Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/11 11:56:18 am
57.335 USD   +1.62%
11:29aANGA COM : More, More, More!
PU
11:08aCISCO : Branch Security for the Digital Age
PU
09:23aCISCO : The Right Technology? It's Just the Start
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ANGA COM: More, More, More!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 11:29am EDT

That's what subscribers want. More connections. More speed. More apps. And all at the best quality and maximum security. Every waking moment, I am on a quest to help cable operators deliver on those ever-increasing demands, while facing flat capex and flat or declining opex.

ANGA COM is one of our biggest cable shows of the year, and I never get tired of evangelizing the opportunities those demands mean for the cable industry. Did you know that one market analyst is forecasting that there will be nearly 182M subscribers connected to DOCSIS infrastructure worldwide by the end of 2019? That's a lot of opportunity. The transformation from analog to digital (and from centralized to distributed architecture) is not an easy journey, but at Cisco, we're here to help our cable customers navigate and dominate.

The complexities associated with Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) are immense, but we are ready to go, ready to help our customers succeed - now! We've got Remote PHY technology in place with almost 100 customers around the globe who are preparing to make that move in a seamless environment with immediate benefits.

I hope you were able to make it to the show, but if you weren't, some of the key highlights from the Cisco booth demonstrated how we can help you make the transition to digital:

  • CCAP
    The Cisco cBR-8 remains the most interoperable CCAP for multivendor environments, offering full DOCSIS 3.1 US/DS capability in iCCAP or RPHY architectures, and our new 100Gb Digital Physical Interface Card (DPIC).
  • Cloud Native Broadband Router (cnBR) and Flexible MAC Architecture (FMA) Innovation
    Cisco's cnBR delivers the scale, resiliency, and agility for redefining the economics of CCAP-based services. Our cnBR went live with customer Midco last year, using this CCAP solution in trials to deliver Gigabit services. We're excited that general availability will be offered in the next few months.
  • Digital Edge Migration
    Our Remote PHY solutions enable cable operators to extend digital control and capacity deeper into their networks. Automated processes mean the ability to increase capacity and deliver services faster and more cost effectively.
  • DAA Automation
    Our Cisco Customer Experience (CX) is here to help customers transform their network and operations, introduce network automation, and optimize processes.
  • Smart PHY
    Cisco Smart PHY can simplify the installation, configuration, monitoring, and troubleshooting of Cisco Remote PHY devices (RPDs). Smart PHY enables customers and partners to collaborate and build an application ecosystem with use cases, including: traffic engineering, network change automation, real-time key performance indicator (KPI) monitoring, predictive maintenance and impact analysis, and security.
  • Intelligent Digital Nodes
    Intelligence in the node can optimize operations and network resources. Visitors to the booth discovered what's possible with an intelligent node, the advantages of Remote PHY, and a future with Full Duplex DOCSIS readiness.
  • Mobile Backhaul over DOCSIS
    With the physical infrastructure already in place, cable operators can leverage their DOCSIS networks to provide the network density needed to support a 5G wireless infrastructure.
  • Converged Interconnect Network (CIN) and Segment Routing
    Cable operators can intelligently evolve with an intelligent IP-based foundation for their Converged Interconnect Network (CIN). At the booth, we demonstrated how to plan your migration from linear services and disparate network overlays toward an IP-ethernet network for converging all services for the advantages of a CIN that can scale, automate, and optimize all services on a single network.

Want more? Visit our cable site and follow us on Twitter @CiscoSP360 for all the latest. Next stop: SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Sept. 30 - Oct. 3, in New Orleans. See you there!

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 15:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
11:29aANGA COM : More, More, More!
PU
11:08aCISCO : Branch Security for the Digital Age
PU
09:23aCISCO : The Right Technology? It's Just the Start
PU
08:23aCISCO : Inquiry hears Neotel paid millions to Gupta-linked 'mystery' company
AQ
08:23aCISCO : Inquiry hears Neotel paid millions to Gupta-linked 'mystery' company | I..
AQ
08:18aCISCO : At Cisco, Why Be Anyone Else When You Can Be Yourself?
PU
07:42aCISCO : Inquiry hears Neotel paid millions to Gupta-linked 'mystery' company
AQ
07:42aCISCO : Inquiry hears Neotel paid millions to Gupta-linked 'mystery' company
AQ
07:41aCISCO : Inquiry hears Neotel paid millions to Gupta-linked 'mystery' company
AQ
07:41aCISCO : Inquiry hears Neotel paid millions to Gupta-linked 'mystery' company
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 844 M
EBIT 2019 16 606 M
Net income 2019 12 666 M
Finance 2019 10 145 M
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 19,98
P/E ratio 2020 18,63
EV / Sales 2019 4,42x
EV / Sales 2020 4,18x
Capitalization 239 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 57,5 $
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS30.21%221 656
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD0.78%39 307
ERICSSON AB17.79%32 216
NOKIA OYJ-13.10%28 263
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS40.39%25 062
ARISTA NETWORKS18.69%18 494
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About