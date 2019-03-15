Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/15 04:15:00 pm
53.2 USD   +0.87%
07:19pCISCO : A Cognitive Future
PU
04:54pCISCO : Threat Roundup for March 8 to March 15
PU
02:29pCISCO : DevOps with CloudCenter and Kubernetes in a Multicloud Environment – Part 1
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : A Cognitive Future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 07:19pm EDT

For our 300M+ Cisco collab users, our team's responsibility and commitment is to always be thinking about 'what's next?' to serve you. What's coming on the horizon that will move your business forward and delight your employees? What's coming that will shift collaboration as we know it and just make life easier?

Next week, I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to show you Cisco Collaboration in a whole new light at Enterprise Connect in Orlando. We're going to share our view of the beyond and how customers get there, step by step, with the exciting innovations we can put in their hands today.

Since I've never been a big fan of waiting, I'll give you a sneak peek. Cisco's future is about Cognitive Collaboration. It's about AI and ML steeped across everything we do. Intelligence and context woven throughout productivity tools, physical spaces and business processes, delivering personalized experiences that will knock your socks off. Why? Simply put, we're going to give customers the type of personalized experiences they deserve, that will transform the way we work and live.

It's going to be a game changer. Come and see for yourself, or tune in here next week and we'll tell you all about it!

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 23:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
07:19pCISCO : A Cognitive Future
PU
04:54pCISCO : Threat Roundup for March 8 to March 15
PU
02:29pCISCO : DevOps with CloudCenter and Kubernetes in a Multicloud Environment &ndas..
PU
09:51aCYBER CRIMES BILL NOW A MATTER OF UR : Cisco
AQ
04:38aEMIRATES INTEGRATED TELECMNCTNS COM : du selects Cisco to build a unified cloud ..
AQ
03/14CISCO : Overcoming Unpredictable AI Data Pipelines
PU
03/14CISCO : A Smooth Move from VAR to a Cloud First Business
PU
03/14CISCO : The Power of Cisco SD-WAN with 5G
PU
03/14AT&T, Verizon Taking 5G to the Edge with SD-WAN
AQ
03/14BETWEEN HOPE AND POSSIBLE THERE IS A : Cisco's Connected Recognition
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 689 M
EBIT 2019 16 546 M
Net income 2019 12 278 M
Finance 2019 12 593 M
Yield 2019 2,57%
P/E ratio 2019 18,78
P/E ratio 2020 17,84
EV / Sales 2019 4,25x
EV / Sales 2020 4,04x
Capitalization 232 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 54,0 $
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS21.72%232 163
QUALCOMM-2.65%67 051
NOKIA OYJ8.71%34 880
ERICSSON AB13.40%31 692
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS21.78%22 957
ARISTA NETWORKS38.88%22 160
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.