CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
My previous session
Cisco : Accelerate Data Center Modernization with New Cisco and Hitachi Adaptive Solutions for Converged Infrastructure

03/04/2019 | 05:35pm EST

Enterprise IT leaders are being asked to deliver performance, scale, and availability for their mission-critical workloads while improving operational efficiency through the adoption of new management solutions that include AI and analytics capabilities. The goal is to accelerate deployment and management of legacy and new applications while eliminating management complexity and costs. There has always been a need for solutions that deliver continuous availability, meet SLAs, and prioritize innovation. But modernizing data centers can be a challenging task, and it's vital to select trusted technology partners with proven expertise and who know how to build a high performance, resilient infrastructure.

Introducing Cisco and Hitachi Adaptive Solution for Converged Infrastructure.

Cisco and Hitachi Vantara share many customers with data center modernization initiatives. As a result, Cisco and Hitachi have collaborated to deliver new validated solutions that helps enterprise businesses meet the challenges of today and position themselves for the future. The new Cisco and Hitachi Adaptive Solutions for Converged Infrastructure combines the power of Cisco UCS and Cisco Nexus switches with Hitachi Vantage data collection and storage platforms. This joint solution not only brings together our compute, network, and storage products but also includes management and analytics capabilities that can simplify operations, diagnose problems, and offer remedies before they can affect users.

Experience you can trust

The Cisco and Hitachi partnership brings together industry leaders that enable enterprises to leverage decades of industry expertise and technology innovation. The Cisco and Hitachi Adaptive Solutions for Converged Infrastructure helps our mutual customers confidently take the next step in their digital transformation journey.

Please read the Hitachi Vantara press release and blog to learn more.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 22:34:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 689 M
EBIT 2019 16 546 M
Net income 2019 12 137 M
Finance 2019 12 593 M
Yield 2019 2,64%
P/E ratio 2019 18,53
P/E ratio 2020 17,39
EV / Sales 2019 4,13x
EV / Sales 2020 3,95x
Capitalization 226 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 54,0 $
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS18.65%227 893
QUALCOMM-4.76%64 618
NOKIA OYJ5.96%34 041
ERICSSON AB9.75%30 467
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS24.83%23 453
ARISTA NETWORKS35.99%21 602
