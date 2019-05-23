Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 05/23 12:29:20 pm
54.175 USD   -2.72%
12:08pCISCO : Are you attending Cisco LIVE US 2019?
PU
12:08pCISCO : Coding Essentials I – NetDevOps Series, Part 3
PU
12:08pCISCO : Sorpresa! JasperLoader targets Italy with a new bag of tricks
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Are you attending Cisco LIVE US 2019?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

Well if so a great area for Service Providers and Engineers to meet our industry experts is the DevNet Zone … Cisco LIVE DevNet Zone is a can't miss opportunity for your career.

WHAT IS CISCO LIVE?

Cisco Live is Cisco's world-renowned annual customer and partner conference that is designed to build the foundation for your digital future by providing attendees with education, connections, and inspiration.

Transform your outlook, career, and potential by learning directly from Cisco's best and brightest. From technical education to future-focused thought leadership, 1:1 meetings with Cisco experts to connecting with Cisco partners, having fun at the Cisco Live Celebration to networking with your peers, Cisco Live is the place to experience it all.

Date: June 9-13, 2019

LOCATION

111 W. Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101

WHAT IS THE DEVNET ZONE?

We are Cisco's software developer resource community helping developers and network engineers innovate using Cisco technologies and platforms. The DevNet Zone enables a hands-on experience with APIs available for your favorite Cisco Products. Our Labs, classes, demos, workshops, panels and more showcase how easy it is for you to become a developer. We have about a dozen DevNet Sessions specifically targeting our Service Provider Community.

BUILD INFRASTRUCTURE WITH DEVNET

  • Take a DevNet session and get hands-on with additional content!

CODE APPLICATIONS WITH DEVNET

  • Start basic to advanced coding in our learning lab.
  • DevNet Zone workshops now offer CCIE continuing education credits.

WHO IS DEVNET FOR?

Everyone - no experience required! You can start from the very basics at the DevNet Zone. From network engineers, software developers, women in tech, beginning coders and more - come see us if you want to learn how APIs can help:

  • Orchestrate a unified policy across your network
  • Leverage automation and analytics to make services easier to deploy and maintain
  • Discover open, programmable interfaces to tap into the intelligence of your network
  • Create communications-enabled Cloud collaboration or Contact Center solutions
  • Develop, deploy, and manage microservices applications in the Cloud
  • Connect, manage, or build Internet of Things applications

Some examples of the key DevNet Sessions & Workshops for Service Providers are:

  • DevNet Workshop-Getting started with migration from CLI to model-driven configuration on IOS XR devices - DEVWKS-1446
  • DevNet Workshop - API driven closed-loop remediation with Crosswork Health Insights and Change Automation - DEVWKS-1444
  • DevNet Workshop - Building IP Core Network with OpenConfig - DEVWKS-1644
  • DevNet Workshop - Automated BGP with IOx and Guestshell - DEVWKS-2058

Register today here.

So Service Providers and Engineers if you are attending Cisco LIVE US 2019 don't forget to register and stop by the DevNet Zone to meet the experts…

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 16:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
12:08pCISCO : Are you attending Cisco LIVE US 2019?
PU
12:08pCISCO : Coding Essentials I – NetDevOps Series, Part 3
PU
12:08pCISCO : Sorpresa! JasperLoader targets Italy with a new bag of tricks
PU
12:02pCISCO : Why complexity is affecting your company's security
AQ
11:28aCISCO : Sopresa! JasperLoader targets Italy with a new bag of tricks
PU
11:08aCISCO : Service Provider Day in Sweden
PU
11:08a#CISCOCHAT LIVE : Making an Impact on Homelessness
PU
10:47aFIRSTWAVE CLOUD TECHNOLOGY : unveils first significant win via OEM agreement wit..
AQ
09:26aCISCO : 21,411 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. Acquired by Essex Savings Bank
AQ
09:23aGDPR ONE YEAR ON : What Have We Learned?
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 844 M
EBIT 2019 16 606 M
Net income 2019 12 666 M
Finance 2019 10 145 M
Yield 2019 2,45%
P/E ratio 2019 19,89
P/E ratio 2020 18,55
EV / Sales 2019 4,53x
EV / Sales 2020 4,29x
Capitalization 245 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 57,5 $
Spread / Average Target 3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS30.44%245 149
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD15.36%38 377
ERICSSON AB24.15%33 458
NOKIA OYJ-8.76%28 834
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS32.68%25 151
ARISTA NETWORKS20.14%19 382
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About