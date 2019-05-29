Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Bridge to Extraordinary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 02:44pm EDT

Many significant events have been etched in the walls of history on the same date as this posting, May 29th. Who can forget the 53rdNational Spelling Bee when Jacques Bailly won by correctly spelling elucubrate…or Australian Paul McManus barefoot water skiing for 1:30:19? As fascinating as some of these events were, I'd like to pay homage to the first successful summiteers of Mount Everest in 1953: Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay.

These in-flappable pioneers overcame every unimaginable obstacle Mother Nature & Everest threw at them on their journey by relying on each other as partners to solve each problem they encountered as they triumphantly ascended the 8,850 meter beast that is Everest.

Sir Edmund Hillary plainly articulated how each of us can achieve greatness in our own way:

'You don't have to be a fantastic hero to do certain things…to compete. You can be just anordinary chap, sufficiently motivated to reach challenging goals.'

Marketers constantly face challenges - not the physical, life-threatening challenges Norgay & Hillary faced on their summit - but challenges nonetheless like the myriad of issues customers face, & the rapid pace of innovation that can complicate finding the proper solution(s).

Much like the mountaineering duo had to navigate changing conditions on their expedition, we have to be adept at recognizing the constantly evolving market that is digital transformation. And like these successful pioneers, we need to have not only a strategic plan in place but also some core principles that we operate within - while still reserving the right to call occasional, effective audibles in response to changing environments.

A couple of those core principles for marketers today are honesty and transparency with our customers.

By being honest with our customers and communicating openly on issues that are front of mind for them, Cisco and our Partners will continue to be trusted advisors.

This reminds me of the simple, yet vital message from the author of They Ask, You Answer- Marcus Sheridan (aka 'The Pool Guy').

The founder and president of The Sales Lion has been dubbed a 'web marketing guru' by the New York Times due to his honest use of content marketing to save his company, River, Pools & Spas, from bankruptcy at the height of the 2008 economic crisis. (See his entire presentation from Cisco's Marketing Velocity here.)

His philosophy is simple: Customers must be able to trust you. And an easy way to build that trust is to answer their questions. Further, he makes the point that all customers have the same types of questions - no matter what the industry is:

  1. How much is it?
  2. What are the negatives with it?
  3. How does it compare to what I am also considering?
  4. What are buyers of the service or product saying about it?
  5. What is the best?

Simple enough, but sometimes customer questions lead to uncomfortable conversations. However, these conversations help us earn and keep customer trust. Knowing key questions up front helps us provide appropriate answers, thus developing much needed trust with our customers.

Point is - whether you're an 'ordinary chap' from New Zealand or a 'Pool Guy' from Virginia - we are all able to accomplish extraordinary things. And sometimes it's not so complicated either. Sometimes it just takes a plan, some core principles and the courage to go out and execute.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 18:43:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
02:44pCISCO : Bridge to Extraordinary
PU
01:24pTHE BIG DATA PIPELINE FOR THE NEW OI : Cisco Smart & Connected Communities
PU
12:19pCISCO : Powering Performance and Security for Today's Demanding Applications
PU
10:59aIf the Economy Booms, Thank Software
DJ
10:40aF5 : ACI App Bolsters Joint Cisco Deployments with Streamlined Application Servi..
AQ
10:39aCISCO : Office 365 phishing
PU
10:39aCISCO : The Best Opportunities for Retail Banks to Improve Customer Experience
PU
09:31aCISCO : Igbinedion university commences ICT programme
AQ
09:19aCISCO : Demonstrates 20W+ Power Dissipation of QSFP-DD at OFC 2019
PU
08:54aCISCO : Making 5G a winning experience for service providers
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 844 M
EBIT 2019 16 606 M
Net income 2019 12 666 M
Finance 2019 10 145 M
Yield 2019 2,53%
P/E ratio 2019 19,26
P/E ratio 2020 17,97
EV / Sales 2019 4,26x
EV / Sales 2020 4,02x
Capitalization 231 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 57,5 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS25.48%230 860
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD15.62%38 063
ERICSSON AB21.92%33 045
NOKIA OYJ-10.12%28 457
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS30.75%24 786
ARISTA NETWORKS20.24%19 412
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About