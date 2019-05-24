Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 05/24 11:33:12 am
54.275 USD   +0.16%
11:23aCISCO : My Partner Listening Tour – Identifying Key Success Factors of Customer Obsession
PU
11:23aMEET THE EXPERTS : Talking Retail
PU
11:23aCISCO : At Cisco, your Battle Buddy has your 6
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : At Cisco, your Battle Buddy has your 6

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 11:23am EDT

Every soldier starts their career the same way as those before them-in an eight to ten week trial where they're pushed and pulled (and stressed) to their limits; transformed from a civilian into a warrior. We all start out different but by the time it's over, we all graduate as brothers and sisters with bonds forged in the fires of adversity. All thanks to a Battle Buddy.

What's a Battle Buddy?

Throughout that process, we are each assigned a Battle Buddy. In the military, this is a peer you can rely on, who can help you when times are tough and who you, in turn, can help. We also use words like 'brother' or 'sister' to show this closeness. And long after we've finished our service, we still remember these men and women who stood by our sides during some pretty stressful times. My first Battle Buddy was a guy named Chuck from Maine. The second was Rich.

Rich and I were junior enlisted together in the same Company. Our careers kept intersecting over the next ten years until I found myself as a mobilized National Guard soldier patrolling the streets of a town most people couldn't pronounce (in the former Yugoslavia).

Rich served in one of our sister companies while I ran a Personal Security Detachment of 22 men who were basically brawlers tasked with protecting visiting dignitaries or VIPs. Sometimes Generals, sometimes important civilians. Once it was the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleading squad. At the same time, Rich was serving in our line platoons leading a squad of Scouts. Scouts were men who focused on a more traditional mission; building stability in the region and ensuring that the local populace didn't fall back into war.

The value of teamwork

About 80% of the way through my tour there, I was asked to take my team to the far side of the country and work with the Canadian Army for a couple of weeks. But as I worked up the mission, I quickly realized I was short about 8-10 troops and two vehicles. So I went to the boss with a 'by name' request and 24 hours later, Rich and his squad were on loan. While these sorts of operational attachments and detachments aren't unusual, you never really know who you're going to get. But going out alone and unafraid is a lot easier when you know your attached troops are also your 'brother from another mother', so to speak.

We spent our two-week mission with the Canadian Army in a successful Coalition effort conducting joint patrols and building on the partnership of our two nations. With Rich and his team augmenting my team, I was able to complete the mission with a trusted friend and a crew that I knew was well trained. It was then that I learned the real value of a helping hand.

I'd go on to leave the service about a year later when my son was born, but I never lost the value of the Battle Buddy concept. And I'm glad to say that my team continues this culture of brotherhood in serving our customers here at Cisco. I genuinely love it, despite never being a 'team sport' type as a kid (but don't tell my current team).

A culture of service

This type of team culture isn't unique within Cisco either. Under Chuck Robbins' leadership, we've leveraged the characteristics of high performing teams for our mission of solving the toughest technical problems. And in my role today, with the Army as our customer, we're also leveraging Cisco's innovative solutions (including our new Hosted Collaboration for Defense solution) to solve those same problems.

For example, Cisco's U.S. Department of Defense customers work on complex, closed networks. As a global leader in Information Technology, we've invested and have significant experience in solutions that allow us to work with Defense customers when others might not be able to. In turn, groups like our Classified Network Services (CNS) team can help our customers directly by offering solutions to their challenges supported by people with the right clearances at the right time.

Veterans like myself, who now work for Cisco, have worked hard to create Battle Buddy relationships with our customers. And while our engineering team might actually have a guy named Rich, in reality we've created an organization full of talented people who reflect the same heart of service and brotherhood that he did.

I'm grateful for the brotherhood Rich, and the others, shared with me during those years. Last month, when he came home from Europe, Rich and I had the chance to grab dinner and share some stories. It was then that he reminded me of the time we were driving out to the Canadian sector and his truck ran out of gas. To this day I don't remember it, but we had a good laugh anyway. At the time I guess I was so stressed over the mission that I never noticed what was happening with him (and the truck). But even then he had my trust to handle the situation and get the job done for me, as a good battle buddy would. Thanks Rich-I got your 6.

Ich dien (I serve),

Jason D Port, Regional Manager
US Army Enterprise Region, Cisco

Resources

See how Cisco is connecting veterans to tech jobs

Cisco scholarships for veterans

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 15:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
11:23aCISCO : My Partner Listening Tour – Identifying Key Success Factors of Cus..
PU
11:23aMEET THE EXPERTS : Talking Retail
PU
11:23aCISCO : At Cisco, your Battle Buddy has your 6
PU
09:25aCISCO : Autonomous trucks to deliver packages to your doorstep
AQ
08:14aCISCO : In the ‘Benefits Lottery' – Cisco is a Winning Ticket!
PU
05/23CISCO : NSO Developer Days – June 18-21 in Stockholm
PU
05/23EPISODE 7 : Global panel, brand authenticity & blockchain
PU
05/23CISCO : Demystifying Artificial Intelligence's Role in Contact Centers
PU
05/23CISCO : FormSD
PU
05/23CISCO : Five Game-Changers for Mid-Market Businesses That Boldly Move to Cloud C..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 844 M
EBIT 2019 16 606 M
Net income 2019 12 666 M
Finance 2019 10 145 M
Yield 2019 2,52%
P/E ratio 2019 19,35
P/E ratio 2020 18,05
EV / Sales 2019 4,28x
EV / Sales 2020 4,04x
Capitalization 232 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 57,5 $
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS28.53%231 973
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD12.51%38 394
ERICSSON AB20.07%32 429
NOKIA OYJ-12.42%27 769
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS30.81%24 797
ARISTA NETWORKS20.73%19 491
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About