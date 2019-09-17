Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/17 04:35:33 pm
49.48 USD   -0.96%
05:52pCISCO : Automate Application Configuration and Policy Deployment with Ansible
PU
05:32pCISCO : Emotet is back after a summer break
PU
12:52pWI-FI IN HAZARDOUS LOCATIONS : five must-haves
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Automate Application Configuration and Policy Deployment with Ansible

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 05:52pm EDT

On October 3rd I'll be presenting a live webinar in which I'll show how to Automate Application Configuration and Policy Deployment with Ansible.Register now.

Application Deployment

Applications deployment is more than just loading the application onto some compute resources and starting it up. Applications require infrastructure, networking, and policy to govern how that application interacts with other resources. A development team might only ever focus on the application and the resources the application needs to consume and what the application provides. That's fine, in fact it is probably a very standard model for a development team to assume that the required resources for the application are able to be retrieved by the application. As well, the development team will assume that the resources created by the application will be able to be delivered to the users.

Application Policy

The ability for the application to operate, communicate, migrate, be secure, and so on… Well, that's application policy. Application policy defines things like what VLANs the application needs, what other services the application can communicate with, (e.g. databases, messages queues, web servers). Also something to consider are the ports the application communicates on. Application policy can dictate that the application can listen to these ports but needs to respond only on another port. Application policy can become very large, defining policy for load balancers, firewalls, internal communications vs. external communications. Deploying an application's policy across all the infrastructure and services the application requires could be a fairly large task, time consuming and potentially prone to errors.

Why not Automate

Automation sounds good, you can ensure that all the policies for ports, queues, firewalls, databases, web servers, load balancers, etc. are correctly constructed and applied. Automation for application resources and policies with products like the Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS), Nexus 9000 switches, and Cisco Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) is completely achievable with their APIs.

There are several SDKs for those APIs, in languages like Python and PowerShell and Go. Actually, you don't even need the SDKs you could program directly to each product's API. However, each of these APIs is a bit different than the others. The APIs authenticate and manage sessions differently. The APIs query and configure differently. The APIs encode their data differently. Each API is great and provides fantastic product functionality coverage. However, using them together could be a little frustrating.

Automation Alone is not DevOps

Running a script can automate a process but that is only part of what DevOps is. DevOps is a big and varied topic with just as many big and varied definitions. Putting some scripts together in a connected process and adding in a bit of source control with a dash of logging and team communication, now that's DevOps!

On October 3rd I'll be presenting a live webinar, in which I'll show how to Automate Application Configuration and Policy Deployment with Ansible.

The webinar will cover several phases of how the components of this DevOps style came together, with each phase building upon the prior one. Starting with the 'Walk' phase I'll show how to query your resources, next in the 'Run' phase I'll look at applying configuration and finally in the 'Fly' phase I'll add in the DevOps components and practices.

The components/products in the webinar are:

Related resources:

DevNet Automation Exchange
DevNet Code Exchange
DevNet Certifications
Cisco ACI DevNet Developer Center

Cisco Nexus DevNet Developer Center

Cisco UCS DevNet Developer Center

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 21:51:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
05:52pCISCO : Automate Application Configuration and Policy Deployment with Ansible
PU
05:32pCISCO : Emotet is back after a summer break
PU
12:52pWI-FI IN HAZARDOUS LOCATIONS : five must-haves
PU
12:52pCISCO : Two Clicks to Root Cause
PU
12:12pCISCO : at SAPTeched – where Cisco innovation bridges an empowered SAP ent..
PU
11:52aFROM CONTROLLERS TO MULTI-DOMAIN : 7 Pillars of Intent-Based Networking
PU
11:32aCRYPTOCURRENCY MINERS AREN'T DEAD YE : Documenting the voracious but simple &ldq..
PU
09:07aCISCO : 11 Rules of Innovation from Cisco CX's Chief Architect
PU
08:27aCISCO : Handy Tips on Accelerating Your DAA Deployment
PU
08:07aFROM CIVIL LITIGATOR TO CISCO : How Cisco Benefits Have Changed My Life
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 927 M
EBIT 2020 17 200 M
Net income 2020 12 336 M
Finance 2020 11 870 M
Yield 2020 2,91%
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,78x
EV / Sales2021 3,64x
Capitalization 212 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 55,67  $
Last Close Price 49,41  $
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS15.30%212 095
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD28.39%41 781
NOKIA OYJ-6.86%28 664
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS44.32%27 653
ERICSSON AB-0.23%26 312
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%19 337
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group