code: 6169247).
Cirrus Logic, Inc.
Cirrus Logic is a leader in high-performance, low-power ICs for audio
and voice signal processing applications. Cirrus Logic’s products span
the entire audio signal chain, from capture to playback, providing
innovative products for the world’s top smartphones, tablets, digital
headsets, wearables and emerging smart home applications. With
headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for
its award-winning corporate culture. Check us out at www.cirrus.com.
