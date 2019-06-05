Cisco : All Things Cisco UCS Programmability at Cisco Live

A Great Time to be Computing

The Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS) has never been better, which is a strange thing to say about something that has always been great!

Recent debuts of the M5 architecture, the 6454 Fabric Interconnect, the C480 ML, and the multi-node C2400 along with the rock-solid B200 and B480 blade models make UCS the ultimate computing platform in versatility and flexibility.

Plus, there are so many options for managing and automating Cisco UCS

Cisco Intersight

UCS Manager / UCS Central / Cisco IMC

Configuration Management Tools - Ansible / Puppet / Terraform

Walk, Run, and Fly with UCS Programmability

UCS is the original compute platform. Built API first with 100% automation and programmability at its core. There are many ways to utilize the UCS APIs, with so many options how do you get started, go faster, and really takeoff?

Cisco Live San Diego has the sessions you need to unlock your inner compute wrangler. You can go easy with a UCS Compute Programmability Overview, expand your toolbox with UCS PowerShell and Python options or supercharge automation with UCS and Intersight Ansible.

You'll learn from the experts, we don't just program UCS for a living, we live for programming UCS!

Miguel Barajas - Technical Solutions Architect

John McDonough - Technical Leader

David Soper - Technical Marketing Engineer

Oliver Walsdorf - Technical Marketing Engineer

Checkout the myriad of sessions for UCS Programmability in the DevNet Zone as well as the new Programmability Breakout sessions. There are a couple sessions for ACI programmability and Kubernetes in the list as well. Don't think of these other session like we are cheating on UCS, just that we are expanding our realm of expertise.

Cisco Live San Diego 2019 - Cisco UCS Programmability Sessions

Life and Learning after Cisco Live San Diego

What do you do after Cisco Live? Probably the week was a blur, everything you learned has to share your brain with the parties, concerts, keynotes, scavenger hunts, trivia, schwag collection; etc.

Join DevNet, lots of great content is always available, sign up today at developer.cisco.com/join/clus19

What's Great About DevNet

DevNet is free

DevNet is loaded with developer content Labs Docs Sandbox environments, to hone your skills

DevNet is always being updated with the latest technology

DevNet will make you smarter, simply by joining

DevNet is the place to start, or continue, your journey

You know what else is great about DevNet? YOU!

We are celebrating the 5 year anniversary of the DevNet Zone, and we couldn't have done any of this without the help of every member of this amazing global Community of professionals.

From North America…

John and Silvia in the DevNet Zone

To Australia…

Thank you for being on this journey with us.

