Cisco : Application Hosting on Catalyst 9000 Series Switches

With the ever changing business landscapes, the need to go digital and always on, the amount of data that is pumped into the network has grown exponentially. There are new speeds and feeds that the networks supports. Data can distress the network if some context is unknown. Organisations today need intuitive networks. Unless there is an astute way to govern the data and gain insights, there is always an overhead of latency and low visibility of what is happening inside of your organisation's network. Need of the hour is to have data optimized networks. A network with intelligence at the edge.

Catalyst 9000 series switches were built to drive Intent-Based Networking. They run on a state-of-the-art operating system known as open Cisco IOS® XE Software that supports innovations like assurance, policy-based automation, model-driven programmability, streaming telemetry, and patching. One of the key tenet at Cisco has always been simplification with optimization.

Powered by x86, Catalyst 9000 series can now support Application Hosting capabilities. With the introduction of native docker support on Catalyst switches, users can now create, deploy and run applications using docker containers. This is the ability to enable our customers, partners and developers to run off the shelf apps or build their own apps. This gives our customers the added edge of reducing their TCO. With 1GB throughput, 120GB SSD/960GB SATA storage to host apps, 25% CPU resources allocated to apps and 2GB-8GB memory for apps, customers can get the most out of the underlying switching infra.

As the threat surface increases, one of the key concerns would be around security and what this means to Application Hosting. At Cisco, be it any product or a solution, we place utmost significance on complexities that come with security, and it is no different here. Having a separate storage to host apps ensures isolation. Process and file access is completely restricted through user namespace. Safe kernel space is ensured by not opening up the entire bash for user specific changes. In addition to this, there is a provision to configure host authenticated USB password, encrypted internally using type 6 encryption with global master key to provide a secure environment.

We want our customers to have uninterrupted networks and to attain scalability with great ease. This is where Cisco DNA Center comes into play. Cisco DNA Center provides customers a centralized management dashboard for complete control of their network. With Cisco DNA Center, you can now manage the complete lifecycle of applications with few clicks of a button and scale the business as needed to move towards digital transformation. This calls for another key differentiation on Catalyst switching portfolio.

As we move towards hosting various solutions on Catalyst switches, we want to open this rich ecosystem of apps to our customers through DevNet Ecosystem Exchange and it doesn't stop at this. Partners and solution providers are now welcome to submit their solution through Ecosystem Exchange for integration with Catalyst 9000 series switches. We are also introducing Application Hosting sandbox on DevNet to take advantage of developing a docker app in the developer environment and deploying it on Catalyst switches. Cisco's Intent Based Networking architecture, along with the Catalyst 9000 series switches, will continue to provide our customers with an integrated solution that can span across Enterprise, WAN and Data Center.

To learn more about Application Hosting solution on Catalyst 9000 series switches, please visit Enterprise Switching Page on DevNet: https://developer.cisco.com/app-hosting/

Share: