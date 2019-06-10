Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco AI Network Analytics: Making Networks Smarter and Simpler to Manage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 01:48pm EDT

Enterprise networks generate a lot of data. A lot. Imagine a network with 6000+ access points, 10 wireless controllers, a data center, dozens of branch offices, and over 10,000 roaming wireless devices covering an area the size of a small city. Every AP collects telemetry on its operating environment, radio performance, interference statistics, and the identities of devices that are connecting to them. The SD-WAN fabric connects distributed branch offices and remote workers to cloud applications and data center resources, managing thousands of connections and traffic flows over the course of a work day.

Trying to manually analyze and troubleshoot the traffic flowing through thousands of APs, switches, and routers is a near impossible task, even for the most sophisticated NetOps team. In a wireless environment, onboarding and interference errors can crop up randomly and intermittently, making it even more difficult to determine probable causes. How long does it take for devices to onboard as they are carried from segment to segment? Is taking 5 seconds to connect to an AP satisfactory or unacceptable performance? Is onboarding time consistent regardless of device density or does it vary unpredictably? How do you measure and compare application performance from SaaS providers to distributed branch offices and remote workers?

The irony of having mountains of telemetry and activity logs awaiting analysis by overworked IT teams is that there is too much noise from too much data for humans to deal with in a timely manner. Machine learning (ML) and applied artificial intelligence (AI) automates the analysis of trillions of bytes of telemetry, radio fingerprints, and network access points to uncover patterns in the chaos, and turn the findings into actionable insights or automated mitigation actions. Where is the nexus of AI/ML for enterprise network analytics? In the Cisco DNA Center and the Cloud.

Cisco AI Network Analytics in the Cloud

For years now, Cisco has been integrating AI/ML into many operational and security components, with Cisco DNA Center the focal point for insights and actions. Now we are adding new capabilities with Cisco AI Network Analytics in the Cloud. AI Network Analytics collects massive amounts of network data from Cisco DNA Centers at participating customer sites, encrypts and anonymizes the data to ensure privacy, and collates all of it into the Cisco Worldwide Data Platform. In this cloud, the aggregated data is analyzed with deep machine learning to reveal patterns and anomalies such as:

  • Highly personalized network baselines with multiple levels of granularity that define 'normal' for a given network, site, building, and SSID
  • Sudden changes in onboarding times for Wi-Fi devices, by individual APs, floor, building, campus, and branch
  • Simultaneous connectivity failures with numerous clients at a specific location
  • Changes in SaaS and Cloud application performance via SD-WAN direct internet connections or Cloud OnRamps

The Worldwide Data Platform leverages a growing knowledgebase of over 35 years of Cisco engineering problem resolutions and AI-derived insights. As patterns are discovered and anomalies uncovered in the diverse ocean of data, alerts with correlated information-such as physical locations, histories, possible causes, and potential remedies-are sent to the corresponding Cisco DNA Centers for evaluation and action by NetOps.

AI Analytics Provides Visibility, Insight, and Action

The AI processes in the cloud perform the logical troubleshooting steps that a network engineer executes to resolve problems, but much faster and against a much larger data set than humans' can handle. In large campus networks and remote branch offices, the number of alerts and false-positives for minor to major issues can come fast and furious at times, making triage the first step for NetOps teams. The AI processing helps triage issues by categorizing them according to severity, location, number of affected devices, and the ability to automatically remedy a subset of issues. As a result, NetOps can focus on high-priority alerts instead of hunting through a blizzard of data for disruptive problems. Cisco AI Network Analytics and DNA Assurance provides visibility, insight, and action for resolving network issues and improving performance.

Visibility into Personalized Baseline Behavior

Using machine learning to determine a baseline range for network activity-error rates, onboarding times, application performance, for example-helps spotlight relevant deviations in behavior that impact network availability. Once a personalized baseline is established, NetOps can measure performance over periods of time to determine the effects of network design changes, adding devices, changing segmentation, and adding SaaS application connections to distributed branches. A baseline enables NetOps to focus on significant anomalies rather than the noise of minute-to-minute deviations, saving time and resources for IT projects that add value.

Insights Gathered From Around the World

With a baseline of normal network operations established, Cisco AI Network Analytics examines abnormal behaviors to pinpoint specific issues and their root causes. A knowledgebase of engineering experience-accumulated by Cisco over decades of network monitoring and troubleshooting-works with the patterns and anomalies uncovered by ML in the Worldwide Data Platform to prescribe actions to fix issues. Workers in a remote branch office that are taking longer than the normal baseline to onboard, for example, trigger an alert in Cisco DNA Assurance, along with potential remedies, enabling NetOps to take proactive remediation steps before the delays impact productivity and customer experience.

