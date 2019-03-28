Cisco : Canada Named a Best Workplace for Women

As I have said before, I am incredibly proud to work for Cisco. I am even more proud to lead a team that believes - and demonstrates this belief through actions - that we are truly better together. I've told my team many times that we are better because we are diverse. Because we are inclusive. Because we bring different perspectives to our roles.

Today, I am proud to announce that Cisco Canada has been named one of the Best Workplaces™ for Women for 2019! We received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

For those not familiar with the list of Best Workplaces for Women, it is based on direct employee feedback from the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work. To be eligible for this list, Cisco Canada had to be Great Place to Work Certified™ in the past year, have a minimum of 15 female employees, and have at least 90% of employees agree that their workplace is safe and people are treated fairly regardless of their gender. Great Place to Work determined the best companies based on the overall Trust Index score from female respondents, as well as the company's programs and practices that promote the fair treatment and advancement of women.

We celebrate this achievement with Cisco employees across Canada, who truly are the heart and driving force behind all that we do. As a company, we take pride in our commitment to being the bridge to possible, and work to ensure that this vision not only drives our technology, but also drives our culture. We don't just measure success by looking at the bottom line. We measure it by how well we can provide our employees the tools they need to be the best versions of themselves.

I am honoured to lead a diverse leadership team that recognizes the value of gender, cultural, and generational differences. This award, and the ones that have come before it, are proof that our commitment to Canada and Canadians is making a difference. This commitment includes our world-class Research & Development Centre in Kanata, our mental health partnership with CAMH, our Connected North program, our Toronto Innovation Centre, and 200,000 graduates across Canada from our Networking Academy program - together we have invested over $1 billion in CAD skills, innovation, R&D, training, and venture capital since 1993.

Here's to many more years investing in Canada and Canadian talent, and to many more recognitions of the driving force behind Cisco Canada: our people!

