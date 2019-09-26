Cisco : A Powerful Digital Solution for Total Health

Partner Success Story

In a world where everything is digital and personal health is the holy grail, companies that merge virtual and in-person wellness experiences can gain a big following. That's the intention behind CureFit, an India-based start-up that combines online and offline platforms to help people achieve stellar health across body, mind, and spirit.

It's a lofty goal-and to accomplish it, CureFit needed an IT solution that would seamlessly connect its 200+ fitness locations across India with its data-driven app. In a perfect world, that system would be automated, easy to manage, and extremely reliable for CureFit's health-obsessed customers and technologists alike.

They found just what they wanted through Athena IT & Telecom Solutions-a local tech partner that could not only install but also manage an intuitive and simple system that would meet their every need, now and in the future.

Athena opened the door to a turnkey solution: Cisco Meraki. A 100% cloud-managed IT solution. Meraki is easy to manage and operate with just a few clicks and is equipped to support and store massive amounts of data. Its networking automation ensures that CureFit will not be vulnerable to network outages that could result in business losses.

Meraki also offers greater visibility and security through an easy-to-use online dashboard, where technologists can troubleshoot issues quickly and efficiently - anywhere, anytime. Now, adding branches to the CureFit network takes minutes, not hours or days.

These days, CureFit's wellness seekers have access to online and offline experiences that support their entire healthcare lifecycle. A dependable IT system stores and analyzes their personal fitness data, generating suggestions on workouts, what to eat, mindfulness meditation, and more. Best of all, ongoing support from Athena IT lets CureFit focus on what they do best: helping people pursue their holistic wellness dreams.

Between healthy intentions and real results, there's a bridge.

Watch the CureFit Success Story

Share this story.

Share your own story with us on what you are making possible for our customers.

Check out our new partner case studies page for more stories like this one.

Share: