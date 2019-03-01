Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Concrete examples of “Transform,” anyone?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 11:04am EST

Since Partner Summit 2018 in Las Vegas, we've all been focused on how to Perform and Transform together. In my December blog, I expounded on Oliver's main-stage announcement of Cisco Digital Navigator, sharing exciting results from the program pilot, and recommending that all of you now engage with this platform and methodology as foundational to your efforts.

Three months have passed and many of you are starting to see the benefits of transformation. More and more of you are registering to self-assess critical capabilities, at the organizational level and against specific Cisco solutions, to drive customer digital transformation. And to get personalized recommendations and enablement to help you prioritize investments to strengthen or add capabilities. Though we're still just getting started, what we've seen so far is thrilling: the concrete results of your own transformation. As more of you complete the methodology and begin applying strengthened and net-new capabilities to a business-outcomes-oriented approach to customer digital transformation, you're accelerating existing business while expanding into new and larger opportunities. A few highlights…

  • A partner accelerated software selling and achieved their first multi-million-dollar Enterprise Agreement ($3.1M)
  • Another credited Digital Navigator with accelerating their existing SDA practice through personalized recommendations and role-based enablement
  • 140 partners registered and using Digital Navigator so far
  • 80% of Digital Navigator partners are now monetizing new capabilities
  • Over $14 Million in incremental partner revenue realized, and another $14 Million in pipeline.
  • One partner credited Digital Navigator in driving one of their largest solution deals ever at $9.5 Million
  • Another partner driving a new health care vertical solution has closed 3 deals and has another 138 in the pipeline with an average deal size of $400.000.

There are many key programs and enablement offers from Cisco to help you transform. DevNet, the new Customer Experience Specialization, Lifecycle Advisor, Success Hub, the Industry and IoT Partner Guide, and more. But Digital Navigator helps you understand how all of them play within your own clear and personalized path to a successful solutions practice for profitably driving customer digital business outcomes.Get the whole story on Cisco Digital Navigator. Visit www.cisco.com/go/navigator, and be sure to watch the video in the 'How It Works' section for a replay of the recent partner webinar.

Then, visit the actual online platform at www.ciscodigitalnavigator.com to register for Digital Navigator and take advantage of a limited time offer… you can take the Organizational Assessment and two Solution Assessments of your choice at no cost. When registering just enter the offer code: DigitalNavigatorPS18.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 16:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
11:04aCISCO : Concrete examples of “Transform,” anyone?
PU
09:32aCISCO : Cybereason Names Ghazal Asif its Senior Vice President of Worldwide Chan..
AQ
08:09aCISCO : Every Day is the Right Day to Ask, “R U Ok?”
PU
07:09aJeanne Beliveau-Dunn Joins Edison International and Southern California Ediso..
AQ
03:33aTelecom Egypt boosts transformation with Nokia, Ericsson, Cisco, Microsoft
AQ
01:01aCISCO : Nordic Capital builds on its strong track record within technology with ..
AQ
02/28CISCO : Hotel Pack and IP Phones Make for Easy-Breezy Upgrade
PU
02/28CISCO : Creating Learning Spaces that Promote Active Learning
PU
02/28HAPPY BIRTHDAY, THREAT RESPONSE : Only a year old but boy have you seen some thi..
PU
02/28CISCO : February 28, 2019 Caution Security Startups, Investors, and Standalone S..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 689 M
EBIT 2019 16 546 M
Net income 2019 12 137 M
Finance 2019 12 593 M
Yield 2019 2,62%
P/E ratio 2019 18,66
P/E ratio 2020 17,51
EV / Sales 2019 4,17x
EV / Sales 2020 3,98x
Capitalization 228 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 54,0 $
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS19.48%227 893
QUALCOMM-6.80%64 618
NOKIA OYJ5.69%34 065
ERICSSON AB8.50%30 564
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS24.41%23 453
ARISTA NETWORKS35.38%21 602
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.