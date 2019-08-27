Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : China Chopper still active 9 years later

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 11:11am EDT
Threat Research

By Paul Rascagneres and Vanja Svajcer.

[Attachment]

Threats will commonly fade away over time as they're discovered, reported on, and detected. But China Chopper has found a way to stay relevant, active and effective nine years after its initial discovery. China Chopper is a web shell that allows attackers to retain access to an infected system using a client side application which contains all the logic required to control the target. Several threat groups have used China Chopper, and over the past two years, we've seen several different campaigns utilizing this web shell and we chose to document three most active campaigns in this blog post.

We decided to take a closer look at China Chopper after security firm Cybereason reported on a massive attack against telecommunications providers called 'Operation Soft Cell', which reportedly utilized China Chopper. Cisco Talos discovered significant China Chopper activity over a two-year period beginning in June 2017, which shows that even nine years after its creation, attackers are using China Chopper without significant modifications.

This web shell is widely available, so almost any threat actor can use. This also means it's nearly impossible to attribute attacks to a particular group using only presence of China Chopper as an indicator.

The usage of China Chopper in recent campaigns proves that a lot of old threats never really die, and defenders on the internet need to be looking out for malware both young and old.

Read More »

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 27 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2019 15:10:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
11:11aCISCO : China Chopper still active 9 years later
PU
10:06aCISCO : Unique program educates students and helps close the cybersecurity skill..
PU
09:38aCISCO : Software-defined WANs, without the compromise
AQ
09:06aCISCO : Secure and Compliant Collaboration with Webex Teams
PU
03:50aDRaaS Market | 2019 Global Disaster Recovery As A Service Research Report
AQ
08/26VMWARE : Apstra Delivers Advanced Interoperability with VMware NSX; Enabling Uni..
AQ
08/26CISCO : Announces Intent to Acquire CloudCherry
PR
08/25CISCO : Tackling the skills gap with strategy, Part 1 – Episode 1, Manufac..
PU
08/23CISCO : How 3Data Uses Webex Device APIs and SDKs
PU
08/23CISCO : The Positive Impact of Digitization on the Finance and Leasing Industry
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 987 M
EBIT 2020 17 205 M
Net income 2020 12 502 M
Finance 2020 10 923 M
Yield 2020 3,05%
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,60x
EV / Sales2021 3,48x
Capitalization 202 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 55,31  $
Last Close Price 47,10  $
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS8.70%201 623
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD22.78%39 489
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS55.03%29 527
NOKIA OYJ-10.45%28 028
ERICSSON AB0.56%26 810
ARISTA NETWORKS5.93%17 107
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group