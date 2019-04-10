Cisco : CANAL+ Chooses Cisco for New Content Delivery Network to Enhance User Experience

PARIS - MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress - April 9, 2019 - Today, Cisco announced that CANAL+ has strategically chosen to base its new Content Delivery Network (CDN) on the Cisco NCS 5516 Series platform, using Cisco IOS XR software.

Technology disruption within the media market is rapid, with network requirements and expectations changing quickly. End-users are expecting to obtain more and more content with zero delay. Companies like CANAL+ need to adopt technology that will allow them to be more flexible and agile in the way they create and distribute that content.

This new CDN infrastructure is providing CANAL+ with significant benefits:

Enhanced Capacity to handle projected traffic growth driven by increasing content consumption.

Optimum Resilience to protect CANAL+ critical services against any faults within the core and at the network edge.

Simplicity with a network straightforward to implement, easy to understand and easy to maintain.

Openness with a network grounded on open standards to ensure maximum interoperability between equipment vendors.

As the highest traffic peak recorded by CANAL+ last year was 500Gb/s, the new CDN has been designed to deliver 1Tb/s + on day one. It will be supported by twin POPs to deliver both live and on-demand content.

'We needed a future-proof CDN network architecture to not only handle strong traffic growth but also to increase customer satisfaction by providing highly resilient services.' said Benoît Chemin, Network Architect at CANAL+. 'By constantly evolving to integrate leading-edge technology advancements, Cisco helps us better address new requirements from changing market conditions.'

'CANAL+ Group is a leader in provision of premium-content and themed networks,' said Sumeet Arora, Senior Vice President of Service Provider Networking, Cisco. 'We are always delighted to collaborate with industry leaders and are confident that the NCS 5516 platform will help CANAL+ deliver awesome experiences to their customers.'

Cisco is leading the disruption in the industry with its technology innovations in routing, 5G, subscriber experience (mobile, cable, fixed), automation, optical and optics. Together with its Customer Experience team of experts, Cisco enables service providers, media and web companies to reduce cost and complexity, helps scale and secure their networks, and grow their revenue.

Supporting resources:

About CANAL+

Cisco NCS 5500 Series

For more information about Cisco service provider news and activities, visit the SP360 blog or follow us on Twitter @CiscoSP360

Follow us on our LinkedIn page for targeted updates and announcements

Subscribe to Cisco's SP360 feed

RSS feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks.

###