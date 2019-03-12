Cisco : Accelerating Insights and Analytics with VAPP & Cisco Meraki APIs

Financials ($) Sales 2019 51 689 M EBIT 2019 16 546 M Net income 2019 12 278 M Finance 2019 12 593 M Yield 2019 2,61% P/E ratio 2019 18,48 P/E ratio 2020 17,56 EV / Sales 2019 4,18x EV / Sales 2020 3,99x Capitalization 229 B Chart CISCO SYSTEMS Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 31 Average target price 54,0 $ Spread / Average Target 4,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CISCO SYSTEMS 19.82% 224 812 QUALCOMM -4.50% 64 788 NOKIA OYJ 6.12% 33 799 ERICSSON AB 11.68% 30 761 MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 22.96% 22 754 ARISTA NETWORKS 33.74% 20 792