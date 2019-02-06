Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/06 04:00:02 pm
47.48 USD   +0.47%
Cisco : Completes Acquisition of Luxtera

02/06/2019 | 07:31pm EST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced it has completed the acquisition of privately-held Luxtera, Inc, a semiconductor company that uses silicon photonics to build integrated optics capabilities for webscale and enterprise data centers, service provider market segments, and other customers. Cisco plans to incorporate Luxtera's technology across its intent-based networking portfolio, spanning enterprise, data center and service provider markets. 

Cisco paid $660 million in cash and assumed equity awards for the acquisition of Luxtera.

Additional Information

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco. RSS Feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the incorporation of Luxtera's technology across Cisco's intent-based networking portfolio, spanning enterprise, data center and service provider markets. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due a variety of factors, including, among other things, the potential impact on the business of Luxtera due to the uncertainty about the acquisition, the retention of employees of Luxtera and the ability of Cisco to successfully integrate Luxtera and to achieve expected benefits, business and economic conditions and growth trends in the networking industry, customer markets and various geographic regions, global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment and other risk factors set forth in Cisco's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on limited information currently available to Cisco, which is subject to change, and Cisco will not necessarily update the information.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-completes-acquisition-of-luxtera-300791333.html

SOURCE Cisco


© PRNewswire 2019
