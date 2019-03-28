Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Canada Named a Best Workplace for Women

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

As I have said before, I am incredibly proud to work for Cisco. I am even more proud to lead a team that believes - and demonstrates this belief through actions - that we are truly better together. I've told my team many times that we are better because we are diverse. Because we are inclusive. Because we bring different perspectives to our roles.

Today, I am proud to announce that Cisco Canada has been named one of the Best Workplaces™ for Women for 2019! We received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

For those not familiar with the list of Best Workplaces for Women, it is based on direct employee feedback from the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work. To be eligible for this list, Cisco Canada had to be Great Place to Work Certified™ in the past year, have a minimum of 15 female employees, and have at least 90% of employees agree that their workplace is safe and people are treated fairly regardless of their gender. Great Place to Work determined the best companies based on the overall Trust Index score from female respondents, as well as the company's programs and practices that promote the fair treatment and advancement of women.

We celebrate this achievement with Cisco employees across Canada, who truly are the heart and driving force behind all that we do. As a company, we take pride in our commitment to being the bridge to possible, and work to ensure that this vision not only drives our technology, but also drives our culture. We don't just measure success by looking at the bottom line. We measure it by how well we can provide our employees the tools they need to be the best versions of themselves.

I am honoured to lead a diverse leadership team that recognizes the value of gender, cultural, and generational differences. This award, and the ones that have come before it, are proof that our commitment to Canada and Canadians is making a difference. This commitment includes our world-class Research & Development Centre in Kanata, our mental health partnership with CAMH, our Connected North program, our Toronto Innovation Centre, and 200,000 graduates across Canada from our Networking Academy program - together we have invested over $1 billion in CAD skills, innovation, R&D, training, and venture capital since 1993.

Here's to many more years investing in Canada and Canadian talent, and to many more recognitions of the driving force behind Cisco Canada: our people!

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 21:40:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
05:41pCISCO : Canada Named a Best Workplace for Women
PU
02:46pCISCO : Unleash a more dynamic network – IP Fabric for Media
PU
02:01pA FUTURE-READY WORKFORCE : Cisco Networking Academy preps 9.2 million students
PU
12:06pCISCO : 3 Things to Consider for Safe and Secure Team Collaboration
PU
11:06aCISCO : Modern manufacturing, secured
PU
09:19aCISCO : 5G will change your mobile experience in ways you can't imagine
AQ
08:06aCISCO : How Cisco Enables Me to Be a Mom and Get Stuff Done
PU
04:21aCISCO : With Patient Experience on the Line, Partners Answer the Call
PU
03/27CISCO : Straight Talk About the IP Transition in Media
PU
03/27CISCO : Women Leading in Cyber – Welcome to WiCyS 2019
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 692 M
EBIT 2019 16 549 M
Net income 2019 12 500 M
Finance 2019 12 807 M
Yield 2019 2,55%
P/E ratio 2019 18,92
P/E ratio 2020 17,98
EV / Sales 2019 4,28x
EV / Sales 2020 4,06x
Capitalization 234 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 54,2 $
Spread / Average Target 2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS22.62%233 924
QUALCOMM0.00%68 878
NOKIA OYJ2.11%32 594
ERICSSON AB9.42%30 714
ARISTA NETWORKS47.76%23 577
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS21.15%22 839
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.