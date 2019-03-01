Cisco : Concrete examples of “Transform,” anyone?

Since Partner Summit 2018 in Las Vegas, we've all been focused on how to Perform and Transform together. In my December blog, I expounded on Oliver's main-stage announcement of Cisco Digital Navigator, sharing exciting results from the program pilot, and recommending that all of you now engage with this platform and methodology as foundational to your efforts.

Three months have passed and many of you are starting to see the benefits of transformation. More and more of you are registering to self-assess critical capabilities, at the organizational level and against specific Cisco solutions, to drive customer digital transformation. And to get personalized recommendations and enablement to help you prioritize investments to strengthen or add capabilities. Though we're still just getting started, what we've seen so far is thrilling: the concrete results of your own transformation. As more of you complete the methodology and begin applying strengthened and net-new capabilities to a business-outcomes-oriented approach to customer digital transformation, you're accelerating existing business while expanding into new and larger opportunities. A few highlights…

A partner accelerated software selling and achieved their first multi-million-dollar Enterprise Agreement ($3.1M)

Another credited Digital Navigator with accelerating their existing SDA practice through personalized recommendations and role-based enablement

140 partners registered and using Digital Navigator so far

80% of Digital Navigator partners are now monetizing new capabilities

Over $14 Million in incremental partner revenue realized, and another $14 Million in pipeline.

One partner credited Digital Navigator in driving one of their largest solution deals ever at $9.5 Million

Another partner driving a new health care vertical solution has closed 3 deals and has another 138 in the pipeline with an average deal size of $400.000.

There are many key programs and enablement offers from Cisco to help you transform. DevNet, the new Customer Experience Specialization, Lifecycle Advisor, Success Hub, the Industry and IoT Partner Guide, and more. But Digital Navigator helps you understand how all of them play within your own clear and personalized path to a successful solutions practice for profitably driving customer digital business outcomes.Get the whole story on Cisco Digital Navigator. Visit www.cisco.com/go/navigator, and be sure to watch the video in the 'How It Works' section for a replay of the recent partner webinar.

Then, visit the actual online platform at www.ciscodigitalnavigator.com to register for Digital Navigator and take advantage of a limited time offer… you can take the Organizational Assessment and two Solution Assessments of your choice at no cost. When registering just enter the offer code: DigitalNavigatorPS18.

