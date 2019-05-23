Cisco : Are you attending Cisco LIVE US 2019?

Well if so a great area for Service Providers and Engineers to meet our industry experts is the DevNet Zone … Cisco LIVE DevNet Zone is a can't miss opportunity for your career.

WHAT IS CISCO LIVE?

Cisco Live is Cisco's world-renowned annual customer and partner conference that is designed to build the foundation for your digital future by providing attendees with education, connections, and inspiration.

Transform your outlook, career, and potential by learning directly from Cisco's best and brightest. From technical education to future-focused thought leadership, 1:1 meetings with Cisco experts to connecting with Cisco partners, having fun at the Cisco Live Celebration to networking with your peers, Cisco Live is the place to experience it all.

Date: June 9-13, 2019

LOCATION

111 W. Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101

WHAT IS THE DEVNET ZONE?

We are Cisco's software developer resource community helping developers and network engineers innovate using Cisco technologies and platforms. The DevNet Zone enables a hands-on experience with APIs available for your favorite Cisco Products. Our Labs, classes, demos, workshops, panels and more showcase how easy it is for you to become a developer. We have about a dozen DevNet Sessions specifically targeting our Service Provider Community.

BUILD INFRASTRUCTURE WITH DEVNET

Take a DevNet session and get hands-on with additional content!

CODE APPLICATIONS WITH DEVNET

Start basic to advanced coding in our learning lab.

DevNet Zone workshops now offer CCIE continuing education credits.

WHO IS DEVNET FOR?

Everyone - no experience required! You can start from the very basics at the DevNet Zone. From network engineers, software developers, women in tech, beginning coders and more - come see us if you want to learn how APIs can help:

Orchestrate a unified policy across your network

Leverage automation and analytics to make services easier to deploy and maintain

Discover open, programmable interfaces to tap into the intelligence of your network

Create communications-enabled Cloud collaboration or Contact Center solutions

Develop, deploy, and manage microservices applications in the Cloud

Connect, manage, or build Internet of Things applications

Some examples of the key DevNet Sessions & Workshops for Service Providers are:

DevNet Workshop-Getting started with migration from CLI to model-driven configuration on IOS XR devices - DEVWKS-1446

DevNet Workshop - API driven closed-loop remediation with Crosswork Health Insights and Change Automation - DEVWKS-1444

DevNet Workshop - Building IP Core Network with OpenConfig - DEVWKS-1644

DevNet Workshop - Automated BGP with IOx and Guestshell - DEVWKS-2058

So Service Providers and Engineers if you are attending Cisco LIVE US 2019 don't forget to register and stop by the DevNet Zone to meet the experts…

