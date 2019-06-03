Log in
Cisco : Cloud Ready Networks for Public Sector

06/03/2019

Safer Schools, Smart Cities and Connected Roadways - state and Local governments are using technology to create these real-world outcomes. In the Federal Government, technology is used to improve citizen services, and allow soldiers, sailors and airmen to do their jobs safely and securely, anywhere in the world, at any time. Across Public Sector, organizations and agencies are leveraging the power of the cloud to make these things reality. Whether it's moving applications to the cloud, creating new applications in the cloud, or leveraging new technologies like kubernetes in hybrid environments, the cloud offers the promise of innovation to Public Sector organizations.

One frequently overlooked aspect of successful application performance when using the cloud is ensuring that networks are cloud ready. Successful application performance in the cloud requires a network that is architected for cloud application traffic patterns; which includes north -south traffic, mobile users, and traffic from multiple non-centralized locations. Cisco's Cloud Ready Network Architecture can help agencies simplify connectivity to the cloud, deploy and enforce policies consistently, and migrate applications to any location while steering traffic around network problems.

Public Sector organizations are also adopting containers as they create new cloud-based applications. Containers provide many benefits, including flexibility to make changes to applications quickly, and the ability to rapidly scale up or down application environments. In Connected Education, schools are creating applications that need to grow as more and more students subscribe to them. Cisco's Hybrid Solutions for Kubernetes on AWS can enable schools to optimize containerized applications in Kubernetes clusters across on-premises environments and the AWS cloud to accelerate innovation.

Pinpointing performance issues for cloud-based applications is a frequent challenge for organizations. Where is the performance issue - in the cloud? On the network? Or in the application? Developers can rely on Cisco's AppD software to identify the issue and improve the end user's experience.

Simply put, Cisco accelerates innovation in the cloud.

Stop by booth #740 at the AWS Public Sector Summit on June 11 - 12 to discuss innovation for your organization. Not at the AWS Public Sector Summit? You can see our Kubernets on-prem solutions at CiscoLive in San Diego as well.

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 16:03:09 UTC