In IP networks, a problematic event is often preceded by a benign event or series of events. Using the Proactive Exploration features of AI Network Analytics, NetOps can, for example, be forewarned of increases in Wi-Fi interference, network congestion, and office traffic loads. By learning how a series of events are correlated to one another, system-generated insights can help foresee future events before they happen and alert IT staff with suggestions for corrective actions. These insights can recommend changes to Wi-Fi, switch, or application configurations that will improve system performance and user experience, improve issue relevancy, and accurately identify trends and root causes.

AI Network Analytics can also compare activity and patterns among, for example, branch offices, to determine 'normal' activity and pinpoint performance issues pertaining to individual sites. Since all the data in Worldwide Data Platform is anonymized, Cisco AI Network Analytics can securely compare a campus network's performance against other sites of similar size and configuration, helping to identify opportunities for network upgrades while optimizing IT spending.

Action and Guided Remediation from Expert Knowledgebase

Insights lead to action with guided remediation suggestions resulting from the fusion of machine pattern recognition and AI-derived workflows from the engineering knowledgebase. Events similar to those that have occurred in other enterprise sites provide possible solutions that have previously resolved analogous issues. This demonstrates the value of leveraging the Worldwide Data Platform and ML to capture issues that crop up sporadically in networks all over the world and resolve them quickly and efficiently.

Note that participating in the Worldwide Data Platform is optional when using Cisco DNA Center, but will result in more limited capabilities. Even though all data received from customer DNA Centers is anonymized, and each customer has a unique private key for decryption, not participating in the Worldwide Data Platform is an option for organizations that have privacy and compliance issues that limit data sharing.In

Intent-based Networking is Smarter and Simpler to Manage with AI Network Analytics

Cisco AI Network Analytics, within Cisco DNA Center, adds another layer of intelligence to Intent-Based Networking, making networks even smarter, simpler to manage, and more secure. Integrating decades of Cisco network engineering experience into the AI Network Analytics platform to continuously analyze network operations and deviations leads to faster problem resolution and thus greater IT efficiency. By identifying the most relevant optimization opportunities for each customer's unique configuration and usage patterns, IT resources can be allocated to high priority projects providing the most benefit instead of chasing minor fluctuations in network performance.

Cisco will continue to add AI and machine learning to bring simplicity and security to enterprise networks of all sizes and shades of complexity. The more telemetry, operational statistics, and security threat indicators flow into the Cisco Worldwide Data Platform, the more value enterprises using Cisco DNA Center will gain.

Watch my presentations on AI, ML, and Reinventing Access in a Multi-Domain World, at Cisco Live US, June 10 -13.

For more an overview of AI/ML and multi-domain networking, read Cisco EVP/GM ENB Scott Harrell's latest post Intelligent Next Step for Intent-Based Networking.

For an in-depth primer on AI/ML in Intent-Based Networking, read Cisco CTO John Apostolopoulos' post Improving Networks with Artificial Intelligence.

For more information on Cisco AI Network Analytics, visit our web sites for Assurance and AI.

For more on our multi-domain access story, read a new post by Prashanth Shenoy, 3 Ways Intent-Based Networking Fulfills Business Intent with Multidomain Integration

Also, check out this video as Anand Oswal and John Apostolopoulos dive into how intent-based networking and AI come together!

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 17:47:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
01:48pCISCO LIVE US : Let's Accelerate Outcomes at the IoT Edge
PU
01:48pCISCO : We all make possible together
PU
01:48pCISCO : Bringing Software Practices and Software Skills to Networking with Cisco..
PU
01:48pCISCO AI NETWORK ANALYTICS : Making Networks Smarter and Simpler to Manage
PU
01:38pCISCO : Unleashes the Capabilities of the New Network
PU
01:31pCISCO : Securely Connects Harsh Environments and Remote Locations at the IoT Edg..
PR
01:28pIOT&MDASH;NOW ON THE CAMPUS FABRIC : Report from the Front Lines
PU
01:14pU.S. Corporate Cash Piles Drop to Three-Year Low -- Update
DJ
12:08pCISCO : 3 things you need to know about Cisco Threat Response at CLUS
PU
12:08pCISCO : Experience Learning at the Next Level
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 844 M
EBIT 2019 16 606 M
Net income 2019 12 666 M
Finance 2019 10 145 M
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 19,98
P/E ratio 2020 18,63
EV / Sales 2019 4,42x
EV / Sales 2020 4,18x
Capitalization 239 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 57,5 $
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS29.10%221 656
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD0.78%39 307
ERICSSON AB20.12%32 216
NOKIA OYJ-11.68%28 263
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS42.19%25 062
ARISTA NETWORKS16.96%18 494
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About