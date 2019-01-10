Cisco : Bounce into 2019 with the Cisco Catalyst 9800 Series and TechWise TV

It's time to shake off those holiday cobwebs and get into the spirit of 2019. With this new year, you might be thinking of upgrading your network. The good news is that Cisco has you covered with the Catalyst 9800 Series Wireless Controllers.

In November, Cisco launched the most recent additions to the Catalyst family with much pomp and fanfare. But if you're still a bit confused on how these new devices can help your wireless network reach its ultimate potential, fear not because the TechWiseTV team has you covered!

TWTV host Robb Boyd talks with Catalyst 9800 Product Manager Anupam Upadhyaya and Technical Marketing Engineer Apaita Sood about Cisco's newest products. They discuss the products' capabilities, software innovations and why this wireless controller was the first to be released under the Catalyst name.

The Catalyst 9800 Series is truly a next-generation wireless controller. It is built from the ground up for the Intent-based network and is IOS XE-based while integrating the RF excellence from the Aironet family of products. The controllers are built on the three pillars of network excellence:

• Always on

• Secure

• Deploy anywhere

But don't take my word for it. Click here, to spend a little time with Robb, Anupam and Apaita and learn all about the Catalyst 9800 yourself. After the long holiday, you deserve a little more time to yourself.

