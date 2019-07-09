Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Acacia Communications, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 01:34pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO). Stockholders will receive $70.00 for each share of Acacia Communications stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.6 billion and is expected to close in the second half of Cisco's fiscal year 2020.

If you are a stockholder of Acacia Communications, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/acacia. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-acacia-communications-inc-300881858.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
01:34pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Acacia Communic..
PR
01:17pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall St drifts lower as trade concerns weigh, big r..
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:13pCISCO : Orchestration and Automation Solutions for the 5G Era
PU
12:13pMAKING A SPLASH : Catalyst IE3400 Heavy Duty Switch Series
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:13aCISCO : Sea Turtle Keeps on Swimming
PU
11:03aACACIA COMMUNICATIONS : Cisco to buy optical gear maker Acacia for $2.8 billion ..
RE
10:46aCISCO : to Buy Acacia Communications for About $2.6 Billion -- 3rd Update
DJ
10:03aCISCO : Announces Intent to Acquire Acacia Communications
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About