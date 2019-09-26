Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : A Powerful Digital Solution for Total Health

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 03:13pm EDT

Partner Success Story

In a world where everything is digital and personal health is the holy grail, companies that merge virtual and in-person wellness experiences can gain a big following. That's the intention behind CureFit, an India-based start-up that combines online and offline platforms to help people achieve stellar health across body, mind, and spirit.

It's a lofty goal-and to accomplish it, CureFit needed an IT solution that would seamlessly connect its 200+ fitness locations across India with its data-driven app. In a perfect world, that system would be automated, easy to manage, and extremely reliable for CureFit's health-obsessed customers and technologists alike.

They found just what they wanted through Athena IT & Telecom Solutions-a local tech partner that could not only install but also manage an intuitive and simple system that would meet their every need, now and in the future.

Athena opened the door to a turnkey solution: Cisco Meraki. A 100% cloud-managed IT solution. Meraki is easy to manage and operate with just a few clicks and is equipped to support and store massive amounts of data. Its networking automation ensures that CureFit will not be vulnerable to network outages that could result in business losses.

Meraki also offers greater visibility and security through an easy-to-use online dashboard, where technologists can troubleshoot issues quickly and efficiently - anywhere, anytime. Now, adding branches to the CureFit network takes minutes, not hours or days.

These days, CureFit's wellness seekers have access to online and offline experiences that support their entire healthcare lifecycle. A dependable IT system stores and analyzes their personal fitness data, generating suggestions on workouts, what to eat, mindfulness meditation, and more. Best of all, ongoing support from Athena IT lets CureFit focus on what they do best: helping people pursue their holistic wellness dreams.

Between healthy intentions and real results, there's a bridge.

Watch the CureFit Success Story

Share this story.

Share your own story with us on what you are making possible for our customers.

Check out our new partner case studies page for more stories like this one.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 19:12:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
03:13pCISCO : A Powerful Digital Solution for Total Health
PU
01:33pCISCO : Mobile Xhaul Over DOCSIS Delivers Faster Time to Market at a Lower Cost ..
PU
11:23aCISCO : Delivers a Full Suite of Enterprise-class Services to Enable Collaborati..
PU
09:17aCISCO : New theory behind STEM gender gap
AQ
09:17aCISCO : Podcast A wireless revolution for the smartest cities
AQ
08:18aCISCO : You're invited to Cisco's Networking.Next Virtual Event
PU
08:01aCISCO : Extends Webex Security Options Without Compromising User Experience
PR
07:53aDO THE IMPOSSIBLE : Deliver the Best Collaboration Experience and Secure Sensiti..
PU
04:45aEMERSON ELECTRIC : launches next generation industrial wireless network solution..
AQ
03:26aCISCO : Schneider Electric sees huge opportunities at the 'Edge', Cisco study cl..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 983 M
EBIT 2020 17 199 M
Net income 2020 12 235 M
Finance 2020 11 789 M
Yield 2020 2,90%
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,75x
EV / Sales2021 3,61x
Capitalization 211 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 55,67  $
Last Close Price 49,61  $
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Neal Akers Senior VP-Advanced Security Initiatives
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS14.48%210 588
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.32.36%42 686
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS49.18%28 584
NOKIA OYJ-7.60%28 194
ERICSSON AB3.54%27 069
ARISTA NETWORKS14.65%18 514
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group