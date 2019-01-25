Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Cisco : AMP tracks new campaign that delivers Ursnif

01/25/2019 | 02:44am EST
Threat Research

This blog post was authored by John Arneson of Cisco Talos

Cisco Talos once again spotted the Ursnif malware in the wild. We tracked this information stealer after Cisco's Advanced Malware Protection (AMP) Exploit Prevention engine alerted us to these Ursnif infections. Thanks to AMP, we were able to prevent Ursnif from infecting any of its targets. The alert piqued our curiosity, so we began to dig a bit deeper and provide some recent IoCs related to this threat, which traditionally attempts to steal users' banking login credentials and other login information. Talos has covered Ursnif in the past, as it is one of the most popular malware that attackers have deployed recently. In April, we detected that Ursnif was being delivered via malicious emails along with the IceID banking trojan.

Read more here

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 07:43:00 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 596 M
EBIT 2019 16 369 M
Net income 2019 12 727 M
Finance 2019 13 694 M
Yield 2019 3,04%
P/E ratio 2019 16,02
P/E ratio 2020 15,11
EV / Sales 2019 3,71x
EV / Sales 2020 3,54x
Capitalization 205 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 51,8 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS4.92%205 061
QUALCOMM-10.72%62 754
NOKIA OYJ5.65%34 078
ERICSSON AB-1.80%28 293
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS-0.22%18 714
ARISTA NETWORKS5.50%16 767
