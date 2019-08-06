Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Announces Intent to Acquire Voicea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 08:01am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco)

News Summary:

  • Cisco intent to acquire Voicea* represents another proof point in Cisco's continuous commitment to making Webex the collaboration platform-of-choice for the best employee experience.
  • As part of the Webex portfolio, our first focus is to use Voicea to turn a simple meeting into a treasure trove of digital meeting notes and insights, with robust data privacy.
  • Acquisition builds upon Cisco's vision of Cognitive Collaboration, which slipstreams AI across all interactions to make teams more productive.  

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced its intent to acquire privately-held Voicea, headquartered in Mountain View, CA. Voicea is the creator of a market-leading real-time solution that provides meeting transcription, voice search, and meeting highlights/action items, with robust data privacy.  It helps teams have more productive and actionable meetings by turning talk into action.

With Voicea technology, Cisco will enhance its Webex portfolio of products with a powerful transcription service that blends AI and Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) to unlock the power of any collaboration, like meetings and calls.  Our first focus with Voicea is to turn meetings into a treasure trove of digital meeting notes and insights. Attendees and non-attendees can quickly gather the most relevant information from these digital notes and insights, turning a block of text into actionable information. 

Key Facts:

  • This acquisition reflects Cisco's vison of Cognitive Collaboration, interoperability, and workplace transformation through combining the power of AI, ML, software, hardware, and the network to remove friction and get work done faster and smarter.
  • The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of Cisco's fiscal year 2020, subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals.
  • Upon completion of the transaction, the Voicea team will join the Webex portfolio team, led by Sri Srinivasan, Senior Vice President and General Manager. Read the blog for more details.
  • Cisco collaboration customers include 95 percent of the Fortune 500.
  • More than 130 million people use Webex every month.
  • More than 360 million meetings happen on Webex each year. 

"Voicea's true market leading technology will be a game changer for our Webex customers to experience more productive and actionable meetings," said Amy Chang, senior vice president and general manager, Cisco Collaboration. "The acquisition of Voicea allows us to leap past basic transcription services and instead, continue delivering on our vision of AI-driven, Cognitive Collaboration across our entire portfolio."

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

* Rizio Inc., is doing business as Voicea

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks.

Press Contact:

Industry Analyst Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Christine Johansen

Ben Culp

Carol Villazon

+1 (617) 595-8434

+1 (949) 823 3787

+1 (408) 527-6538

cjohanse@cisco.com

beculp@cisco.com

carolv@cisco.com  

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-announces-intent-to-acquire-voicea-300896768.html

SOURCE Cisco


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
08:10aLEARNING TOGETHER : Cisco's Sales Associate Program Inspires the Future
PU
08:01aCISCO : Announces Intent to Acquire Voicea
PR
08/05IBM and other companies launch new blockchain network for supply management
RE
08/02MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Slide For Fifth Day To Lowest Level In A Month After ..
DJ
08/02CISCO : Discover what's possible – Introducing the interactive Healthcare ..
PU
08/02CISCO : Threat Roundup for July 26 to August 2
PU
08/02CISCO : Honeywell and Cisco unite for Building Technology Day
PU
08/02CISCO : Achieves 2020 Supply Chain GHG Goal Early; Announces New Goals
PU
08/02CISCO : Meet the Best Analysis Blog of the 2018 IT Blog Awards
PU
08/02CISCO : A Historic City Modernizes with IoT
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group