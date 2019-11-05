Cisco : 2019 Partner Summit Global Awards Winners!

We love to recognize our top-performing partners and their incredible achievements. And sharing this information at Cisco Partner Summit is always a highlight.

This year, I'm excited to announce the nineteen global partners receiving top honors at this year's event. They were selected for their innovation and the ways in which they are growing their businesses while remaining differentiated in the market. In essence, owning their edge! We had the privilege of honoring them last night at the Global Awards Reception.

We encourage you all to follow their lead in delivering innovative outcomes to customers while constantly evolving their business. Congratulations to this year's global award winners:

ATEA Sweden - Social Impact Partner of the Year Award

CDW - Commercial Partner of the Year Award

Data#3 Limited - Architectural Excellence Partner of the Year Award: Enterprise Networks

Dicker Data Pty. Ltd. - Distributor of the Year Award

NTT Ltd., Asia Pacific - APJC Partner of the Year Award

NTT Australia - Software Partner of the Year Award

ePlus Technology - Transformation/Innovation Partner of the Year Award

IGNW - Ecosystem Partner of the Year Award

Insight - Americas Partner of the Year Award

Insight - Customer Experience Partner of the Year Award

Insight - Marketing Partner of the Year Award

Logicalis - IoT/Industry Partner of the Year Award

Natilik - EMEAR Partner of the Year Award

Orange Business Services - Enterprise Partner of the Year Award

Presidio - Architectural Excellence Partner of the Year Award: Collaboration

STC - Solutions (STCS) - Architectural Excellence Partner of the Year Award: SP Architectures

Telstra Corporation Limited - Architectural Excellence Partner of the Year Award: Security

TIM - Managed Services Partner of the Year Award

World Wide Technology, Inc. - Architectural Excellence Partner of the Year Award: Data Center

Be sure to follow Cisco Partners on Facebook to see the latest photos of the awards ceremony.

Once again, congratulations to all of our partner winners - thank you for working with us to help deliver solutions to our customers that impact not only business, but our communities as well. Let's continue working together to own your edge!

