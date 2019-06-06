Cisco : Celebrating 10 Years of Cisco UCS at Cisco Live

We Made it Simple, You Made it Happen - 10 years of UCS innovation

In 2009, we came to the industry with the right innovation at the right time - a system that united compute, network, storage access, and virtualization into one system and completely redefined what IT could accomplish. Cisco UCS embraced the power of simplicity and developed a revolutionary computing platform. Our customers adopted this new operating model and innovated in a myriad of exciting ways. And with UCS at their fingertips, they made the world's coolest malls and hottest entertainment venues, secure banks and forward-thinking hospitals, smart school systems and efficient nonprofits. We were convinced, if customers didn't have to engineer their own computing systems, maybe they could focus on what really mattered; building their business to have the biggest impact possible. And that's exactly what happened. That's the story of Cisco's UCS.

UCS10 @ CLUS

Next week at Cisco Live, we will be celebrating a decade of Unified Computing innovation as we showcase all the ways our customers have 'Made it Happen' with Cisco UCS and Cisco HyperFlex. We will commemorate how Cisco UCS came to be, how it has evolved to support your needs and where we can go forward together with computing for Data Center Anywhere. We want to take the opportunity to celebrate our customer and what they have built with UCS.

Visit us in the Data Center Lounge, just outside of the World of Solutions, where will be a video wall featuring our customer stories. And it doesn't just stop there, we want to hear your story too about what you built with UCS and/or HyperFlex. You will also receive an artist sketch for your social profiles along with a commemorative UCS 10 T-Shirt.

The Cisco Data Center Goes Anywhere Your Data Is

Throughout Cisco Live we will showcase and discuss our game-changing data center innovations-integrating automation, secure connectivity, and multicloud orchestration, made possible by our differentiated Cisco Data Center architecture.

Please take the opportunity to engage with us to learn more by attending the speaking sessions and take in a demo that showcases the breath and scale of our portfolio:

Innovation Talk - Register to hear from Roland Acra, SVP and General Manager-Data Center, who will talk about new Cisco innovations that improve business operations around three themes: Data Center Anywhere, Multi-domain Integrations and AI-assisted Operations.

Product and Strategy Overviews, Breakouts and Labs - Attend our sessions to engage in deeper dives on a variety of technologies, architecture strategies, applications and troubleshooting details-ranging from introductory to advanced level.

Visit the Data Center Booth in the World of Solutions to experience live demos, touch and feel the latest products, receive some cool giveaways, and discover Cisco's innovation in our interactive Cisco Showcase.

Lastly, follow us on social to see the latest on UCS 10 and all things Cisco Data Center - @CiscoDC. We look forward to seeing you in San Diego!

Share: