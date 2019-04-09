Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 04/09 10:51:36 pm
55.3000 USD   -0.34%
05:08pCISCO : Cheers Cisco Live Melbourne!
PU
03:43pCISCO : Active Media Demands an Agile Infrastructure
PU
01:48pCISCO : Gustuff banking botnet targets Australia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Cheers Cisco Live Melbourne!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 05:08pm EDT

Early mornings, late nights, a lot of coffee (or hot chocolate for some) and even more fun - Cisco Live Melbourne was all that and so much more for us IT Roaming Reporters. On our first day itself, the charm of Melbourne had us head over heels in love. The grand venue by the quiet river with the view of the brilliant skyline was the perfect backdrop for what was unarguably one of the best events we have ever been part of.

With the beginning of Cisco Live, armed with cameras and microphones, we, the IT Roaming Reporters hit the floor! Battling camera shyness and packed schedules, we did our best to talk to our attendees during breaks in-between sessions and capture their experience of our very own IT Management program. Something that we all took away from all these attendee interactions was a clear understanding of their perception of Cisco as a thought leader. And as we worked to get the best shots of speakers on stage, we found that the sessions were delightfully spread across various themes touching upon the newest in tech, tech for good, and even inspiring leadership advice straight from a veteran!

When the day ended for attendees, our editing began! With so much good footage, and such little time, picking what made it to the final video was way tougher than we expected. Powering through midnight, with munchies fueling our fight against sleep, we edited and edited. At the end of each night, we victoriously marched out of the editing room with the highlights video of a brilliant day.

Cisco Live Melbourne was a lot about reporting, but there was also so much more to it. Fun conversations with our leaders and the event organizers, the lit party, MCG's tour, and our routine goofing around are the bits we catch ourselves thinking of time and again. It's been a month and we're still not over it. At the end with heavy hearts, new friendships, promises to return and an experience of a lifetime, we, the IT Roaming Reporters, bid adieu to the Land Down Under.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 21:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
05:08pCISCO : Cheers Cisco Live Melbourne!
PU
03:43pCISCO : Active Media Demands an Agile Infrastructure
PU
01:48pCISCO : Gustuff banking botnet targets Australia
PU
01:19pCISCO : Usman Institute of Technology holds CISCO Networking Academy Launch - Pr..
AQ
01:08pCISCO : The Do's and Don'ts of Communicating with Innovation Partners
PU
12:43pCISCO : The Next Phase of Co-Innovation – Cisco and Google Cloud
PU
10:23aCISCO CLOUD ACI ON AWS : Simplifying Connectivity and Extending Segmentation fro..
PU
08:48aCISCO : 5G Will Give Mobile Carriers a Pass into the B2B World
PU
08:03aRETAIL AND AR AND VR : 5g brings it home!
PU
08:03aLEAVING &LSQUO;PERFECT' BEHIND : Cisco Supports Me as a Working Mom
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 692 M
EBIT 2019 16 549 M
Net income 2019 12 500 M
Finance 2019 12 807 M
Yield 2019 2,46%
P/E ratio 2019 19,90
P/E ratio 2020 18,68
EV / Sales 2019 4,45x
EV / Sales 2020 4,23x
Capitalization 243 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 54,2 $
Spread / Average Target -1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS28.06%243 036
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD34.77%45 823
NOKIA OYJ4.19%33 270
ERICSSON AB15.81%32 497
ARISTA NETWORKS50.40%23 557
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS22.24%23 129
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About