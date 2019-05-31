BYG: Cisco Retail at Cisco Live US 2019

Cisco Live is just around the corner (June 9th through 13th) and here's what you need to know before you go!

Cisco Live is our annual customer and partner conference that provides attendees with training, connections, and inspiration to build a digital foundation and strategy for today and the future. At Cisco Live, you'll be open to endless opportunities so make sure you make the most of your time.

Whether this is your first Cisco Live or you go every year, we have a specially curated retail agenda so you can use your time effectively and efficiently.

Experience how Cisco utilizes its own solutions and digital technologies to build a fully functioning physical retail experience by exploring the Connected Cisco Store. Read the intricacies behind this setup and the steps to building a connected and digital retail experience before you go.Register today to experience the Connected Cisco Store at CLUS19Location: Sails Pavilion (between DevNet and the Whisper Labs) Get hands-on in the Domino's activation. See how the pizza pioneer utilizes Cisco's UCS infrastructure with their digital ordering system, making them the 'easiest company to order a pizza from.'Location: Cisco Showcase, Customer Story #1 Attend our panel discussion on Circular Economy, discussing future retail strategies and technologies that's in fact just around the corner.Reserve your spot now for the Monday, June 10, 4pm - 5pm session (BRKGEN 1653) Join our industry security conversation and learn best practices from seasoned experts. Also, learn how three retailers made security a competitive advantage in their retail experience.Register now for the Wednesday, June 12, 1pm - 2pm session (PSOGEN 1023)

Launching for the first time at Cisco Live US 2019!

We are offering a personalized, guided tour of the retail experiences at CLUS all-day on Wednesday, June 12. All you must do is sign-up here.

For more Cisco Retail solutions, visit our website.

Can't make it to Cisco Live this year? Join us online for a front row seat by tuning in June 10-13 for the live broadcast.

