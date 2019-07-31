Cisco : Agrees to $8.6 Million Payout in Security-Camera Case

By Asa Fitch

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is settling years-old claims that it sold surveillance-camera systems to U.S. government agencies with software that could be easily hacked, according to a law firm that brought a whistleblower suit against the networking and telecommunications giant.

The U.S. company will pay $2.6 million to the federal government and up to $6 million to 15 state governments, law firm Phillips & Cohen LLP said in a statement Wednesday.

Concerns about the system were raised by James Glenn, a former consultant at Danish company NetDesign that worked with Cisco about 10 years ago, the firm said. Cisco eventually plugged the security holes, it said.

A Cisco spokeswoman said the company is pleased to have resolved the dispute.

"There was no allegation or evidence that any unauthorized access to customers' video occurred as a result of the architecture," she said.

