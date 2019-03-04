Cisco : Accelerate Data Center Modernization with New Cisco and Hitachi Adaptive Solutions for Converged Infrastructure

Enterprise IT leaders are being asked to deliver performance, scale, and availability for their mission-critical workloads while improving operational efficiency through the adoption of new management solutions that include AI and analytics capabilities. The goal is to accelerate deployment and management of legacy and new applications while eliminating management complexity and costs. There has always been a need for solutions that deliver continuous availability, meet SLAs, and prioritize innovation. But modernizing data centers can be a challenging task, and it's vital to select trusted technology partners with proven expertise and who know how to build a high performance, resilient infrastructure.

Introducing Cisco and Hitachi Adaptive Solution for Converged Infrastructure.

Cisco and Hitachi Vantara share many customers with data center modernization initiatives. As a result, Cisco and Hitachi have collaborated to deliver new validated solutions that helps enterprise businesses meet the challenges of today and position themselves for the future. The new Cisco and Hitachi Adaptive Solutions for Converged Infrastructure combines the power of Cisco UCS and Cisco Nexus switches with Hitachi Vantage data collection and storage platforms. This joint solution not only brings together our compute, network, and storage products but also includes management and analytics capabilities that can simplify operations, diagnose problems, and offer remedies before they can affect users. Experience you can trust The Cisco and Hitachi partnership brings together industry leaders that enable enterprises to leverage decades of industry expertise and technology innovation. The Cisco and Hitachi Adaptive Solutions for Converged Infrastructure helps our mutual customers confidently take the next step in their digital transformation journey. Please read the Hitachi Vantara press release and blog to learn more.

Share: