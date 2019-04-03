Log in
Cirrus Logic : to Announce Q4 Results May 1

0
04/03/2019

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that the company will post its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2019 financial results and business outlook on the investor relations area of its website on Wednesday, May 1, at approximately 4 p.m. EDT.

Cirrus Logic will host a live Q&A webcast session at 5 p.m. EDT that same day to answer questions related to its financial results and business outlook. Shareholders who would like to submit a question to be addressed during the call are requested to email investor.relations@cirrus.com.

A replay of the Q&A session will be available on the website listed above beginning approximately two hours following the completion of the call or by dialing (647) 689-4179 or toll-free at (833) 236-2754 (Access Code: 6169247).

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in high-performance, low-power ICs for audio and voice signal processing applications. Cirrus Logic’s products span the entire audio signal chain, from capture to playback, providing innovative products for the world’s top smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, wearables and emerging smart home applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture. Check us out at www.cirrus.com.

Cirrus Logic and Cirrus are trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 165 M
EBIT 2019 171 M
Net income 2019 90,9 M
Finance 2019 223 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 32,55
P/E ratio 2020 39,02
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
Capitalization 2 397 M
Chart CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cirrus Logic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 43,4 $
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jason P. Rhode President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan R. Schuele Chairman
Thurman Klay Case Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John C. Carter Independent Director
Timothy R. Dehne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.23.42%2 397
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%14 598
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS25.57%14 357
AVARY HOLDING SHENZHEN CO LTD--.--%9 210
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.33.51%8 915
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION70.78%7 201
