Cisco : CLUS19 – Partner Xperience Recap

It is hard to believe the 30th Anniversary of Cisco Live! is wrapping today in San Diego. It's clear that the event has left a major mark for both customers and partners alike. Together, we've made so much possible over the last 30 years and our future holds incredible promise and opportunity.

In fact, 'our opportunities have never been bigger,' according to Oliver Tuszik, who spoke with our new SVP of Americas Partner Organization, John Moses, in our Partner Xperience hub. And these opportunities are only unlocked when Cisco and our partner ecosystem work together to build the best products, solutions and experience for our customers.

Oliver and John recapped what has happened since Partner Summit, and the excitement from partners around Perform and Transform. And, it didn't stop there. Oliver touted the growth opportunity in the market, partner uniqueness and our continued investment in partners as our primary route to market.

Watch Oliver and John's Interview

And our partners have had lots to say this week about their time at Partner Xperience. Digital transformation, customer experience and even wine & cheese were just some of the topics creating show-floor buzz . Here's a sampling from some of our partners in San Diego.

'We've had an incredible time… If you hear me losing my voice, it is because it has just been a lot of fun!'- Matt Malanga, VP of Marketing at LiveAction, FaceBook Live Interview

'Cisco Live has been a great experience for Cohesity with customers and partners. Time to collaborate!'- Terry Ramos, VP of Alliances, Cohesity

'Logicalis has been on the CX transformation for a long time. Our journey with Cisco started 3 years ago when we established a customer success area…. Cisco CX supported as all the way!' - Renata Randi, Chief Marketing & Alliances Officer at Logicalis, FaceBook Live Interview

Not able to attend Partner Xperience this year? Check out the highlight video below for a sneak peak into the action-packed week. And, there's a lot more to come. Bookmark the Cisco Partner blog as your go-to-resource for all of the post-event info!

