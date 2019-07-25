Cisco : Best of FY19 – Partner Success Stories

The year has almost closed, and the results are in… Our Cisco partners still rank among the greatest in the industry.

FY19 came with lots of changes within our partner business-landscape. From a new leader of the Global Partner Organization, Oliver Tuszik, to a brand new chapter for our Cisco Partner Ecosystem - Perform and Transform.

And amongst the changes and achievements this past year, our commitment to our partners' success has remained steadfast. In fact, our commitment has never been stronger. There has never been a bigger opportunity for Cisco and our partners to perform for today and transform to win tomorrow.

And our partner success stories program capture - week after week - our commitment to showcasing how our Cisco partners are Performing and Transforming for our customers.

Take a look back at our top-performing partner success stories of FY19.

Power of the Partner Ecosystem - Digital Solution Integrator partners IGNW and Presidio unlocked the power of the Cisco Partner Ecosystem for the University of Portland, enhancing their digital strategy and future-proofing infrastructure.

Wi-Fi Solution Serves up Data for Fast Food - When McDonalds Belgium needed a way to give their guests free, fast, and secure WiFi, Cisco Solution Partner Purple stepped up to package up a solution that would have every customer saying 'I'm 'Lovin it.'

Breaking Down Tech Barriers for Doctors Without Borders USA - Doctors Without Borders provides medical aid where it's needed most. When they were struggling with an outdated IT system, Cisco Partner ShoreGroup came to the rescue when they needed it

Winning Big by Connecting with Fans - As a Cisco partner, Local Measure is a star player at creating meaningful experiences for any-sized crowds. Watch the Sydney Cricket Ground success story for more.

Keeping Students Learning and Keeping Cyber Threats at Bay - Shawnee Heights School District realizes the security risks when students connect to an unsecure network. Fortunately, Apple and Cisco Security Connector for iOS have a solution.

Visit our Partner Stories page to see more stories like these, and to share your story on what you are making possible for our customers.

