Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Best of FY19 – Partner Success Stories

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 03:35pm EDT

The year has almost closed, and the results are in… Our Cisco partners still rank among the greatest in the industry.

FY19 came with lots of changes within our partner business-landscape. From a new leader of the Global Partner Organization, Oliver Tuszik, to a brand new chapter for our Cisco Partner Ecosystem - Perform and Transform.

And amongst the changes and achievements this past year, our commitment to our partners' success has remained steadfast. In fact, our commitment has never been stronger. There has never been a bigger opportunity for Cisco and our partners to perform for today and transform to win tomorrow.

And our partner success stories program capture - week after week - our commitment to showcasing how our Cisco partners are Performing and Transforming for our customers.

Take a look back at our top-performing partner success stories of FY19.

Power of the Partner Ecosystem - Digital Solution Integrator partners IGNW and Presidio unlocked the power of the Cisco Partner Ecosystem for the University of Portland, enhancing their digital strategy and future-proofing infrastructure.

Wi-Fi Solution Serves up Data for Fast Food - When McDonalds Belgium needed a way to give their guests free, fast, and secure WiFi, Cisco Solution Partner Purple stepped up to package up a solution that would have every customer saying 'I'm 'Lovin it.'

Breaking Down Tech Barriers for Doctors Without Borders USA - Doctors Without Borders provides medical aid where it's needed most. When they were struggling with an outdated IT system, Cisco Partner ShoreGroup came to the rescue when they needed it

Winning Big by Connecting with Fans - As a Cisco partner, Local Measure is a star player at creating meaningful experiences for any-sized crowds. Watch the Sydney Cricket Ground success story for more.

Keeping Students Learning and Keeping Cyber Threats at Bay - Shawnee Heights School District realizes the security risks when students connect to an unsecure network. Fortunately, Apple and Cisco Security Connector for iOS have a solution.

Visit our Partner Stories page to see more stories like these, and to share your story on what you are making possible for our customers.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 19:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
03:35pCISCO : Best of FY19 – Partner Success Stories
PU
11:30aSUMMER READING LIST : 5 recommendations to keep you inspired and informed
PU
08:10aCISCO : 5 things This Cisco Intern Learned in 5 Weeks
PU
03:45aCISCO : Network Assurance with Machine Reasoning and Machine Learning
PU
07/24CISCO : DevNet Certifications – How to get ready for the DevOps Exam
PU
07/24CISCO : Applications Running on Network Switches?
PU
07/24CISCO : The ISR Family Expands SD-WAN Security and LTE Support
PU
07/24CISCO : The Current State of Technology Financing
PU
07/24CISCO : How is Cisco Helping You? Press ‘Play' to Perform and Transform
PU
07/24OPTICS IN THE DATA CENTER : Powering Ever-Increasing Capacity Demands
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 51 893 M
EBIT 2019 16 609 M
Net income 2019 12 630 M
Finance 2019 10 269 M
Yield 2019 2,38%
P/E ratio 2019 20,1x
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,52x
EV / Sales2020 4,29x
Capitalization 245 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 59,12  $
Last Close Price 57,23  $
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS33.19%244 986
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD12.68%37 713
ERICSSON AB7.70%28 999
NOKIA OYJ-8.60%28 901
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS45.68%27 617
ARISTA NETWORKS32.51%21 392
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group